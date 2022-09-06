Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
At least one in critical condition after Oakland double shooting, no suspect information
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating a shooting in Oakland Thursday evening that has left one person in critical condition and injured another. Oakland Police Department said the shooting took place at the 300 block of 27th Street near Broadway just before 6 p.m. Arriving officers found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, but there may have been more.
Man found dead with apparent stab wounds in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was found dead of apparent stab wounds Thursday. A Vallejo Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be at least one […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed with 'stabbing instrument' on San Carlos street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in San Carlos after he allegedly returned to the scene of the crime Thursday. Authorities said the unnamed suspect stabbed a woman to death with some type of "instrument" in the middle of the street. Investigators have yet to find the weapon used in the attack.
1 dead, 1 wounded in separate acts of violence in Oakland Wednesday evening
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman and another person was wounded in separate violence Wednesday evening in Oakland, police said Thursday. Officers saw the woman on the street shortly before 6 p.m. following the stabbing in the 9700 block of D Street in East Oakland near […]
KTVU FOX 2
Guard dies of injuries after shot outside San Leandro Kaiser
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro has died from his injuries, police said. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was in his 60s and had worked for GardaWorld for 40 years. Authorities...
2 women arrested, linked to at least 9 armed robberies in SF: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two women were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Police say the two suspects were involved in at least nine armed robberies in the month of August. The two women were identified as 35-year-old Fairfield resident […]
Two hospitalized after Oakland double shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were hospitalized after being shot in Oakland Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the 300 block of 27th Street, just northwest of Lake Merritt. Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The […]
Man fatally struck by vehicle early Thursday in Marina District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man died after being struck by a vehicle in San Francisco’s Marina District early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:20 a.m. to the collision reported in the area of Lombard and Steiner streets and found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is […]
KTVU FOX 2
Homicide investigation underway in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation in San Carlos, authorities said. The incident happened in the 300-400 blocks of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue. "No outstanding threat to the community but please stay out of the area," the...
Injured motorcyclist dragged 2 miles; Santa Rosa man arrested in hit-and-run
SANTA ROSA -- A 37-year-old Santa Rosa man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash where an injured motorcyclist was dragged for two miles.Santa Rosa police said Charles A. Bernhardy was being held on suspicion of multiple felonies including hit-and-run and driving under the influence with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury. Meanwhile, the injured motorcyclist -- a 23-year-old Santa Rosa man -- was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Investigators said officers responded to reports of a crash at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Fountaingrove Parkway and Sedgemoore Drive near Rincon Ridge...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman stabbed to death in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman in her 20s on Wednesday evening was stabbed to death in Oakland near Elmhurst Park and police said they have detained a "person of interest." The stabbing occurred at 5:30 p.m. and police were flagged down to help as they were headed to another call, Oakland police spokeswoman Kim Armstead said.
Dublin homicide victims ID’d, deputy behind bars
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A coroner identified two Dublin homicide victims who were allegedly murdered by an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy. Benison Tran, 57, and his 42-year-old wife, Maria Tran, were slain inside their home after the deputy broke into their house in the middle of the night and shot them on Wednesday, according to […]
Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
New shooting in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood injures 1
OAKLAND -- A victim is in stable condition following a shooting Tuesday night in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Wednesday. Gunfire erupted at 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 12th Street, according to police, citing 911 callers. Crime has disproportionately affected Little Saigon recently, with shootings that killed an elderly Asian woman and an Uber driver sitting in his car. Tuesday night, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street and located evidence of a shooting. The victim got a ride or drove to a hospital following the shooting, police said. Officers are investigating the shooting and anyone with information about the case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of deputy accused in double killing says she warned him against relationship
DUBLIN, Calif. - The mother of an Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused in a shooting that left a married couple dead in Dublin says her son had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims, the deputy's mother told KTVU Thursday. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, is being...
KTVU FOX 2
DA investigating violent arrest of San Rafael man drinking beer
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Marin County District Attorney is now investigating a violent arrest in San Rafael that sparked large protests when police officers tackled a day laborer to the ground who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. In July, officers Daisy Mazariegos and Brandon Nail confronted a...
SFist
Two Women Shot, One Dead In SF's Hunters Point
Two women were shot, one of them fatally, on Friday night in San Francisco's Bayview/Hunters Point. The shooting happened September 4 around 10:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue, which is in the area of the Oakdale housing project. Officers from the SFPD's Bayview Station were the first on the scene.
San Leandro Kaiser on lockdown after shooting and armored car heist, police say; suspect at large
Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro is currently locked down and an armored car guard is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday, police say.
Two injured after explosion in downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
SFist
Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In 'Execution-Style' Double Homicide In Dublin
A 24-year-old sheriff's deputy in Alameda County was the subject of a brief manhunt on Wednesday before turning himself in to his own bosses and coworkers for a double homicide. The killing happened late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, and Dublin police were called to the scene at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday....
