Washington, DC

Tom Handy

Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.

On Thursday morning September 8, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the city of Washington, D.C. This is in response to the migrants that have arrived from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey over the past few months. Governor Abbott has asked for support from the federal government as millions of migrants have crossed the Texas-Mexican border over the past year.
ESPN

Former Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett sentenced to three months' house arrest

ASHBURN, Va. -- Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months house arrest stemming from a December car accident that killed his longtime girlfriend. Everett, sentenced Thursday in Loudoun County General District Court, also had his driver license suspended for six months. He was given 12 months of house arrest but had nine months suspended.
Tom Handy

Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and Racist

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. Over the past few months, Texas bussed migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City. Then last week, they expanded the location, and migrants were sent to Chicago. And, less than a week later on Sunday, another group of migrants arrived in the Windy City.
Whiskey Riff

Washington DC Area Restaurant Under Fire For Introducing 9/11 Themed “Patriotic Seafood Sunday” Menu

The 21st anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks on the United States is coming up this Sunday. While I was too young to remember specific details about the day, there’s no denying the impact this event had and continues to have with rebounding effects on the way Americans think and live their lives. No doubt, it’s one of the worst days in American history.
The Guardian

‘Confederates were traitors’: Ty Seidule on West Point, race and American history

In a 36-year army career, Ty Seidule served in the US, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Kosovo, Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He retired a brigadier general. An emeritus West Point history professor, he now teaches at Hamilton College. His online video, Was the Civil War About Slavery?, has been viewed millions of times, and in 2021 he published a well-received book, Robert E Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause.
Space.com

US launches unarmed ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base

The U.S. Air Force conducted an early-morning suborbital test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Air Force Global Strike Command launched the ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 1:13 a.m. PT (4:13 a.m. ET; 0913 GMT). The test was conducted to "validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the weapon system," according to a Space Force statement (opens in new tab).
