Consuelo Ortiz
3d ago
This is 1st. Time I've seen MURDERER PUTIN LOOK DEFEATED!! PUTIN realizes HE SCREWED UP 🤣! UKRAINE STILL KEEPING PUTIN HELL OUT!! 👏👏💪👍
Kimberly Bradshaw
2d ago
I think it can be seen as an endorsement for Kelly. Putin is probably attacking Arizona Senators, because of the division in Arizona and it being a swing state. We are weak when divided and our enemies will take advantage of that. Vote 💙.
Panel rejects Hobbs effort to change Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — The state commission that sets up candidate debates on Thursday rejected Democrat Katie Hobbs’ request to change a planned debate with Republican governor candidate Kari Lake into separate interviews with a moderator. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission instead gave its staff seven days to try...
AZFamily
Gov. Doug Ducey claims stop-gap border fix has led to drug busts
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Doug Ducey spent the day in Yuma to see firsthand how his temporary border barrier is working. The state spent millions on stacked shipping containers to fill gaps. So, how effective are they? The governor said the containers have helped law enforcement. “The operational control that we have allows us to not only interdict the migrants but to really stop the flow of drug cartels and activity,” Ducey said. The governor boasted that his plan will cut off the flow of illegal drugs smuggled across the border, particularly the flow of deadly fentanyl. “This is a poisoning of people,” he said.
AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
deltanews.tv
D.C. mayor declares public emergency over thousands being bused from southern border
(The Center Square) – Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over several thousand foreign nationals arriving in the nation’s capital from the southern border after the Pentagon twice rejected her request to activate the National Guard to provide assistance. Bowser announced the emergency...
12news.com
Feds vote to remove Native American women slur from all landmarks, 65 in Arizona
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Editor's note: the above video aired during a 2021 broadcast. A word used as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur" against Native American women officially has no place on federally owned land, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday morning. Nearly 650 geographic...
KTAR.com
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to eliminate state income tax
PHOENIX — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants Arizona to join nine other states in not having an income tax — if she can make it work. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.
‘I don’t recognize that party anymore’: Election denialism at epicenter of Arizona midterm elections
Republican primary voters in Arizona nominated four statewide candidates who questioned President Biden's electoral victory in Arizona: Kari Lake for Governor, Blake Masters for Senate, Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General, and Mark Finchem for Secretary of State. If elected, these individuals will be in power for the 2024 presidential election, and could have key roles to play in certifying results in a state that could decide the presidency. Sept. 7, 2022.
ABC 15 News
New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona
Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address. That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS. Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were...
Why Democratic mayor is using Texas governor's controversial border strategy
El Paso, Texas Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, is using Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s strategy of busing migrants from the US southern border to the northeast. CNN’s Rosa Flores details why.
12news.com
Arizona governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs speak at a forum in Phoenix
The two candidates for the Arizona Gubernatorial election spoke at a forum on Thursday. They outlined their individual approaches if they were elected.
NBC News
'I just I don’t recognize that party anymore': Independents in Ariz. sour on GOP ticket
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The Washington Post reports FBI agents discovered document describing foreign government’s nuclear capabilities after search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, according to people familiar with matter. ... NBC News hasn’t been able to confirm the report, and the Justice Department declined to comment. ... President Biden hosts the Obamas at the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits. ... Steve Bannon expects to face state indictment in New York. ... And Trump-backed candidate wins the Massachusetts gubernatorial primary, the AP projects.
AZFamily
‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
'The truth will prevail’ in Arizona elections, says Democratic Sec. State candidate
Adrian Fontes, Democratic candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss his proposals to combat election denialism in the state. Fontes suggests inviting election deniers into the Secretary of State’s office and “see the people” running elections and “learn” the election systems. Sept. 7, 2022.
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate...
Judge throws out Colorado clerk's recount challenge
DENVER (AP) — A judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit challenging a primary election recount lost by an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud in her failed bid to become the state’s top election official. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters filed a lawsuit objecting to the methods used to recount ballots on Aug. 3 but did not ask for the recount to be stopped until the following day, after the recount was completed and several hours after the recount results had been certified by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Judge Andrew P. McCallin ruled that...
kjzz.org
Arizona COVID-19 cases drop to 4-month low
COVID-19 cases in Arizona this week dropped to the lowest level the state has seen since late April. In its weekly update Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,666 COVID-19 cases — that’s less than half of last week’s count. Medical experts say COVID-19 cases...
gilaherald.com
Arizona man’s sentence of 292 years for burglary upheld
WASHINGTON – A divided federal appeals court said a 292-year sentence for a string of nonviolent burglaries over three months in Bullhead City was not “grossly disproportionate” to the crime and did not violate the Eighth Amendment. A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel of judges...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters
As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
ksfr.org
NM Democrats respond to Mark Ronchetti's education plan
New Mexico Senate President Pro Temp Mimi Stewart held a press conference Tuesday morning in Albuquerque to respond to the education plan unveiled by Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The plan released this morning by Ronchetti’s campaign is split into eight different categories. “Making Up For Lost Time”, “Put...
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
