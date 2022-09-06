ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goldcountrymedia.com

Heat wave breaks local all-time record

Sacramento County and much of Northern California continues to be amidst one its longest, hottest heat waves in history and it looks as if it will continue until the end of the week. On Tuesday, the Sacramento area destroyed its all-time record for heat. Areas of Sacramento County hit 116...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails

Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
LODI, CA
#Hot Weather#Labor Day#Tracker
actionnewsnow.com

Statewide Flex Alert extended to Thursday

Cal ISO is asking Californians to conserve energy from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on September 8. Many people said they are prepared for rolling outages but hope cutting back their energy use will take enough stress off of the power grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E prepares for possible rotating outages, again

OAKLAND, Calif. - PG&E has been directed to prepare for possible rotating power outages again on Wednesday, the utility company says. For the second straight day, PG&E is preparing for rotating outages that would affect customers for one to two hours to help prevent more widespread outages. California Independent System...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

CA blackout threat grows as Stage 3 emergency declared. SMUD begs customers to conserve

With temperatures soaring and electricity supplies dwindling, California’s power grid teetered at the very brink of rolling blackouts Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, SMUD issued its own warning to the Sacramento region that blackouts could hit the area for the first time in 20 years, and urged customers to raise their thermostats to 82 degrees late in the afternoon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

California utility companies prepared for rotating power outages

OAKLAND, Calif. - UPDATE-6:35 P.M.: California ISO declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 3. This went into effect at 5:17 p.m. Still no rotating power outages have been ordered at this time. If outages are initiated, people can expect to receive notifications from power providers on areas affected and time...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

California sheriff's deputy in custody after double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy has turned himself in to law enforcement after he was accused in the fatal slaying of a husband and wife in their home early Wednesday, authorities said. Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, called authorities...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

‘We feel steamrolled’ | Parents, teachers of Elk Grove Unified special education students concerned about staffing change

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The nationwide teacher shortage is impacting all areas of schools, including special education. A shortage of special education teachers led California’s fifth-largest school district – Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) – to make a last-minute staffing decision that has caused an upset among teachers and parents.
ELK GROVE, CA

