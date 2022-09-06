ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Man dies after fiery two-car collision in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, MI – A 62-year-old Cannon Township man died in a crash Thursday morning after police said he ran a stop sign, causing a collision. The driver of the other vehicle involved, a 23-year-old Belding man, suffered serious injuries as a result of crash on Thursday, Sept. 8.
KENT COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Portage, MI
Accidents
Portage, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Portage, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
WWMT

Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Pedestrian hurt, vehicle sought in Kalamazoo Township hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are seeking the driver connected to a Kalamazoo Township hit-and-run Monday evening. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department says the incident occurred near Main and Dartmouth streets at around 9:15 p.m. We’re told authorities found the victim lying on the road with injuries but was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Kalamazoo Gazette

Eastbound Stadium Drive to close for construction

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Eastbound Stadium Drive between Howard Street and Lovell Street will be closed Sept. 9, through Sept. 13, for construction. There will be impacts to the motoring public. Sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians and are permitted for use by bicycles, the city said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash

CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
townbroadcast.com

Airborne car driver charged with cocaine use in crash

A motorist who drove an airborne car that soared over the Dorr expressway overpass has been charged with driving under the influence of cocaine last Jan. 13. Chandler Cockerham, then 25, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Wednesday on one count of operating a vehicle with any presence of drugs. Mark Huizinga...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Argument leads to shots fired in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - An argument between two men lead to shots fired in the 46000 block of M-43 on Saturday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. At 6 p.m., deputies were called to the residence in Arlington Township for a report of two armed men arguing.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Portion of US-131 will be dedicated to late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire on Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A portion of US-131 in Kalamazoo County will officially be named the "Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway" in a ceremony Friday. The memorial highway starts at W. U Avenue just north of Schoolcraft. It stretches past the U.S. 131 interchange with I-94. Ryan Proxmire was killed in the line of duty Aug. 14, 2021, during a high-speed chase. Ryan Proxmire was shot in the head while chasing the driver south of Galesburg. He died at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo the next day.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy