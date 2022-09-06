Iowa vs. Iowa State is one of the rivalries that makes college football what it is. College football isn't about content production, ad revenues and landmark television deals; college football is about the mutual hatred that one group of people have for another with a thin veneer of respect beneath it. It's about smiling at your neighbor when you see them at the grocery store on Monday and cursing their name when you see them that one Saturday in the fall.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO