Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Did Florida’s lieutenant governor say ‘illegal’ Cuban migrants will be sent to Delaware?
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez — a Cuban-American Republican from Miami — raised eyebrows among some Cuban Americans over the weekend after appearing to suggest on a conservative AM radio show that Cubans who were in Florida “illegally” would be bused to Delaware.
Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
A Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will now challenge Rep. Matt Gaetz for a House seat.
A Woman Moved To The US From Russia & She Thinks Ohio Is Prettier And Better Than Florida
A Slavic woman who now lives in the United States often shares her thoughts on life in her new country via her popular TikTok account @lena_baikovacole. Elena Cole, who moved from St. Petersburg, Russia, now lives in Ohio, and she thinks that the state is prettier and better than the sunny state of Florida.
Former Navy Pilot Rips 'Pathetic' Ron DeSantis Over 'Top Gun' Stunt
“It’s not just cringey,” Ken Harbaugh said. “It’s literally Navy pilot cosplay.”
'Ask your kids': Kari Lake says Trump and DeSantis have 'BDE'
It’s getting raunchy out on the campaign trail.
Andrew, the worst hurricane in Florida history, almost had a different name
It was one of the most destructive hurricanes to ever make landfall in the United States, but its infamous name was almost different than what has been written in record books ever since. Thirty years have passed since Hurricane Andrew dealt a catastrophic blow to Florida and cemented the name...
On Thursday morning September 8, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the city of Washington, D.C. This is in response to the migrants that have arrived from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey over the past few months. Governor Abbott has asked for support from the federal government as millions of migrants have crossed the Texas-Mexican border over the past year.
Meet 41-year old Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-nominated Floridian who will pick the special master to weed through the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
Cannon previously ruled on a case involving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and she dabbled in journalism.
Black historian: My group threatened, called N-word in Florida town infamous for racist attack
One of the state’s most prominent Black historians said he was targeted in a racially motivated altercation in Rosewood, a small North Florida city that was almost wiped off the map during infamous race riots a century ago. Dr. Marvin Dunn — a professor emeritus in psychology at Florida...
Former Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett sentenced to three months' house arrest
ASHBURN, Va. -- Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months house arrest stemming from a December car accident that killed his longtime girlfriend. Everett, sentenced Thursday in Loudoun County General District Court, also had his driver license suspended for six months. He was given 12 months of house arrest but had nine months suspended.
Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech
On September 2 Florida's Senator Rick Scott chose to air his views on Twitter about the national address that President Biden made from Philadelphia - a speech in which he accused MAGA Republicans of "Eroding the soul of America".
Military Leaders Warn of 'Extreme Strain' on Civil-Military Relations
Relations between political leaders and the Pentagon could get worse amid spike in partisanship.
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and Racist
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. Over the past few months, Texas bussed migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City. Then last week, they expanded the location, and migrants were sent to Chicago. And, less than a week later on Sunday, another group of migrants arrived in the Windy City.
An Uber ride, a dropped phone and 2 lives lost – incl. a veteran – on an exit ramp
Tracy Carson and Daniel Whitfield were strangers when Carson picked up Whitfield at his St. Petersburg home around sunrise one Monday morning in July. Whitfield was headed to Tampa International Airport to catch a flight to Washington, D.C. Carson, who also lived in St. Petersburg, was the Uber driver who showed up when he hailed a ride.
Washington DC Area Restaurant Under Fire For Introducing 9/11 Themed “Patriotic Seafood Sunday” Menu
The 21st anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks on the United States is coming up this Sunday. While I was too young to remember specific details about the day, there’s no denying the impact this event had and continues to have with rebounding effects on the way Americans think and live their lives. No doubt, it’s one of the worst days in American history.
‘Confederates were traitors’: Ty Seidule on West Point, race and American history
In a 36-year army career, Ty Seidule served in the US, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Kosovo, Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He retired a brigadier general. An emeritus West Point history professor, he now teaches at Hamilton College. His online video, Was the Civil War About Slavery?, has been viewed millions of times, and in 2021 he published a well-received book, Robert E Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause.
US launches unarmed ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base
The U.S. Air Force conducted an early-morning suborbital test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Air Force Global Strike Command launched the ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 1:13 a.m. PT (4:13 a.m. ET; 0913 GMT). The test was conducted to "validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the weapon system," according to a Space Force statement (opens in new tab).
