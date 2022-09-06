Read full article on original website
‘The Rookie’ Adds ‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum to Season 5 Cast
One Chicago PD alum will be donning a badge once again as Lisseth Chavez joins The Rookie team in the fifth season of the hit ABC action-drama TV series. Chavez is slated to guest-star in multiple episodes of this popular Nathan Fillion-led series which will be premiering in homes all across the country on September 25.
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Premiere Date, Cast Updates, and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Teases Season 11 Premiere
We have less than two weeks until the Chicago Fire fall premiere. And showrunner Derek Hass is teasing major chaos ahead for our friends at the 51. Last season closed with the nuptials of Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide. Though some trouble surrounded the blessed event, the episode left everyone filled with love and happiness, aside from Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey, who seem to be heading towards a breakup.
ETOnline.com
'Chicago Fire' Season 11 Premiere 'Never Lets Up,' Producer Teases: See Dramatic First Look (Exclusive)
Chicago Fire is heating up when season 11 begins later this month!. NBC's firefighter procedural picks up right where the finale left off when a mysterious SUV pulls up to the cabin newlyweds Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) were honeymooning at, leaving their fates up in the air. Though it appears both Severide and Kidd make it out safely (whew!), the official synopsis for the premiere episode certainly doesn't ease minds, hinting that the couple had to endure hardships as they're met "by a dangerous person from their past."
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes
Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
‘Chicago Fire’: Did This Fan Photo Just Confirm Severide’s Season 11 Status?
The last season of “Chicago Fire” ended on a cliffhanger. One fan photo may have… The post ‘Chicago Fire’: Did This Fan Photo Just Confirm Severide’s Season 11 Status? appeared first on Outsider.
tvinsider.com
How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Peacock
After 57 years on broadcast television, NBC‘s long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives will be moving to streaming this fall, shifting locations over to the network’s streaming partner, Peacock. For devoted fans, this could be a bit of an adjustment as streaming can be more complicated than...
How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ After It Leaves Cable in September
'Days of Our Lives' is in danger of losing its regular audience now that it's making the move to streaming. Loyal fans can still watch it, though, for a price.
‘NCIS’: Are Palmer and Knight Headed Toward a Breakup in Season 20
NCIS concluded its 19th season back in May and over the last few months, some of the biggest questions following the finale are, who is the Raven and what comes next for Special Agent Alden Parker? Parker became framed at the end of last season for a murder he did not commit and many NCIS fans believe it’s the season-long villain the Raven that has set him up. However, aside from the ongoing murder investigation, the next big question plaguing our thoughts is, will medical examiner Jimmy Palmer and Special Agent Jessica Knight officially commit to a relationship? One infamous Leroy Jethro Gibbs rule suggests it’s not ideal.
digitalspy.com
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
‘Criminal Minds’: New Photo Seemingly Confirms Matthew Gray Gubler’s Absence From Revival
It’s official—Despite all hopes that he was planning a surprise appearance, Matthew Gray Gubler is not returning to Criminal Minds. The FBI crime drama is coming back to the TV screen after a two-year hiatus. And filming has kicked off with several of the original cast members. Paget...
Mark Harmon Breaks His Silence on Leaving ‘NCIS’ After 19 Seasons: I Want to ‘Keep It Challenging’
Closing the chapter. Mark Harmon opened up about his departure from NCIS for the first time since his character's final appearance last fall. "What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," the 70-year-old actor, who portrayed special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on […]
Why is Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving 'Chicago P.D.'?
Jesse Lee Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead in the NBC series since its debut in 2014, and the actor has confirmed Season 10 will be his last.
Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?
Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan
Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Wishes Husband Peter Hermann Happy Birthday in New Post
Raise your hand if you think Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are the most perfect couple. And on Monday, Hargitay, the Law & Order: SVU icon, wished her husband a very blissful happy birthday. And Hargitay used a photo from a serene day in the mountains to illustrate her greetings...
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
Outsider.com
