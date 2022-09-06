Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
The Great Reno Balloon Race
Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Hazen Railroad...
KOLO TV Reno
Air quality advisory for Reno area; unhealthy air expected
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Smoke from the Mosquito Fire on the west side of the Sierra has prompted the Washoe County Health District to issue an air quality advisory. Air quality for the Reno-Sparks area is expected to be moderate to unhealthy at times today and through the weekend. “Unhealthy air...
Record-Courier
Visibility drops to a mile as smoke pours into Valley
Visibility in Minden dropped briefly to a mile after smoke from a fire burning 50 miles due west of Carson Valley sent air quality into unhealthy levels on Thursday. Minden-Tahoe Airport showed visibility started dropping rapidly at 3:40 p.m. as smoke from the Mosquito Fire poured over the Sierra. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Virginia City Gravestones Vandalized
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Smoke and haze will continue at times through the weekend, depending on activity of the Mosquito Fire. The heat will finally break over the next few days, with average to below-average temperatures and a few showers likely by early next week. -Jeff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
6 Reasons Reno Makes the Perfect Fall Getaway
Don’t be fooled by Reno’s well-deserved reputation as the gateway to summer fun on Lake Tahoe and winter sports in the northern Sierra Nevada. Those popular travel windows aren’t the only seasons in town. The unsung hero when it comes to outdoor recreation in the Reno area: fall. Not only do you get fewer crowds, but you’ll also enjoy delightful daytime temperatures—which make for glorious outdoor time among the autumn colors. Here are the things that put Reno at the top of our list for fall travel.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires burning south and west of the basin is impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe had unhealthy air quality Thursday morning according to https://fire.airnow.gov while the north and western shores are rated moderate and Truckee is in the green with good air quality.
2news.com
Reno-Tahoe Airport: Arrive Two Hours Early If You’re Traveling
The holiday weekend, rib cook off and Burning Man make for a busy time at the airport. The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is experiencing one of its busiest weeks yet!
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Busy travel day expected at Reno-Tahoe International Airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today is known to be one of the busiest times at RNO. Between all the events that have happened in and out of town this past week and Labor Day weekend, you can expect to see some big crowds at the airport. The airport shared that...
mynews4.com
Great Reno Balloon Race returns to Rancho San Rafael Park this weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The world's largest free hot air balloon festival is returning to the Biggest Little City for the weekend. The Great Reno Balloon race will not only take over Rancho San Rafael Regional Park but the skies of Reno starting Friday and running through Sunday morning.
WATCH: Incredibly Chunky Bear Filmed Walking Down the Beach in the Tahoe Keys
For the last several months, a 500-pound black bear, known as Hank the Tank, has been roaming the streets of the Tahoe Keys. According to reports, the famous bear has been seen numerous times around the South Lake Tahoe area, about 100 miles east of Sacramento. However, this neighborhood black...
cityoffernley.org
US50A Closed Due to Hazen Fire
For Fernley residents who commute to Fallon or east on US50A, the road is still closed due to the Hazen fire. Please drive through Silver Springs. Help spread the information. Be safe out there Fernley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rusty Taco opens 1st Nevada location in Reno
A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas has broken into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno. Rusty Taco, an Atlanta-based chain owned by Inspire Brands, has opened its first Nevada restaurant at 9780 S. Virginia St., formerly the home of Nu Yalk Pizza. The franchise is operated by local fast-food magnates Taylor...
daytrippen.com
Pyramid Lake Nevada Day Trip From Reno
Pyramid Lake Nevada is a remnant of ancient Lake Lahontan that covered much of northwestern Nevada. Located thirty-five miles northeast of Reno, this desert lake is a popular day trip from Reno, Nevada. After what seems like a long drive through the desert, travelers are rewarded with a spectacular view...
FOX Reno
PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
KOLO TV Reno
City councilmember organizes community cleanup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - City councilmember Bonnie Ward is organizing a community cleanup this Saturday. The cleanup will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The city invites people to bring trash, yard waste, and any other items they would like disposed of. You can also donate your time to the...
KOLO TV Reno
What's Up Downtown
KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Echo needs furever home. Updated: 3 hours ago. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle...
KOLO TV Reno
Charlie’s Presence is looking for the perfect family to care for amazing dog with special needs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Echo is a six-month-old Catahoula/Pitbull mix. She is deaf and sight impaired, although it’s likely she sees shadows. Despite her special needs, she remains a sweet dog that doesn’t let her disability stop her from enjoying life. She really has no idea she is different than any other dog. She’s already had some training with the experts at the Zoom Room in Reno. She may be deaf and blind, but she is extremely smart and she navigates well once she is familiar with her surroundings.
7 of the best Vrbo rentals in North Lake Tahoe
Ahead, find 7 Vrbo rentals in North Lake Tahoe for your next family or friend group adventures.
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra Nevada Realtors and Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for kids in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sierra Nevada Realtors are partnering with the local chapter of the national non-profit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, to build beds for kids and the community is invited to help. From Sierra Nevada Realtors, president and board member Jeanne Koerner and Alisa Andrews, as well as Sleep...
Comments / 0