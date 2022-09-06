OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning. Omaha Police says officers were sent to 72nd and Pine for a one-vehicle crash. According to authorities, at 7:03 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 was heading south on 72nd and witnesses say they ran a red light. The driver then veered to the right and crashed into the concrete base of the traffic signal.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO