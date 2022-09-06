CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.

NOBLE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO