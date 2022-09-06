Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Kay could bring a year's worth of rain in drought-stricken southern California in the next hours
In parts of southern California that have been severely drought-stricken for months, residents are bracing for a storm that could drop a year's worth of rain -- and cause dangerous flash floods. The extreme weather is forecast as Tropical Storm Kay moves northward after making landfall in Mexico as a...
More than 200 Nebraskans signed up with anti-government Oath Keepers, report says
More than 200 Nebraskans are listed on the membership rolls of an anti-government extremist group accused of playing a key part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The report, from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, identified 234 Nebraskans among...
Ex-Miss America Mund's entry pushes Dem out of ND House race
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: two, twenty-five; White Balls: five, twenty-one) (four, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
State officials say child welfare transition from Saint Francis to state is going well
LINCOLN — State officials say the transition of child welfare case management from troubled Saint Francis Ministries to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has gone well over the past six months, while emphasizing there is more work to do. People are also reading…. “Right now it’s...
Nebraska plans to devote nearly $200 million to expand broadband internet access
Nebraska officials expect to receive nearly $200 million from the federal government, which they're planning to devote to expanding broadband internet access across the state. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced multiple pools of federal funding coming to Nebraska at a news conference Wednesday. Ricketts described broadband as "basic infrastructure" that is crucial to improving the lives of residents and the state as a whole.
Nebraska State Fair attendance up 8%, beats last pre-pandemic turnout
GRAND ISLAND — This year's Nebraska State Fair attracted 287,367 people over the course of its 11 days, an 8% increase over last year. Attendance was also up from 2019, when 283,468 people attended in the last fair prior to the pandemic. "The fair was amazing from our standpoint,"...
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 8, Day: 13, Year: 29. (Month: eight; Day: thirteen; Year: twenty-nine) Copyright...
20 weird and wonderful Nebraska high school mascots
We've rounded up some of our favorite Nebraska high school mascots. Have one to share? Upload it at our photo sharing link.
