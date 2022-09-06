Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Casa Grande Police trying to identify victim in fatal shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande police are trying to identify a man who was shot to death earlier this month. The CGPD said officers were called to the area of East Mopar Street and South Chrysler Lane around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. Once officers arrived,...
AZFamily
Tip leads to arrest of Mesa Native Grill & Wings suspected shooter
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Silent Witness tip led to police finding a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Mesa Native Grill & Wings employee and started shooting at another customer in May. On Wednesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Greg Gomez after releasing surveillance photos of him and his car last month, asking the public for help identifying him.
Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant
MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
AZFamily
Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
AZFamily
DCS: Neglect found following 3-year-old boy’s drowning at Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent report from the Department of Child Safety shows the agency was called to a Phoenix home four times before a 3-year-old boy drowned in January. The drowning near 21st Avenue and Bell Road was the first child drowning of 2022. A neighbor of the boy said he tried to tell his parents they needed to keep a better eye on the children.
AZFamily
Family pleas for leads in homicide case of missing Phoenix woman
AZFamily
Department of Child Safety says neglect led to child drowning in Phoenix
AZFamily
Man had beat up mother before murdering 4 family members near Casa Grande, documents say
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents revealed the moments leading to the death of four family members, including a five-year-old niece in an otherwise quiet Pinal County community over the weekend. According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s sister called 911 around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s disappearance investigated as homicide; family asks for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a missing Phoenix woman is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate her disappearance as a homicide. Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near I-17 and Indian School Road on June 27. Her family reported her missing on July 15.
AZFamily
Chandler man arrested for trying to buy guns with fake money, police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A convicted felon from Chandler has been arrested after allegedly forging his identity to buy a gun and using fake money to purchase the weapon. According to court documents, 45-year-old Shayne Teal purchased a gun from a pawn shop in Mesa on Aug. 15 using another’s man license before using five counterfeit $100 bills the next day to buy a gun from an area Bass Pro Shops. Then, on Aug. 17, hospital staff reported that they noticed Teal had multiple IDs. After an extensive investigation, including looking through surveillance video, detectives identified Teal.
AZFamily
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek
AZFamily
Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school
thefoothillsfocus.com
2 dead, 5 injured in Deer Valley shooting spree
Two people were killed and five injured, including two Phoenix police officers, after a shooting that occurred near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. The Maricopa County medical examiner found a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound...
AZFamily
Hit-and-run crash leaves woman seriously hurt in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hit-and-run crash left a woman hurt and caused road closures for drivers heading to their early morning commutes on Thursday in Phoenix. Police say around 6 a.m., a driver heading eastbound near 9th Street and Indian School Road struck a woman riding her bike and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.
AZFamily
Charges sought after 4th grader brings gun to Queen Creek school
12news.com
Shooting threat at Horizon High School results in an arrest, officials say
PHOENIX — Officers are investigating a shooting threat found scrawled in a bathroom stall at Horizon High School, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The threat, which wasn't specifically described by police, was reportedly found written in the girls' restroom of the school, the department said. The district has...
104.1 WIKY
Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message
Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
Phoenix man killed victim because they 'would not leave his house,' police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a local man accused of fatally shooting someone outside his residence Monday night near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Jose Estrada, 39, is facing a charge of second-degree murder after he allegedly confessed to killing a man who would not leave his property, court records show.
AZFamily
Suspect in jail after man shot to death in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot to death in west Phoenix late Monday night. Another man is in jail, accused of shooting him. Officers were called out to a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
ABC 15 News
Valley woman's fresh start outside prison made possible by what she did inside
PHOENIX — After nearly ten years behind bars at Perryville State Prison in Goodyear, Danna Tongate is grateful to begin a new life. She embraced family moments after walking into freedom back in August. “So overwhelming but in the best of ways, I’ve never felt more prepared for anything,”...
