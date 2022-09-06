Local workers receive awards in celebration of Labor Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In Terre Haute, local workers efforts were honored Monday night in celebration of Labor Day.

The Labor Day awards banquet was held at Idle Creek’s banquet center. It’s where awards we’re given to local union workers for their accomplishments and hard work. The event included a dinner, silent auction, awards ceremony, and guest speaker.

President of the Southern Indiana Area Labor Federation Bill Treash said this banquet is important for the community.

“This is a time we can sit down and honor ourselves. And pat ourselves on the back for the things that we do that a lot of people don’t know what we do. Within the community,” Treash said.

A total of six people were honored with an award.

