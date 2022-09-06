ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Local workers receive awards in celebration of Labor Day

By Ashley Zukokas
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In Terre Haute, local workers efforts were honored Monday night in celebration of Labor Day.

The Labor Day awards banquet was held at Idle Creek’s banquet center. It’s where awards we’re given to local union workers for their accomplishments and hard work. The event included a dinner, silent auction, awards ceremony, and guest speaker.

President of the Southern Indiana Area Labor Federation Bill Treash said this banquet is important for the community.

“This is a time we can sit down and honor ourselves. And pat ourselves on the back for the things that we do that a lot of people don’t know what we do. Within the community,” Treash said.

A total of six people were honored with an award.

The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame 2022

Please join us to honor these musicians 12pm to 6pm, September 18, 2022 , Zorah Shrine, 420 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807. Tickets are $15 and available at The Music Shoppe at 1427 So. 25th St, State Farm Insurance at 400 E Margaret Ave Suite A.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

ISU names Grand Marshal for 2022 homecoming parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has announced Freda Luers will be the Grand Marshal for this year's homecoming parade. The university says she touched the lives of countless students during her 27 years on campus. Most recently, she served as the director of the Office of Campus...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Victims of 9/11 honored by Vincennes University ahead of anniversary

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and volunteers of Vincennes University gathered Tuesday evening in advance of the 21st anniversary of 9/11. A 21 gun salute was given and 3,000 flags were placed on Vincennes University’s campus representing victims of the 9/11 attacks. Even though most of the students who were there were […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Labor Day festivities return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For the past two years, one event has been notably absent on Labor Day from Wabash Ave. However, that changed this week with the return of the annual Labor Day Parade that drew thousand of people downtown. It was clear that this event was dearly missed by the community. The […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Area residents are invited to join a walking event to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s™ on September 24 at the Memorial Stadium grounds at Indiana State University. Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Annual Blues fest set to return to Wabash Ave.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In just a few short days, music will fill the streets of downtown Terre Haute. The 2022 Blues At the Crossroads Festival is this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9th-10th. On Friday, festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and then at 4 p.m. the following day. Each day will feature 11 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Get a look at history in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Time Travelers Club hosted a tour of the old Terre Haute National Bank building on Wabash Ave. on Wednesday. The Vigo County History Center alongside Indiana Landmarks guided the tours around. This is the first time in 15 years that the public has been able to get a glimpse […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

U.S. Route 40 Festival returns with new additions

BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The sixth annual U.S. Route 40 Festival will return onto historic US Route 40 in Brazil, Indiana. The festival will take place Saturday Sept. 17. The public will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment, from live performances, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, as well as kids activities. Brazil […]
BRAZIL, IN
