Kansas City, MO

One killed, one wounded in Kansas City shooting Monday evening: police

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Update: Police on Tuesday identified the man killed as Tristan Jeffery, 31.

One person was killed and another was wounded in a double shooting that was reported in Kansas City’s West Blue Valley neighborhood on Monday evening, according to police.

Kansas City police officers were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. to the intersection of 16th Street and Oakley Avenue in connection with the shooting, Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said at the crime scene. A second 911 then came in shortly after directing police to the 5600 block of East 17th Street.

After arriving there police officers found one of the gunshot victims inside of a vehicle, who was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the hospital, Drake said.

Meanwhile, a second gunshot victim authorities believe to have been shot during the same event arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. That person was listed in stable condition as of Monday night.

Police had no additional information concerning the identities of the two gunshot victims, Drake said. Police were also searching for the person or persons responsible, though they did not have any suspect information to provide and were seeking help from the public to identify the shooter.

On Monday night, police kept part of East 17th Street blocked off as the investigation was underway. Investigators examined the vehicle, found near an apartment complex, where the first gunshot victim was found fatally shot and detectives were searching nearby for witnesses.

The homicide Monday marked Kansas City’s 115th of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star . Last year, the city saw 157 homicides , representing the second-deadliest year in its history.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the crime to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or through the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

One person was killed and another was wounded on Monday night after a shooting in Kansas City’s West Blue Valley neighborhood, according to police. Bill Lukitsch

