Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa's B1G Basketball Schedule Released
Hawkeyes Tip Off Conference Campaign with 3 of 4 Home Games
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s golf set to kick off 2022 fall season
The Iowa women’s golf team is set to begin its 2022 fall season on Sept. 12 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Dick McGuire Invitational — one of four events on the Hawkeyes’ fall slate. The Dick McGuire Invitational is one of three tournaments on this season’s...
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game
The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3. Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast...
CBS Sports
Iowa vs. Iowa State: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Iowa vs. Iowa State is one of the rivalries that makes college football what it is. College football isn't about content production, ad revenues and landmark television deals; college football is about the mutual hatred that one group of people have for another with a thin veneer of respect beneath it. It's about smiling at your neighbor when you see them at the grocery store on Monday and cursing their name when you see them that one Saturday in the fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer gains depth with injured players returning, freshmen starting
With freshmen receiving heavy playing time and injured players returning, Iowa soccer is gaining depth early in the season. Injuries hit the Hawkeyes hard, as sophomores Kenzie Roling and Addie Bundy, and junior Maggie Johnston, all missed time with various afflictions. Additionally, junior goalkeeper Macy Enneking has been out since...
Daily Iowan
Fifth-year senior Samantha Mannix ready to lead Iowa women’s tennis in final season
Samantha Mannix has always had plenty of competition. Growing up, Mannix often played games against her siblings. Given her competitiveness, it wasn’t a question of whether she would return for her fifth season on the Iowa women’s tennis team. Fueled by her ambition and natural leadership qualities, Mannix...
Barstool Sports College Football Show is Coming to Iowa City
Whether you love or hate Barstool sports, you can't deny the amount of influence they have on college students around the country. You may be familiar with the founder of Barstool, Dave Portnoy, also known as El Presidente, as he claims the University of Iowa is one of his favorite places to visit to watch football games. More on this later... You may also remember the last time he visited, he wasn't the biggest fan of Casey's Pizza.
Daily Iowan
How Michelle Urquhart went from Tulane to Iowa volleyball
Iowa volleyball outside hitter Michelle Urquhart is one of the nine newcomers on the 2022 squad. The 6-foot-1 Virginia Beach native has made a quick impact on the Hawkeyes, but she has a storied volleyball journey. Urquhart started playing volleyball at around 7-years-old, and her love for the sport continued...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
Daily Iowan
Style Guide: What to wear as a guy Hawkeye
Hawkeye football is back. After winning our first game, we want to continue our winning streak, especially against our rival university, Iowa State University. Knowing this is one of the most important games of the season, I want to go all-out, and represent our strong-spirited school. In the student section,...
Look: Iowa Fans Not Happy With Ray Guy Award News
Fans in Iowa City would like a word with the Ray Guy Award voters. After an incredible punting performance from junior Tory Taylor, he was somehow overlooked for college football's weekly punting award in favor of South Carolina's Kai Kroeger. Taylor punted 10 times in the Hawkeyes' 7-3 win over...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Coggon, Iowa. Saturday, September 10th from 7 a.m. to midnight. Featuring donuts & coffee, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Iowan
Iowa City will resume standard utility billing for the first time since March 2020, assistance plans being implemented
The City of Iowa City is resuming utility bill collection for residents after pausing it for two years in March 2020. Iowa City’s utility billing practices were modified to alleviate financial pressure for citizens during COVID-19. The city will start shutoffs on Sept. 20 if a bill still wasn’t paid or a payment plan with the city is not in place, the city announced in a Aug. 24 release.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
Semi Plows into Person on Interstate-80 Causing Fatal Injuries
From day one of my life, my parents made sure I paid attention when crossing the road, even in Ida Grove, Iowa, where the traffic is minimal. I can still hear my mom say "Look both ways!" and "Hold my hand!" The sentiment clearly holds a higher value in places...
Daily Iowan
Over 800 Iowa City residents sign petition against City Park Pool changes
Iowa City residents are rejecting a newly proposed design for City Park Pool. A petition with over 800 signatures was presented in front of the Iowa City City Council during the public comment section of its formal meeting Tuesday. The petition asked the council to reject the recently proposed refurbishments laid out in the Recreation Facilities and Programs Master Plan.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council highlights affordable housing as most important topic in five-year strategic plan
The Iowa City City Council made affordable housing a top priority in the city’s five-year strategic plan on Thursday. At the Sept. 8 City Council meeting, the council decided it is the most pressing issue for Iowa City residents, among other goals. According to the City of Iowa City’s...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | On the right side of history
Not all African art in the U.S. and Europe has been looted or needs to be returned to its home. The new Stanley Art Museum at the University of Iowa exemplifies how museums can amplify the art and culture of historically marginalized groups. At the UI, thousands of African artifacts...
KCRG.com
Fatal semi crash in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said a crash involving a semi killed one person in Scott County. It happened at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lane of I-80 at mile marker 291. The Iowa State Patrol said the semi was heading west on the interstate...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids shooting hurts one
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded a woman. It happened at 10:36 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of 16th Street Southeast. Officers say it started as an argument that led to a shooting. Police found a home had been hit by gunfire, but no one in the home was hurt.
Comments / 0