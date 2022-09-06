Read full article on original website
Man dies after fiery two-car collision in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 62-year-old Cannon Township man died in a crash Thursday morning after police said he ran a stop sign, causing a collision. The driver of the other vehicle involved, a 23-year-old Belding man, suffered serious injuries as a result of crash on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Gas main leak causes fire in Kalamazoo
A gas main leak caused a fire in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in single-vehicle crash in Cass County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County Sheriff’s deputies believe speed and alcohol to be factors in a single-vehicle crash where a driver lost control of his truck and rolled it several times before coming to a stop on the driver’s side. Authorities say the crash...
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Kalamazoo Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on West Main Street Monday night. According to the police, the crash occurred when a [..]
Evacuations lifted in Kalamazoo after ruptured gas line catches fire
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a ruptured gas line caught on fire, which forced evacuations that have since been lifted.
Gas line erupts into flames on Mills Street in Kalamazoo, causes road closures
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A four inch Consumers Energy underground natural gas pipeline was hit at the intersection of Mills and Lake streets in Kalamazoo Thursday at 6 p.m., according to a Consumers Energy representative. The break caused the ruptured gas line to catch on fire. For two hours KDPS...
1 killed, 3 injured in Jackson Co. crash on Thursday
According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened on Eaton Rapids Road and Devereaux Road in Parma Township around 7:10 p.m.
Calhoun Co. police chase leads to stolen vehicle, gun
A Battle Creek man was arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
Kent County sheriff’s deputies on scene of serious two-vehicle crash
KENT COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a serious crash Thursday, Sept. 8, in Grattan Township. The two-vehicle crash, which required extrication of a victim, happened around 6:30 a.m. at Lincoln Lake Avenue NE and Five Mile Road. Kent County sheriff’s deputies continue to...
Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
Pedestrian hurt, vehicle sought in Kalamazoo Township hit-and-run
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are seeking the driver connected to a Kalamazoo Township hit-and-run Monday evening. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department says the incident occurred near Main and Dartmouth streets at around 9:15 p.m. We’re told authorities found the victim lying on the road with injuries but was...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Marshall (Marshall, MI)
According to the Marshall Police Department, a pedestrian accident occurred in Marshall early Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and [..]
PD: Woman hit, killed in Marshall crash
Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Marshall Wednesday morning.
2 Injured In An ATV Crash In Van Buren County (Van Buren County, MI)
Authorities are investigating an ATV crash that severely injured a woman and the other passenger. The crash happened in the 4700 block of Woodland Drive around 9 p.m. An initial investigation into the crash reveals a 42-year-old [..]
Eastbound Stadium Drive to close for construction
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Eastbound Stadium Drive between Howard Street and Lovell Street will be closed Sept. 9, through Sept. 13, for construction. There will be impacts to the motoring public. Sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians and are permitted for use by bicycles, the city said in a news release.
Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash
CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
Woman hit and killed by driver in Marshall, fog may be to blame, police say
MARSHALL, Mich. — A 36-year-old woman died Wednesday after being found unresponsive in the middle of the road. Marshall Police officers, firefighters, and medics were dispatched to W. Michigan Avenue and West Drive just before 6 a.m., according to the Marshall Police Department. The woman had been hit by...
Airborne car driver charged with cocaine use in crash
A motorist who drove an airborne car that soared over the Dorr expressway overpass has been charged with driving under the influence of cocaine last Jan. 13. Chandler Cockerham, then 25, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Wednesday on one count of operating a vehicle with any presence of drugs. Mark Huizinga...
Argument leads to shots fired in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - An argument between two men lead to shots fired in the 46000 block of M-43 on Saturday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. At 6 p.m., deputies were called to the residence in Arlington Township for a report of two armed men arguing.
Portion of US-131 will be dedicated to late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire on Friday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A portion of US-131 in Kalamazoo County will officially be named the "Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway" in a ceremony Friday. The memorial highway starts at W. U Avenue just north of Schoolcraft. It stretches past the U.S. 131 interchange with I-94. Ryan Proxmire was killed in the line of duty Aug. 14, 2021, during a high-speed chase. Ryan Proxmire was shot in the head while chasing the driver south of Galesburg. He died at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo the next day.
