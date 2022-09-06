ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

American Airlines says travelers should prepare for changes to end of year flight schedule

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7YZQ_0hjLAVVF00

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines is expected to make changes to its end of year flight schedule, and some Charlotte-area residents are worried this could affect their holiday plans.

The airline is set to soon publish its final schedule. Brian Znotins, the vice president of network planning at American Airlines, said travelers should prepare for the possibility of having to adjust their travel itinerary.

“We’re trying to fly as much as our operation can support. We don’t want to overextend ourselves again,” Znotins said.

Znotins explained on American Airline’s podcast “Tell Me Why” that the airline makes what is called a “placeholder schedule” 331 days in advance and then makes changes 100 days out.

“Sometimes we just don’t know which flights we will and we will not operate because we don’t know how many airplanes and pilots and mechanics and ground staff we will have to support the schedule,” he said.

American expects it will operate 7.5% to 9.5% fewer flights by the end of 2022, compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. A spokesperson shared that the daily average number of flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be less than September, October, and November.

“The differences we’re seeing in the schedules are greater than they ever have been before,” Znotins said.

This news is already worrying those who were hoping to reunite with family around the holidays. Weddington resident Melissa Barto said she is counting down the days until she can reunite with her family in New Jersey.

“We just got back from a family trip and we’re anxious to see them again,” Barto said.

She expects the next time she can see them is December, when millions of other travelers will take to the sky, but the news of flights being reduced could affect her plans.

“It’s a little concerning because I don’t want to lose any options that I have,” Barto said.

But Barto said she won’t let the stress of the holiday affect her excitement to see her family.

Reporter Erika Jackson reached out to a spokesperson for the airline to find out just how many flights will be affected out of Charlotte Douglas in December. He told her they did not have those numbers yet.

Representatives for the airline stressed to Jackson that they’ve always made changes to its placeholder schedule, but the changes to the published schedule may have become more drastic since the start of the pandemic.

The Dallas Business Journal reports that the airline plans to cut 14,000 flights nationwide in December.

(WATCH BELOW: American Airlines flight evacuated after emergency at Charlotte Douglas)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

American Airlines cutting flights to Mexico from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is discontinuing Saturday-only service between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, an airline spokesperson confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. Customers impacted by this change will be notified by American Airlines and provided with other travel options. Last month, the company said it would...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

One Charlotte Coffee Shop Among the Best in the United States

Are you a coffee drinker? I am not. But, if you are then you may have some of your favorite coffee shops to get that one drink. From popular Starbucks drinks to local shops in your favorite city. Yelp knows that coffee is a necessity for some people and you enjoy finding the best of the best. Thankfully, get me some cranberry juice or water and I am wide awake (after a little bit).
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Queen Elizabeth had unique ties to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. People in the Queen City are mourning the death of the queen. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with families at Big Ben Pub on Elizabeth Avenue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte deli serving with New York flair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte deli gives customers some New York flair. Phil Levine, the owner of Phil’s Deli, says he does it to keep up with the 6,500 New Yorkers who move to the Queen City every year, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Levine was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weddington, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Business
WBTV

Bank of America offers zero-down mortgages to help new homeowners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Becoming a homeowner is tough. “It’s crazy right now.” Tia Fesperman, a broker with Links Realty Group said. Fesperman is helping people from all walks of life secure their first home in Charlotte. So, her ears perked up when she heard about the new Bank of America Community Affordable Loan Solution.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer tells us people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Dallas Business Journal#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aircraft#American Airline
fox46.com

I-485 Inner Loop reopens in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened near Exit 26 for Benfield Road. Queen City News is working to learn more information about injuries...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Fast Food Workers Share Things They Want Customers to Know

I saw recently Buzzfeed featured a few Charlotte fast food employees on one of their threads. Some Charlotte fast food workers shared things they want their customers to know. If you’ve ever worked in the fast food industry, there are probably lots of secrets you wish your customers knew, right? These fast food workers sure did, and shared what they really want customers to know with “Buzzfeed.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Birkdale Village owners planning hotel, offices, 350 multifamily units

Sept. 6. By Dave Yochum. Birkdale Village, the lifestyle center in Huntersville that’s undergoing a $20 million overhaul, is planning to add a hotel, as well as office and commercial space and hundreds of multifamily units. DDRTC Birkdale Village LLC is asking the Town of Huntersville for permission to...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
WCNC

Residents in a Charlotte neighborhood are worried about speeding drivers. Here's what they think could help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in the historic Camp Greene neighborhood have shared safety concerns over speeding drivers in the area. People who live off Camp Greene Street said cars regularly speed down this neighborhood, and even getting out of the driveway can be challenging and dangerous because there are so many drivers who don’t obey the rules of the road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Power outage impacting hundreds of customers in northeast Charlotte

District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School. Students there have been learning remotely since Aug. 22 after mold found in the HVAC system forced them to go online. Wrapping up busy Labor Day travel weekend. Updated: 12 hours ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expecting 80,000...
CHARLOTTE, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Charlotte

Charlotte is the biggest city in Northern Carolina and home to several notable sports teams, museums, and more. There are also many fine restaurants influenced by the local Tex-Mex cuisine. As such, it’s not hard to find some of the most popular Mexican dishes in Charlotte, but I wanted to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
107K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy