Gulf War veterans honored with ceremony at Stark County Fair

CANTON − When the early ’90s rolled around, the United States had been at peace in the world for decades in terms of a prolonged war or military conflict.

But when Iraq invaded Kuwait, America entered into war by using an all-volunteer military with the aid of about 30 coalition nations. The conflict, the Gulf War, lasted from August 1990 to February 1991.

Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops were deployed in the Gulf. A few hundred died in combat; many others were wounded.

On Monday, a recognition ceremony took place at the Stark County Fair to honor those veterans of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield.

The keynote speaker, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst, director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, and guest speaker, retired Army Lt. Col. Christopher Hills, both said those who served in the Gulf War should be remembered.

All military veterans were admitted free into the fair Monday. Rain had canceled a scheduled parade, but The American Heritage Concert Band played music and patriotic-themed quilts were given to veterans. The Color Guard was provided by the 555th Honors Detachment, and remarks were made by representatives of the Veterans Service Commission of Stark County.

'We cut the head off the snake'

Hills, a Gulf War veteran, described the harsh conditions of Desert Shield and Desert Storm, which exposed soldiers to intense heat, sleeplessness, nerve agents, combat and missile fragments raining down onto the battlefield.

Enduring those rigors only strengthened his faith in God, he said.

"If you don't know the Lord, I'd be happy to share his story someday," Hills told those gathered at the ceremony.

Stationing of troops and military planning was part of a slow buildup in the Middle East, Hills explained. Liberating Kuwait and ending the war through military force was swift in comparison, he noted.

"The scenario was this: Iraq invaded an oil-rich neighbor," Hills said. "We were there to stop them from advancing into oil fields (and potentially beyond Kuwait)."

American losses and casualties were far less than the original estimate of tens of thousands. But measuring the Gulf War in "sterile" numbers fails to "really give you an idea of what went on," said Hills, who is from Wadsworth.

Of the U.S. victory, he said, "You'll remember we cut the head off the snake."

Volunteer servicemen and servicewomen fought for freedom

Ashenhurst, meanwhile, said the Gulf War is a reminder of the freedoms we take for granted that aren't available in other countries across the globe.

Freedoms like a day at the fair, where children screamed happily on rides, tractor pull competitions took place, exhibit barns were full of crafts, and visitors chowed down on elephant ears, steak-on-a-stick, strawberry shortcake, corn dogs and other indulgences.

Veterans as well as fallen soldiers preserved those freedoms through sacrifice, said Ashenhurst, of Hilliard. Only a fraction of the American population serves in the military, a reminder of the critical importance of volunteer servicemen and servicewomen, the Gulf War veteran said.

Boys Scouts hand out flags and programs

Elected officials also attended the ceremony, including state Rep. Scott Oelslager, R-North Canton; North Canton Mayor Stephen B. Wilder; and Stark County Commissioners Bill Smith and Janet Weir Creighton. Jill Sterling, director of the Stark County Agricultural Society, also participated. Jill Jordan Burke sang the national anthem.

Members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 45 in Hartville passed out small American flags to veterans and attendees. Members of Boy Scout Troop 1012 at Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton handed out programs.

Colson Hostler, 11, was joined by his mother, Erin Hostler, and brother Wyatt Hostler, as well as fellow Boy Scout Damien Stipanovich.

"I like veterans," said Colson, of Troop 45. "I feel that they're the reason that we're free, and I thank them every time I see them."

Erin Hostler said Colson "loves the veterans beyond a normal 11-year-old." She said he talks of joining the military when he's older, and he often thanks veterans for their service.

"It's just nice to be here and see this type of event supporting the veterans and supporting the struggle that they've encountered in war and when they came back home," his mother said.

Reach Ed at 330-580-8315 and ebalint@gannett.com

On Twitter @ebalintREP