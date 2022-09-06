ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

North Platte Telegraph

Ex-Miss America Mund's entry pushes Dem out of ND House race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as...
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: two, twenty-five; White Balls: five, twenty-one) (four, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska plans to devote nearly $200 million to expand broadband internet access

Nebraska officials expect to receive nearly $200 million from the federal government, which they're planning to devote to expanding broadband internet access across the state. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced multiple pools of federal funding coming to Nebraska at a news conference Wednesday. Ricketts described broadband as "basic infrastructure" that is crucial to improving the lives of residents and the state as a whole.
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska State Fair attendance up 8%, beats last pre-pandemic turnout

GRAND ISLAND — This year's Nebraska State Fair attracted 287,367 people over the course of its 11 days, an 8% increase over last year. Attendance was also up from 2019, when 283,468 people attended in the last fair prior to the pandemic. "The fair was amazing from our standpoint,"...
North Platte Telegraph

