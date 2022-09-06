ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Stephanie Loeffler
3d ago

Sad, our world has gone Stark ravening Crazy 😧😧😧. This has been come a daily report.

KMBC.com

WYCO district attorney to announce charges against KCK police officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about felony charges filed against a Kansas City, Kansas police officer. The D.A.'s office said it will hold a 4:30 p.m. media availability. No other information was released. Refresh this...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

1 in custody after shooting Wednesday evening in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that seriously injured one person. Police said they were called about 7:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of East 40th Street. Authorities said officers arrived and found one male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
921news.com

Linn County Sheriff Updates on Body Found

On September 4, 2022, a press release was provided regarding the death of a male in Parker, Kansas. Detective’s have been working the death investigation since. The male has been identified as Austin B. Mebane, a white male, 32 years of age. Mr. Mebane was familiar with the Parker area and resided in the area at times, however he was from the Kansas City, Mo. area. Mr. Mebane’s next of kin has been notified.
PARKER, KS
KMBC.com

Two killed in quadruple shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a deadly quadruple shooting at a home Monday night. Police were called to 73rd and Manchester Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found three people shot. Two victims died at the scene, and a third was...
KANSAS CITY, MO

