AZFamily
2 people hurt in fire at Mesa apartment complex
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fire at a Mesa apartment complex left two people hurt on Thursday. Fire crews were called to the complex near Dobson Road and University Drive around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the apartments. The first and second floors had to be evacuated because of the fire and the water. Officials said one victim didn’t need to go to the hospital while other was driven to the burn center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
AZFamily
Tip leads to arrest of Mesa Native Grill & Wings suspected shooter
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Silent Witness tip led to police finding a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Mesa Native Grill & Wings employee and started shooting at another customer in May. On Wednesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Greg Gomez after releasing surveillance photos of him and his car last month, asking the public for help identifying him.
AZFamily
DCS: Neglect found following 3-year-old boy’s drowning at Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent report from the Department of Child Safety shows the agency was called to a Phoenix home four times before a 3-year-old boy drowned in January. The drowning near 21st Avenue and Bell Road was the first child drowning of 2022. A neighbor of the boy said he tried to tell his parents they needed to keep a better eye on the children.
AZFamily
Hit-and-run crash leaves woman seriously hurt in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hit-and-run crash left a woman hurt and caused road closures for drivers heading to their early morning commutes on Thursday in Phoenix. Police say around 6 a.m., a driver heading eastbound near 9th Street and Indian School Road struck a woman riding her bike and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.
AZFamily
Department of Child Safety says neglect led to child drowning in Phoenix
The City of Phoenix is expanding the pilot program, and officials say $500,000 will be used to install gates in about 45 alleyways.
AZFamily
Family pleas for leads in homicide case of missing Phoenix woman
Family pleas for leads in homicide case of missing Phoenix woman
thefoothillsfocus.com
2 dead, 5 injured in Deer Valley shooting spree
Two people were killed and five injured, including two Phoenix police officers, after a shooting that occurred near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. The Maricopa County medical examiner found a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound...
AZFamily
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek
AZFamily
Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
AZFamily
Program looks to make Phoenix neighborhoods safer by installing alleyway gates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- They keep the trash off sidewalks and provide easy access for repairs, but in recent years alleys have become a source of frustration, leading to crime and illegal dumping. Now the City of Phoenix is responding, offering to gate off some alleyways. “We knew something had...
AZFamily
Man ransacks Prescott tattoo shop, causing $100K in damages, police say
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who wanted to become a tattoo apprentice broke into a Prescott tattoo shop and caused roughly $100,000 in damages, police said. Investigators said 38-year-old Dylan Wiederholt forced his way into Lion’s Den Tattoo Company around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday. He broke several items and sprayed tattoo ink onto the walls, floors, ceiling and furniture, according to police. Nonreusable tattoo supplies were also destroyed.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s disappearance investigated as homicide; family asks for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a missing Phoenix woman is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate her disappearance as a homicide. Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near I-17 and Indian School Road on June 27. Her family reported her missing on July 15.
AZFamily
Woman dies in crash at northwest Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have identified the woman who died following a crash Tuesday morning in north Phoenix. Officers responded to an accident involving an SUV and a pickup truck around 7 a.m. near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Police say that 72-year-old Deborah Connel was pulling out of a private driveway heading north when she was struck by a car driving eastbound on Bell Road. Connel was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was evaluated at the scene where police determined he was not impaired.
Hiker dead, 5 others rescued after group ran out of water, got lost amid triple-digit temperatures in Arizona
A hiker died Monday and five others were rescued after the group ran out of water and got lost on trails amid scorching triple-digit temperatures in Arizona. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday at 1:25 p.m. for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix.
'Bright and Gifted' Doctor Dies After Running Out of Water While Hiking in 'Extreme Heat'
A doctor died in Arizona this week after getting lost and running out of water while hiking in Cave Creek. Six people suffered "heat emergencies" on Monday while hiking in "extreme heat" near the Spur Cross Trailhead, according to a series of social media posts from the Scottsdale Fire Department.
AZFamily
Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school
Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school
AZFamily
Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car that sped off in central Phoenix
Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car that sped off in central Phoenix
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
KTAR.com
4 injured, including 2 bystanders, during Phoenix apartment shootout
PHOENIX – Four people were injured, including a man and child hit by stray bullets, during a shootout at a Phoenix apartment complex Monday night, authorities said. Three adult brothers were involved an argument that escalated to a shooting near 28th Street and Broadway Road around 8:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said Tuesday morning.
AZFamily
Prescott camp counselor missing after going for a walk near Friendly Pines Road
Prescott camp counselor missing after going for a walk near Friendly Pines Road
