ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

One-on-one with Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins

The Daily Iowan: So, every week at the DI we like to do a fun segment with a player where we ask some non-football questions, some fun things. So, I’ve been asking everybody what they think their NCAA Football video game rating would be if one came out this year. Where do you think you’d be at?
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s golf set to kick off 2022 fall season

The Iowa women’s golf team is set to begin its 2022 fall season on Sept. 12 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Dick McGuire Invitational — one of four events on the Hawkeyes’ fall slate. The Dick McGuire Invitational is one of three tournaments on this season’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Iowan

Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game

The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3. Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa soccer gains depth with injured players returning, freshmen starting

With freshmen receiving heavy playing time and injured players returning, Iowa soccer is gaining depth early in the season. Injuries hit the Hawkeyes hard, as sophomores Kenzie Roling and Addie Bundy, and junior Maggie Johnston, all missed time with various afflictions. Additionally, junior goalkeeper Macy Enneking has been out since...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

How Michelle Urquhart went from Tulane to Iowa volleyball

Iowa volleyball outside hitter Michelle Urquhart is one of the nine newcomers on the 2022 squad. The 6-foot-1 Virginia Beach native has made a quick impact on the Hawkeyes, but she has a storied volleyball journey. Urquhart started playing volleyball at around 7-years-old, and her love for the sport continued...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Style Guide: What to wear as a guy Hawkeye

Hawkeye football is back. After winning our first game, we want to continue our winning streak, especially against our rival university, Iowa State University. Knowing this is one of the most important games of the season, I want to go all-out, and represent our strong-spirited school. In the student section,...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Iowa Hawkeye#Grant Field#Michigan State#Hawkeyes
247Sports

Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State

New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey

This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
WAUKEE, IA
bloomberglaw.com

University of Iowa Seeks to Shed Black Football Players’ Claims

Players say coach’s son, others ‘would commonly use racial slurs’. Coach Ferentz says failure to supervise, retaliation claims fail. The University of Iowa asked the Southern District of Iowa to dismiss racial discrimination claims by seven Black former members of the school’s football team, saying the claims are either time-barred, unrelated to the named plaintiffs, or factually lacking.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Iowan

Point/Counterpoint: Should you bring a car to campus?

Opinions Editor Sophia Meador and Opinions Contributor Abby Gaugler debate on whether students should bring a car to campus. Let’s be honest — a car is convenient to have as a student. Whether it’s a day trip to Coral Ridge Mall or a weekend adventure across state lines,...
IOWA CITY, IA
kxel.com

KXEL Morning News for Thu. Sep. 08, 2022

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone. 37-year-old Jaron Evans and 19-year-old Karylann Lewin were both arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officials say more charges are pending at this time.
MAYNARD, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids shooting hurts one

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded a woman. It happened at 10:36 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of 16th Street Southeast. Officers say it started as an argument that led to a shooting. Police found a home had been hit by gunfire, but no one in the home was hurt.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City will resume standard utility billing for the first time since March 2020, assistance plans being implemented

The City of Iowa City is resuming utility bill collection for residents after pausing it for two years in March 2020. Iowa City’s utility billing practices were modified to alleviate financial pressure for citizens during COVID-19. The city will start shutoffs on Sept. 20 if a bill still wasn’t paid or a payment plan with the city is not in place, the city announced in a Aug. 24 release.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy