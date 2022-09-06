Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 5 Evening’ game
WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 5 Evening” game were:
8-2-3-1-6
(eight, two, three, one, six)
