Iowa's B1G Basketball Schedule Released
Hawkeyes Tip Off Conference Campaign with 3 of 4 Home Games
Daily Iowan
One-on-one with Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins
The Daily Iowan: So, every week at the DI we like to do a fun segment with a player where we ask some non-football questions, some fun things. So, I’ve been asking everybody what they think their NCAA Football video game rating would be if one came out this year. Where do you think you’d be at?
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s golf set to kick off 2022 fall season
The Iowa women’s golf team is set to begin its 2022 fall season on Sept. 12 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Dick McGuire Invitational — one of four events on the Hawkeyes’ fall slate. The Dick McGuire Invitational is one of three tournaments on this season’s...
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game
The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3. Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast...
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer gains depth with injured players returning, freshmen starting
With freshmen receiving heavy playing time and injured players returning, Iowa soccer is gaining depth early in the season. Injuries hit the Hawkeyes hard, as sophomores Kenzie Roling and Addie Bundy, and junior Maggie Johnston, all missed time with various afflictions. Additionally, junior goalkeeper Macy Enneking has been out since...
Daily Iowan
How Michelle Urquhart went from Tulane to Iowa volleyball
Iowa volleyball outside hitter Michelle Urquhart is one of the nine newcomers on the 2022 squad. The 6-foot-1 Virginia Beach native has made a quick impact on the Hawkeyes, but she has a storied volleyball journey. Urquhart started playing volleyball at around 7-years-old, and her love for the sport continued...
Daily Iowan
Fifth-year senior Samantha Mannix ready to lead Iowa women’s tennis in final season
Samantha Mannix has always had plenty of competition. Growing up, Mannix often played games against her siblings. Given her competitiveness, it wasn’t a question of whether she would return for her fifth season on the Iowa women’s tennis team. Fueled by her ambition and natural leadership qualities, Mannix...
Daily Iowan
Style Guide: What to wear as a guy Hawkeye
Hawkeye football is back. After winning our first game, we want to continue our winning streak, especially against our rival university, Iowa State University. Knowing this is one of the most important games of the season, I want to go all-out, and represent our strong-spirited school. In the student section,...
247Sports
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit names Iowa specialist among top-performing players of Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit has rolled out his top-performing players from Week 1, and the Iowa Hawkeyes have themselves a representative on the list. In typical Iowa fashion, though, it’s the punter — Tory Taylor — who’s being highlighted by Herbie. That’s just so Iowa, isn’t it? And...
Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey
This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
bloomberglaw.com
University of Iowa Seeks to Shed Black Football Players’ Claims
Players say coach’s son, others ‘would commonly use racial slurs’. Coach Ferentz says failure to supervise, retaliation claims fail. The University of Iowa asked the Southern District of Iowa to dismiss racial discrimination claims by seven Black former members of the school’s football team, saying the claims are either time-barred, unrelated to the named plaintiffs, or factually lacking.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Coggon, Iowa. Saturday, September 10th from 7 a.m. to midnight. Featuring donuts & coffee, a...
New Cedar Rapids Park Goes Beyond A Typical Play Space [PHOTOS]
The namesake of a new park soon to open in Cedar Rapids intended for it to be much more than just your ordinary play space. A media release sent to this station by the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department says that Hughes Park will open on Friday, September 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 10 a.m.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint: Should you bring a car to campus?
Opinions Editor Sophia Meador and Opinions Contributor Abby Gaugler debate on whether students should bring a car to campus. Let’s be honest — a car is convenient to have as a student. Whether it’s a day trip to Coral Ridge Mall or a weekend adventure across state lines,...
kxel.com
KXEL Morning News for Thu. Sep. 08, 2022
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone. 37-year-old Jaron Evans and 19-year-old Karylann Lewin were both arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officials say more charges are pending at this time.
Muscatine allowing deer bow hunting on two city property sites this season
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The deer bow hunting season will once again be held in Muscatine within city limits on approved private property, but this year, some hunters will be able to hunt on two city-owned property sites. The season will begin on Sept. 17 and mark the 15th year...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids shooting hurts one
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded a woman. It happened at 10:36 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of 16th Street Southeast. Officers say it started as an argument that led to a shooting. Police found a home had been hit by gunfire, but no one in the home was hurt.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City will resume standard utility billing for the first time since March 2020, assistance plans being implemented
The City of Iowa City is resuming utility bill collection for residents after pausing it for two years in March 2020. Iowa City’s utility billing practices were modified to alleviate financial pressure for citizens during COVID-19. The city will start shutoffs on Sept. 20 if a bill still wasn’t paid or a payment plan with the city is not in place, the city announced in a Aug. 24 release.
