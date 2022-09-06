Crime Mob’s Princess Approves Of Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown’s Religious Rendition Of ‘Knuck If You Buck’

Read full article on original website
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown's 'Knuck If You Buck' Scene in 'Honk for Jesus' Is Incredible
Out of all the movies in theaters right now, the just-released Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is one of the best. The Adamma Ebo-written/directed movie, which co-stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, is about a disgraced pastor and his wife attempting to rebuild their church following in the wake of a scandal. It dropped in theaters (and on Peacock) on Friday, and there's one scene in particular that viewers just can't get over.
Oscars Co-Host Regina Hall Says Will Smith’s Apology Video Is the ‘First Step’ to Possible ‘Redemption’
Regina Hall chooses her words carefully when asked about Will Smith’s recent video in which he apologized for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. “I think it’s a tough thing and I know it’s a difficult road,” Hall told me Monday at the premiere of her new comedy mockumentary, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” “The first step is he apologized. How people see it, it’s up to them…I know that wasn’t easy.” She related the Oscar fiasco to “Honk for Jesus.” Hall plays the wife of a popular pastor (Sterling K. Brown), who is on a quest to reopen their megachurch...
Charlamagne Tha God Threatens To Perform ‘Knuck If You Buck’ At His Daughter’s School
Charlamagne Tha God has revealed that he’s previously threatened to use Crime Mob’s “Knuck If You Buck” to embarrass his daughter. The Breakfast Club host said on Wednesday morning’s show (September 7) that not only was Crime Mob’s 2004 track one of the “greatest records of all time,” but that it’s also the track he uses to make his daughter cringe.
CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father
Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
Meagan Good Reveals Her Desire To Have A Child Following Her Split From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good's life is moving forward based on her own terms post her divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Things Get Intense Between Sheree Whitfield & Kandi Burruss at the RHOA Reunion?
The RHOA cast recently filmed the Season 14 reunion. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has been picking up in the ratings department. This is most likely due to all the drama and friction between the ladies. As it stands, Marlo Hampton has burned bridges with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. When it comes to Kandi, she wasn’t expecting to clash with Marlo during the current season. She is one of the people who advocated for Marlo to become a peach holder after the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Plus, Kandi and Todd Tucker got Marlo her own show on WE tv. However, Marlo reportedly sabotaged the opportunity and went back to RHOA as a friend of the show. She also told Carlos King that she’s decided to go after Kandi because she believes Kandi has “coasted” for way too long.
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
One royal expert explained how Prince William carries himself in a way that illustrates what an important role Princess Diana continues to play in his everyday life.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Responds to The Rock’s Flirty Joke About Being Her ‘Pet’
Rapper Pardison Fontaine must be trying to smell what The Rock is cooking after he took a jab at the actor for making a flirty joke about his rap superstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, Pardi cleared up his earlier comments made in response to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s...
Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’
Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
