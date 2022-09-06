ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Rookie’ Adds ‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum to Season 5 Cast

One Chicago PD alum will be donning a badge once again as Lisseth Chavez joins The Rookie team in the fifth season of the hit ABC action-drama TV series. Chavez is slated to guest-star in multiple episodes of this popular Nathan Fillion-led series which will be premiering in homes all across the country on September 25.
‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Teases Season 11 Premiere

We have less than two weeks until the Chicago Fire fall premiere. And showrunner Derek Hass is teasing major chaos ahead for our friends at the 51. Last season closed with the nuptials of Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide. Though some trouble surrounded the blessed event, the episode left everyone filled with love and happiness, aside from Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey, who seem to be heading towards a breakup.
'Chicago Fire' Season 11 Premiere 'Never Lets Up,' Producer Teases: See Dramatic First Look (Exclusive)

Chicago Fire is heating up when season 11 begins later this month!. NBC's firefighter procedural picks up right where the finale left off when a mysterious SUV pulls up to the cabin newlyweds Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) were honeymooning at, leaving their fates up in the air. Though it appears both Severide and Kidd make it out safely (whew!), the official synopsis for the premiere episode certainly doesn't ease minds, hinting that the couple had to endure hardships as they're met "by a dangerous person from their past."
‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes

Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!

Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Peacock

After 57 years on broadcast television, NBC‘s long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives will be moving to streaming this fall, shifting locations over to the network’s streaming partner, Peacock. For devoted fans, this could be a bit of an adjustment as streaming can be more complicated than...
‘NCIS’: Are Palmer and Knight Headed Toward a Breakup in Season 20

NCIS concluded its 19th season back in May and over the last few months, some of the biggest questions following the finale are, who is the Raven and what comes next for Special Agent Alden Parker? Parker became framed at the end of last season for a murder he did not commit and many NCIS fans believe it’s the season-long villain the Raven that has set him up. However, aside from the ongoing murder investigation, the next big question plaguing our thoughts is, will medical examiner Jimmy Palmer and Special Agent Jessica Knight officially commit to a relationship? One infamous Leroy Jethro Gibbs rule suggests it’s not ideal.
‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea

Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
