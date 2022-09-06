Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Heat wave breaks local all-time record
Sacramento County and much of Northern California continues to be amidst one its longest, hottest heat waves in history and it looks as if it will continue until the end of the week. On Tuesday, the Sacramento area destroyed its all-time record for heat. Areas of Sacramento County hit 116...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
KCRA.com
California heat wave: How to save energy to avoid rolling outages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have been asked to cut back on energy use for nine days straight while the state's power grid remains at risk of not having enough power to meet demand. That could lead to rolling outages. While many have been quick to answer the call to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
actionnewsnow.com
Statewide Flex Alert extended to Thursday
Cal ISO is asking Californians to conserve energy from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on September 8. Many people said they are prepared for rolling outages but hope cutting back their energy use will take enough stress off of the power grid.
California Wildfires: Smoke from Mosquito Fire impacting air quality near Auburn, Lincoln | Maps
AUBURN, Calif. — Smoke from several wildfires is impacting air quality across California. On Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County is impacting air quality in Auburn near the Tahoe National Forest. The Auburn City Fire Department said in a Facebook post...
California turns to emergency energy generators to keep the power on amid heat wave
For the first time ever, the state is relying on massive emergency generators to help support the power grid when it's strained most.
actionnewsnow.com
Southern California's Fairview Fire has exploded in size, burning nearly 20K acres and forcing evacuations
The deadly Fairview Fire burning in Southern California has upended the lives of many Riverside County residents who said they felt blindsided by the flames that have been spreading rapidly since Monday. Norman Nielsen, 65, told CNN Thursday he and his wife were going to bed when the sheriff came...
Why Is It so Hot in California? Heatwave Explained
The heatwave roasting California this week is due to a giant "heat dome" that has settled over the state.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E prepares for possible rotating outages, again
OAKLAND, Calif. - PG&E has been directed to prepare for possible rotating power outages again on Wednesday, the utility company says. For the second straight day, PG&E is preparing for rotating outages that would affect customers for one to two hours to help prevent more widespread outages. California Independent System...
KSBW.com
Check here to see if your home will be impacted by California rolling outages
California's state grid operator says rolling blackouts due to a shortfall in electricity supply "could be imminent." As Tuesday is expected to be similar to Monday with record-high temperatures, major utility companies are bracing for their customers to be without energy when those rotating outages happen. Pacific Gas & Electricity...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
CA blackout threat grows as Stage 3 emergency declared. SMUD begs customers to conserve
With temperatures soaring and electricity supplies dwindling, California’s power grid teetered at the very brink of rolling blackouts Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, SMUD issued its own warning to the Sacramento region that blackouts could hit the area for the first time in 20 years, and urged customers to raise their thermostats to 82 degrees late in the afternoon.
actionnewsnow.com
California utility companies prepared for rotating power outages
OAKLAND, Calif. - UPDATE-6:35 P.M.: California ISO declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 3. This went into effect at 5:17 p.m. Still no rotating power outages have been ordered at this time. If outages are initiated, people can expect to receive notifications from power providers on areas affected and time...
KCRA.com
Families at Sacramento apartment complex struggle with failing air-conditioners amid heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Parts of California hit record-high temperatures on Tuesday, but for families in Meadowview, the struggle with heat has been the same for months, the issue only becoming worse in recent days. Several families at Meadow Glen apartments in Meadowview struggled through the hottest hours on Tuesday.
Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
actionnewsnow.com
California sheriff's deputy in custody after double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy has turned himself in to law enforcement after he was accused in the fatal slaying of a husband and wife in their home early Wednesday, authorities said. Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, called authorities...
KCRA.com
Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
‘We feel steamrolled’ | Parents, teachers of Elk Grove Unified special education students concerned about staffing change
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The nationwide teacher shortage is impacting all areas of schools, including special education. A shortage of special education teachers led California’s fifth-largest school district – Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) – to make a last-minute staffing decision that has caused an upset among teachers and parents.
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after allegedly killing couple from Dublin
DUBLIN, Calif. — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field, part...
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In California
Here's where you can find it.
