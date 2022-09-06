ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 11

brody
3d ago

I swear Louisville is nothing but gang violence and also it is racially and negatively bad for anyone who lives there. Louisville is no good hear me out what good things have you heard about Louisville nothing because it's bad and it's so bad that the news don't like to talk about it and thats what I think

Reply
7
Wolverine, MI
3d ago

Had to have been a reason as to why he was. Not just for the Hell of it. I know it is Louisville, but cmon. How sad is that. But yet the Mayor is saying it’s safe. Lol. But where’s he at.

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

‘She could’ve died that night’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s home, leaving daughter concerned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky student uses sweatshirt to save gunshot victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN NEWSOURCE)– A Kentucky high school student used her sweatshirt as a tourniquet to save a gunshot victim on the way home from school. It would have been so easy to stay in the car and just keep going — a lot of people would have done that.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Woods, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

29-year-old dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ID of the man who was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Monday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Deyonte Foster, 29, was the man who was shot and killed in an alleyway at the intersection of S 26th and Magazine Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Newburg#Violent Crime
WLKY.com

Meaningful, valuable items stolen from Okolona couple's garage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Stacey walked into her garage early Monday morning, she immediately knew something was off. The back door was wide open, with items scattered across the floor. "It was just a chaotic mess," she noticed. "There was stuff spread all over the ground, things had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers arrested 39-year-old Jameco English on the 3600 block of Klondike Lane and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s long time DJ

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ. The fight was captured on video exclusively by WAVE News. The murder hearing was for the death of Kasmira Nash, who was shot on Derby Eve 2021 at Vibes Lounge, a Louisville night club. Ronnie O’Bannon, or Ronnie Luciano, who played with Harlow for years, is charged in connection to her death.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison

‘I’m actually kind of gutted:’ British citizens living in Louisville mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death. As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural group. Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ. Updated: 5 hours...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man accused of killing 2 men inside Louisville Roosters last year appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Seymour Police looking for superhero theft suspects

SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department are asking for the publics help in identifying Batman and his justice league partner. According to a Facebook post on the Seymour Police Department page, the pair forgot to pay for their items they had in their carts after shopping. The vehicle...
SEYMOUR, IN
WLKY.com

57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy