Read full article on original website
brody
3d ago
I swear Louisville is nothing but gang violence and also it is racially and negatively bad for anyone who lives there. Louisville is no good hear me out what good things have you heard about Louisville nothing because it's bad and it's so bad that the news don't like to talk about it and thats what I think
Reply
7
Wolverine, MI
3d ago
Had to have been a reason as to why he was. Not just for the Hell of it. I know it is Louisville, but cmon. How sad is that. But yet the Mayor is saying it’s safe. Lol. But where’s he at.
Reply(3)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
‘She could’ve died that night’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s home, leaving daughter concerned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
WTVQ
Kentucky student uses sweatshirt to save gunshot victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN NEWSOURCE)– A Kentucky high school student used her sweatshirt as a tourniquet to save a gunshot victim on the way home from school. It would have been so easy to stay in the car and just keep going — a lot of people would have done that.
wdrb.com
Judge raises bond to $1 million for suspect accused of killing man in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge raised the bond for a suspect accused of killing a 36-year-old man in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Jameco English appeared before a judge Thursday morning, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jameco English was arrested Wednesday afternoon...
Kentucky student gives first aid to gunshot victim on way home from school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A high school student’s quick thinking on her way home from school may have saved the life of a stranger. Nylaia Carter, 16, was with her father in the car after he picked her up from school on Wednesday when they saw a man in trouble on the side of the road, WAVE reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'We just want her home'; Jeffersonville family searches for missing teen
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The search continues for a 14-year-old girl missing in Southern Indiana. Andrea Nesselrode was last seen on Aug. 25 around 10 p.m. Nesselrode's grandmother, Juanita Phillips, broke down in tears as she tried to talk about her. "We just want her home," Phillips said. Phillips said...
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
Wave 3
29-year-old dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ID of the man who was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Monday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Deyonte Foster, 29, was the man who was shot and killed in an alleyway at the intersection of S 26th and Magazine Street.
Wave 3
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car
Nelson County, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County for apparently hitting a deputy with a car. Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m. When deputies got there, they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Meaningful, valuable items stolen from Okolona couple's garage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Stacey walked into her garage early Monday morning, she immediately knew something was off. The back door was wide open, with items scattered across the floor. "It was just a chaotic mess," she noticed. "There was stuff spread all over the ground, things had been...
Wave 3
Man arrested after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers arrested 39-year-old Jameco English on the 3600 block of Klondike Lane and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. LMPD...
Wave 3
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s long time DJ
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ. The fight was captured on video exclusively by WAVE News. The murder hearing was for the death of Kasmira Nash, who was shot on Derby Eve 2021 at Vibes Lounge, a Louisville night club. Ronnie O’Bannon, or Ronnie Luciano, who played with Harlow for years, is charged in connection to her death.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 29-year-old Louisville man fatally shot in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Louisville man who was shot and killed in the city's Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Deyonte Foster was killed. Louisville Metro Police said he was found shot in an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
‘I’m actually kind of gutted:’ British citizens living in Louisville mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death. As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural group. Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ. Updated: 5 hours...
WLKY.com
Hardin County mother plans to honor 8-year-old son after losing battle with cancer
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Natalie Sweatt remembers with vivid detail the conversation with her son's doctor last month. "He said, 'It's not good' and he started crying and he pulled up the scans," Sweatt said. She was told her son's cancer had returned. The doctor told her to take...
wdrb.com
Man accused of killing 2 men inside Louisville Roosters last year appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
Wave 3
Tennessee man arrested in connection to robbery of Oldham County liquor store
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have arrested a 25-year-old man from Tennessee in connection to a liquor store robbery caught on camera in Oldham County, Ky. Detectives said Issac Beck, from Smithfield, Tenn., was identified as a suspect responsible in the robbery which took place at Prospect Liquors on Friday morning.
Wave 3
Seymour Police looking for superhero theft suspects
SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department are asking for the publics help in identifying Batman and his justice league partner. According to a Facebook post on the Seymour Police Department page, the pair forgot to pay for their items they had in their carts after shopping. The vehicle...
WLKY.com
57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
Comments / 11