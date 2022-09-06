Read full article on original website
Flood Watch in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties: See if your county is on the list
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — As wet weather continues to bring soggy conditions to Labor Day weekend plans throughout Northeast Ohio, multiple counties are also under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. The impacted counties are listed below:. Ashland. Carroll. Columbiana. Coshocton. Holmes. Mahoning. Richland. Stark. Trumbull. Tuscarawas.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
One person killed in Tuscarawas County crash
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation continues into a one-vehicle accident that killed one person in Tuscarawas County on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Rhonda R. Horner, 68, of Waynesburg, Ohio died as a result of the accident that occurred at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Ohio 800 in Sandy Township.
Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you to be a part of its team
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Fair is one of the best-attended outings of the year for the area. So, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking to take advantage. The post is meeting and offering applications to anyone interested in working for the patrol. Sgt. Rocky Hise said there’s no prerequisite of experience. Any interest is a start, and could be, a career.
Bushel and a Peck: Plan ahead for apple picking in Ohio
Apple picking season in Ohio is not far off, as several northeast Ohio farms prepare for customers in September. From north to south, I recommend checking out our local apple orchards for a day trip with your children, friends and family. Bauman Orchards in Rittman offers U-Pick apples, where you...
Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
Update: Missing Canton man found
Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton
A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
Show Info: September 7, 2022
Art by guys only! Enjoy the “Creative Gents II” gallery show at Creative Space Avon. Look good, feel good! Learn more about Enhanced Image Center here. Eat, drink and play! The Foundry Social is located on Foundry Street in Medina. Ohio Tropics. Tackling plant myths! Get more tips...
OSP identifies man killed in early crash on Tippecanoe Road
The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle traffic crash where one person was killed Wednesday morning. The man killed in the crash has been identified as Daniel Harvischak, age 65, of Youngstown. The crash occurred this morning at 6:35 am on Tippecanoe Road, just...
Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations
MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
Local police investigate possible child abduction
The Perry Township Police Department says it is investigating a possible child abduction.
Ohio – Nitric/hydrochloric acid Mixture Spills at Gas Station
Guernsey county – A entire area was blocked off after a serious spill has occurred in Guernsey county Ohio. Located in Eastern Ohio the EMA director has reported that the mixture started leaking from a large tanker truck earlier today. Multiple Fire Departments responded and a unified command was established around the Go Mart Location off US-70 at 64322 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City, OH 43755.
Firefighters Faced with New Problem: Electric Vehicles
Mary Alice Reporting – Local firefighters are relaying their concerns as more electric and hybrid vehicles are out on the roadway and the fire dangers they present. Nationwide reports indicate these vehicles catching fire and staying a blaze or reigniting hours later. Recently, New Philadelphia firefighters dealt with a hybrid car that caught fire and a major difference was the intense burn and explosions that sent projectiles roughly 20 feet.
1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13
A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
Stolen vehicle catches fire after chase, crash
PARKERSBURG — A stolen vehicle caught fire Wednesday morning after a high speed police chase of over 100 miles per hour, resulting in the arrest of a Zanesville woman. Skye Elizabeth Grissinger, 29, 1125 Lafette St., Zanesville, was traveling 84 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone southbound on Interstate 77 near mile marker 178 when officers attempted to pull her over, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Wood County Magistrate Court.
Troopers blame aggressive driving for fiery, fatal crash on Tippecanoe Road
Authorities say speed and aggressive driving were factors in a fiery three-vehicle crash that shut down Tippecanoe Road between Canfield Road and Sheilds Road early Wednesday. The crash involving three vehicles happened just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday between McCarty and Sunnybrook Drives. Troopers believe the head-on crash occurred as one...
Where you can get the new COVID booster
Summit County Public Health is offering drive-thru clinics this week for the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters.
CRIME NEWS: Eight men from Orrville, Massillon, Canton, Louisville, Dover face drug trafficking charges
Eight men, including three from Orrville, were charged in a three-count indictment with operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed kilogram quantities of cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties and elsewhere in Ohio, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Ohio.
