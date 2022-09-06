Read full article on original website
19 Year Old Andy Espinoza Killed In Rollover Crash In Bullhead City (Bullhead City, AZ)
Authorities are currently investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened in Bullhead City, on Sunday. A 19-year-old was killed in this accident. According to the Bullhead City Police, the deceased [..]
12news.com
Northwestern Arizona communities still experiencing power outages after storm
Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and other communities are still without power in some locations after weekend storms. Trisha Hendricks has an update for Sept. 6.
thestandardnewspaper.online
New Bullhead City cooling center location, more residents’ power restored
BULLHEAD CITY – By 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, another 6,300 members’ power had been restored – down from the previous report at 2:00 pm on Sept. 5. Sunday’s devastating storm left more than 36,000 residents (82% of members) without power for 20 hours or more. On Monday afternoon, 8,000 members were without power, and now 1,700 members (5% of members) are remaining without power thanks to the crews and support teams continuing to work each day and night to restore power to members.
AZFamily
St. Mary’s sends food, water to families impacted by storm in Bullhead City
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a damaging storm last Sunday knocked out power for most of Bullhead City and surrounding communities, a valley-based food bank is providing food for those in need. On Tuesday, St. Mary’s Food Bank dispatched a refrigerated tractor-trailer truck packed with more than 20,000 pounds of...
Mohave Daily News
Storm brings chaos to already busy holiday
BULLHEAD CITY — The Labor Day weekend was shaping up like a typical holiday weekend in the Tri-state. Sunday night's storm that knocked out power to much of the region turned an already hectic weekend into complete chaos, coming at a time when thousands of visitors were in the Tri-state enjoying the lakes, river, casinos and other local attractions.
12news.com
Over 22,000 without power in Bullhead and Lake Havasu cities due to storm damage
After heavy windstorms, almost half of Bullhead City is without power. Thousands in Lake Havasu City are facing outages as well.
ABC 15 News
17-year-old, 69-year-old killed in boating incidents near Lake Havasu, Colorado River area
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A 17-year-old girl and a 69-year-old woman both died in separate boating incidents at Lake Havasu and the Colorado River over the holiday weekend. According to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department, a 17-year-old girl went underwater Monday when a boat capsized on Lake Havasu due to extremely high winds. Several other people also went underwater after the boat capsized but were able to escape the water.
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread power, water outages in Bullhead City
Severe thunderstorm damage caused a city-wide power outage in Bullhead City.
About 2,000 households in Bullhead City still without power
About 2,000 households in Bullhead City were still without electricity Tuesday after a weekend wind storm toppled about 50 power poles.
2 men rescued from flash flood in Golden Valley, Ariz.
Two men have been rescued after the pickup truck they were in was swept away by a flash flood in the northwestern Arizona city of Golden Valley, according to authorities.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Severe thunderstorm blows dust hits community causing some damages and knocking power off to community.
Needles, California: A severe thunderstorm blows dust hits community causing some damages and knocking power off to community at around 7:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Video: ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez just came back from the store when he heard the winds outside and...
riverscenemagazine.com
Emergency Prepareness Tips Amid Rain And Hurricane Kay In The Forecast
Monsoon season and unpredictable weather is upon Lake Havasu City and around the state. Sept. 4, a powerful wind dust storm with gusts according to the National Weather Service well over 58 to 60 mph blew through Lake Havasu City causing damage to certain parts of the city. At around 5 and 5:30 p.m., there were reports by residents of the collapse and breakage of many power poles from high gusts resulting in a power outage leaving more than 2,000 houses in Lake Havasu City without power and many more in other parts of Mohave County. As of Wednesday, most power had been fully restored with only a few still without.
Teen girl dies after boat capsizes on Lake Havasu
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A teenage girl has died after a boat she was in capsized on Lake Havasu during the Labor Day weekend, officials say. The 17-year-old girl was trapped underneath the boat Sunday and had to rescued with the help of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. She was later flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital and died Monday night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.
Bullhead City residents asked to conserve water after thunderstorm
Many neighborhoods in Bullhead City, Ariz. remained without power on Monday morning after a thunderstorm knocked out power to the entire city over the weekend.
AZFamily
Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in a small western Arizona town late last week was found dead in his jail cell just two days later. Justin James Jarvy, 33, was being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers found Jarvy in his cell with bedding tied around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarvy was the only person in the cell, and his death is being investigated as a suicide.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Rancho Santa Fe Interchange could exceed budget; Sunbelt has not submitted environmental assessment￼
KINGMAN – Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin has engaged a consulting firm to provide an updated cost estimate for the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange and Parkway Project. Foggin didn’t identify the firm, but indicated during the September 6 council meeting that he felt it necessary to get a better grasp on possible expenditure due to inflation.
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC neighborhoods still without power tonight
BULLHEAD CITY – As of 4:30 p.m. several Bullhead City neighborhoods along Bullhead Parkway remain without power. There is no current estimate for when power will be restored. Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) is the official source for information regarding the status of the power service outage in Bullhead City. Residents are encouraged to follow MEC on social media for official updates.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Alpacas of the Southwest on display
KINGMAN – Come celebrate Alpaca Farm Days 17th Annual Alpacas of the Southwest on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2. Saturday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and greet the alpacas, kids...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Highway 95 paving projects underway￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
Excessive heat warning extended for Pinal and five other counties
Excessive Heat Warning Extended for Six CountiesInMaricopa. The National Weather Service has extended the time of the Excessive Heat Warning for: Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Pinal, and Yuma Counties from September 4th to September 7th at 8:00 PM.
