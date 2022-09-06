ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Gulf War veterans honored with ceremony at Stark County Fair

By Ed Balint, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAnCe_0hjLDPJW00

CANTON − When the early ’90s rolled around, the United States had been at peace in the world for decades in terms of a prolonged war or military conflict.

But when Iraq invaded Kuwait, America entered into war by using an all-volunteer military with the aid of about 30 coalition nations. The conflict, the Gulf War, lasted from August 1990 to February 1991.

Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops were deployed in the Gulf. A few hundred died in combat; many others were wounded.

On Monday, a recognition ceremony took place at the Stark County Fair to honor those veterans of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield.

The keynote speaker, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst, director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, and guest speaker, retired Army Lt. Col. Christopher Hills, both said those who served in the Gulf War should be remembered.

All military veterans were admitted free into the fair Monday. Rain had canceled a scheduled parade, but The American Heritage Concert Band played music and patriotic-themed quilts were given to veterans. The Color Guard was provided by the 555th Honors Detachment, and remarks were made by representatives of the Veterans Service Commission of Stark County.

'We cut the head off the snake'

Hills, a Gulf War veteran, described the harsh conditions of Desert Shield and Desert Storm, which exposed soldiers to intense heat, sleeplessness, nerve agents, combat and missile fragments raining down onto the battlefield.

Enduring those rigors only strengthened his faith in God, he said.

"If you don't know the Lord, I'd be happy to share his story someday," Hills told those gathered at the ceremony.

Stationing of troops and military planning was part of a slow buildup in the Middle East, Hills explained. Liberating Kuwait and ending the war through military force was swift in comparison, he noted.

"The scenario was this: Iraq invaded an oil-rich neighbor," Hills said. "We were there to stop them from advancing into oil fields (and potentially beyond Kuwait)."

American losses and casualties were far less than the original estimate of tens of thousands. But measuring the Gulf War in "sterile" numbers fails to "really give you an idea of what went on," said Hills, who is from Wadsworth.

Of the U.S. victory, he said, "You'll remember we cut the head off the snake."

Volunteer servicemen and servicewomen fought for freedom

Ashenhurst, meanwhile, said the Gulf War is a reminder of the freedoms we take for granted that aren't available in other countries across the globe.

Freedoms like a day at the fair, where children screamed happily on rides, tractor pull competitions took place, exhibit barns were full of crafts, and visitors chowed down on elephant ears, steak-on-a-stick, strawberry shortcake, corn dogs and other indulgences.

Veterans as well as fallen soldiers preserved those freedoms through sacrifice, said Ashenhurst, of Hilliard. Only a fraction of the American population serves in the military, a reminder of the critical importance of volunteer servicemen and servicewomen, the Gulf War veteran said.

Boys Scouts hand out flags and programs

Elected officials also attended the ceremony, including state Rep. Scott Oelslager, R-North Canton; North Canton Mayor Stephen B. Wilder; and Stark County Commissioners Bill Smith and Janet Weir Creighton. Jill Sterling, director of the Stark County Agricultural Society, also participated. Jill Jordan Burke sang the national anthem.

Members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 45 in Hartville passed out small American flags to veterans and attendees. Members of Boy Scout Troop 1012 at Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton handed out programs.

Colson Hostler, 11, was joined by his mother, Erin Hostler, and brother Wyatt Hostler, as well as fellow Boy Scout Damien Stipanovich.

"I like veterans," said Colson, of Troop 45. "I feel that they're the reason that we're free, and I thank them every time I see them."

Erin Hostler said Colson "loves the veterans beyond a normal 11-year-old." She said he talks of joining the military when he's older, and he often thanks veterans for their service.

"It's just nice to be here and see this type of event supporting the veterans and supporting the struggle that they've encountered in war and when they came back home," his mother said.

Reach Ed at 330-580-8315 and ebalint@gannett.com

On Twitter @ebalintREP

Comments / 0

Related
daltonkidronnews.com

T-34 Mentor trainer aircraft memorial flight at MAPS Air Museum on 9/11

As the nation commemorates the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack on the World Trade Centers in New York, a squadron of privately-owned T-34 Mentor aircraft retired from military service will honor the memory of those killed and injured by the terror attack as well as those who fight against terrorism, according to a news release. The T-34 Association will perform an aerial display above the Military Aviation Preservation Society Air Museum, a not for profit organization, at 8:46 a.m. Sept. 11.
GREEN, OH
barbertonherald.com

Barberton wards to stay put

Barberton lost another 5.2% of its population between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The net result for Barberton City Council will be nil, though. Backed by about 100 pages of printed tables and charts, Council President Justin Greer introduced legislation at the Sept. 5 committee work session that will leave the city’s ward boundaries intact.
BARBERTON, OH
theccmonline.com

Non-profit helps veterans get back to the outdoors

Shortly after the sun rose above the trees in a lush green valley just west of Carrollton Aug. 14, Veterans Outdoor Adventures (VOA) and volunteers began to gather. The temperature was cool for an August morning, but just right for the job the group was about to undertake. As was the norm, deer ran through the valley that morning. The wooded hillside provided the perfect site for deer hunters to seek their prey.
CARROLLTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Canton, OH
City
Wadsworth, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Hartville, OH
North Canton, OH
Government
County
Stark County, OH
Stark County, OH
Government
City
Hilliard, OH
whbc.com

Protests Follow Grand Jury Decision

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – People began loudly protesting in downtown Canton shortly after Prosecutor Stone announced the grand jury findings. The Repository says they carried signs and shouted “no justice no peace” to passersby. About 40 protesters initially appeared outside City Hall, but then...
CANTON, OH
13abc.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. According...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Oelslager
newsymom.com

Historic Schoenbrunn Village Comes Alive For The Annual Lantern Tour

Tour Historic Schoenbrunn Village lit with candlelight for the anticipated event: Autumn Lantern Tour Friday, September 16th & Saturday 17th. Visitors are welcome to carry a lantern to light their way as they travel through the village along the fall foliage and luminary-lined paths. Explore each cabin as you walk the candlelit path and immerse yourself in the traditional activities. Costumed volunteers will be demonstrating candle making, woodworking, sewing, corn grinding, butter churning, and more. Refreshments of warm apple cider and gingerbread will be given in the Schoolhouse for all guests.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

One person killed in Tuscarawas County crash

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation continues into a one-vehicle accident that killed one person in Tuscarawas County on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Rhonda R. Horner, 68, of Waynesburg, Ohio died as a result of the accident that occurred at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Ohio 800 in Sandy Township.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Local Life#Localevent#Gulf War#Jordan#Festival#U S Army Maj#Army#American#The Color Guard#Desert Shield
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy