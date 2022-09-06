ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

At least one in critical condition after Oakland double shooting, no suspect information

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating a shooting in Oakland Thursday evening that has left one person in critical condition and injured another. Oakland Police Department said the shooting took place at the 300 block of 27th Street near Broadway just before 6 p.m. Arriving officers found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, but there may have been more.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead with apparent stab wounds in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was found dead of apparent stab wounds Thursday. A Vallejo Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be at least one […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman killed with 'stabbing instrument' on San Carlos street

SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in San Carlos after he allegedly returned to the scene of the crime Thursday. Authorities said the unnamed suspect stabbed a woman to death with some type of "instrument" in the middle of the street. Investigators have yet to find the weapon used in the attack.
SAN CARLOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Guard dies of injuries after shot outside San Leandro Kaiser

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro has died from his injuries, police said. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was in his 60s and had worked for GardaWorld for 40 years. Authorities...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Two hospitalized after Oakland double shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were hospitalized after being shot in Oakland Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the 300 block of 27th Street, just northwest of Lake Merritt. Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man fatally struck by vehicle early Thursday in Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man died after being struck by a vehicle in San Francisco’s Marina District early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:20 a.m. to the collision reported in the area of Lombard and Steiner streets and found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bayview#Police#Violent Crime
KTVU FOX 2

Homicide investigation underway in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation in San Carlos, authorities said. The incident happened in the 300-400 blocks of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue. "No outstanding threat to the community but please stay out of the area," the...
SAN CARLOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Injured motorcyclist dragged 2 miles; Santa Rosa man arrested in hit-and-run

SANTA ROSA -- A 37-year-old Santa Rosa man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash where an injured motorcyclist was dragged for two miles.Santa Rosa police said Charles A. Bernhardy was being held on suspicion of multiple felonies including hit-and-run and driving under the influence with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury. Meanwhile, the injured motorcyclist -- a  23-year-old Santa Rosa man -- was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Investigators said officers responded to reports of a crash at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Fountaingrove Parkway and Sedgemoore Drive near Rincon Ridge...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman stabbed to death in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman in her 20s on Wednesday evening was stabbed to death in Oakland near Elmhurst Park and police said they have detained a "person of interest." The stabbing occurred at 5:30 p.m. and police were flagged down to help as they were headed to another call, Oakland police spokeswoman Kim Armstead said.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Dublin homicide victims ID’d, deputy behind bars

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A coroner identified two Dublin homicide victims who were allegedly murdered by an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy. Benison Tran, 57, and his 42-year-old wife, Maria Tran, were slain inside their home after the deputy broke into their house in the middle of the night and shot them on Wednesday, according to […]
DUBLIN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

New shooting in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood injures 1

OAKLAND -- A victim is in stable condition following a shooting Tuesday night in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Wednesday. Gunfire erupted at 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 12th Street, according to police, citing 911 callers. Crime has disproportionately affected Little Saigon recently, with shootings that killed an elderly Asian woman and an Uber driver sitting in his car. Tuesday night, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street and located evidence of a shooting. The victim got a ride or drove to a hospital following the shooting, police said. Officers are investigating the shooting and anyone with information about the case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

DA investigating violent arrest of San Rafael man drinking beer

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Marin County District Attorney is now investigating a violent arrest in San Rafael that sparked large protests when police officers tackled a day laborer to the ground who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. In July, officers Daisy Mazariegos and Brandon Nail confronted a...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
SFist

Two Women Shot, One Dead In SF's Hunters Point

Two women were shot, one of them fatally, on Friday night in San Francisco's Bayview/Hunters Point. The shooting happened September 4 around 10:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue, which is in the area of the Oakdale housing project. Officers from the SFPD's Bayview Station were the first on the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured after explosion in downtown SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy