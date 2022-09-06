ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Olson burns former team, surging Braves top A's, catch Mets

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — When their ace struggled, the Atlanta Braves kept slugging — right back into first place after all these months chasing the Mets. Matt Olson hit a three-run homer against his former club and the Braves won their sixth in a row, outswinging the Oakland Athletics 10-9 on Tuesday night and finally catching New York atop the NL East.
QUEENS, NY
theScore

Yankees place Rizzo on IL due to headaches

The New York Yankees are placing star first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day injured list due to headaches, manager Aaron Boone announced Tuesday, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Rizzo hasn't played since Aug. 31 because of recurring lower back pain and received an epidural on Sept. 2....
BRONX, NY
theScore

Mets place Scherzer on IL

The New York Mets placed right-hander Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 4, with left oblique irritation, the team announced Wednesday. Scherzer is expected to miss one or two starts and return when eligible. He exited his most recent start last Saturday due to fatigue in the same left oblique muscle he strained earlier in the season. The 38-year-old missed nearly seven weeks because of the injury.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
theScore

Yankees place LeMahieu on IL with toe injury, activate Cortes

The New York Yankees got one of their All-Stars back on Thursday, but not before losing another key piece of their offense to injury. New York placed infielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list with an inflamed right toe. In a corresponding roster move, the team reinstated left-hander Nestor Cortes from the 15-day IL ahead of his start Thursday night.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Rangers bringing up top prospect Jung for his MLB debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung can’t even describe the whirlwind of emotions he has gone through the past seven months, since shoulder surgery that took away the top prospect’s opportunity to compete for a spot on the Texas Rangers roster in spring training. Now after initially thinking he might not get to play at all this season, Jung is set to make his big league debut Friday night after a month of Triple-A games. The Rangers plan to put Jung, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Texas Tech, on their 28-man active roster before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Rays expected to activate Franco ahead of Yankees series

The Tampa Bay Rays will receive a big jolt to their lineup ahead of this weekend's series against the New York Yankees, as they are expected to activate shortstop Wander Franco from the injured list. The 21-year-old infielder is expected to meet the Rays in New York possibly as soon...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
theScore

Judge says Bonds is the single-season HR king: 'The record's the record'

Aaron Judge has rendered his verdict on baseball's home run record books. While the New York Yankees superstar's chase of 60 home runs has again stirred debate about who owns the official single-season record, Judge thinks it unquestionably belongs to Barry Bonds. "The record's the record," Judge said Thursday of...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Homer
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Tony Lazzeri
theScore

MLB Wednesday best bets: Astros to rebound vs. Rangers

We have a loaded day of baseball to look forward to Wednesday, with games scheduled to run for nearly 12 consecutive hours. Let's look at a couple of plays that stand out from the pack. Marlins (+140) @ Phillies (-165) The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies played each other tough...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Braves stay tied for 1st in NL East after 7th straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday. Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which...
MLB
theScore

Yankees sweep Twins twinbill, clinch 30th consecutive winning season

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees swept a doubleader from Minnesota by throwing a team from the 90s at the Twins — as in uniform numbers usually limited to spring training. “It doesn't matter if our big guys are here or they're not,” Aaron Judge said after hitting his major league-leading 55th home run Wednesday to start the first of two rallies that carried New York to 5-4 and 7-1 wins. “We walk out there, we've got the pinstripes, we're wearing the NY, and every single guy that walks in this clubhouse is going to get the job done.”
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Baltimore Orioles#American League#The Blue Jays
theScore

Report: MLB expected to approve pitch clock, shift bans for 2023

Significant rule changes are about to come to Major League Baseball. MLB is expected to approve several changes for the 2023 season in a vote Friday, including a pitch clock and defensive shift bans, sources told Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The changes have been recommended by...
MLB
theScore

Mets sweep doubleheader, retake sole possession of division lead

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The division lead they've enjoyed for most of the season gone, the New York Mets returned to a reliable mix of timely power and terrific pitching to move back in front in the NL East. Chris Bassitt threw seven strong innings in Game 1 and Jacob...
QUEENS, NY
theScore

Seinfeld blames Mets' recent slump on 'stupid Trumpet performance'

It turns out Jerry Seinfeld is an anti-trumpite. The lifelong New York Mets fan recently blasted his team's performance on the SNY TV Instagram comments section. The post, which explained that the Mets had lost sole possession of first in the NL East - a position they'd held since April 11 - got a couple of comments from the comedian.
QUEENS, NY
theScore

Aces' Wilson wins 2022 WNBA MVP award

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was named the WNBA's Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season on Wednesday. It's the second regular-season MVP award for Wilson, who received the accolade in 2020. The 26-year-old was also named the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year. Wilson still has an opportunity...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy