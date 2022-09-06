ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

New Bullhead City cooling center location, more residents’ power restored

BULLHEAD CITY – By 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, another 6,300 members’ power had been restored – down from the previous report at 2:00 pm on Sept. 5. Sunday’s devastating storm left more than 36,000 residents (82% of members) without power for 20 hours or more. On Monday afternoon, 8,000 members were without power, and now 1,700 members (5% of members) are remaining without power thanks to the crews and support teams continuing to work each day and night to restore power to members.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Bullhead City, AZ
Bullhead City, AZ
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Storm brings chaos to already busy holiday

BULLHEAD CITY — The Labor Day weekend was shaping up like a typical holiday weekend in the Tri-state. Sunday night's storm that knocked out power to much of the region turned an already hectic weekend into complete chaos, coming at a time when thousands of visitors were in the Tri-state enjoying the lakes, river, casinos and other local attractions.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
ABC 15 News

17-year-old, 69-year-old killed in boating incidents near Lake Havasu, Colorado River area

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A 17-year-old girl and a 69-year-old woman both died in separate boating incidents at Lake Havasu and the Colorado River over the holiday weekend. According to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department, a 17-year-old girl went underwater Monday when a boat capsized on Lake Havasu due to extremely high winds. Several other people also went underwater after the boat capsized but were able to escape the water.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Severe thunderstorm blows dust hits community causing some damages and knocking power off to community.

Needles, California: A severe thunderstorm blows dust hits community causing some damages and knocking power off to community at around 7:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Video: ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez just came back from the store when he heard the winds outside and...
NEEDLES, CA
riverscenemagazine.com

Emergency Prepareness Tips Amid Rain And Hurricane Kay In The Forecast

Monsoon season and unpredictable weather is upon Lake Havasu City and around the state. Sept. 4, a powerful wind dust storm with gusts according to the National Weather Service well over 58 to 60 mph blew through Lake Havasu City causing damage to certain parts of the city. At around 5 and 5:30 p.m., there were reports by residents of the collapse and breakage of many power poles from high gusts resulting in a power outage leaving more than 2,000 houses in Lake Havasu City without power and many more in other parts of Mohave County. As of Wednesday, most power had been fully restored with only a few still without.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
12 News

Teen girl dies after boat capsizes on Lake Havasu

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A teenage girl has died after a boat she was in capsized on Lake Havasu during the Labor Day weekend, officials say. The 17-year-old girl was trapped underneath the boat Sunday and had to rescued with the help of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. She was later flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital and died Monday night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell

KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in a small western Arizona town late last week was found dead in his jail cell just two days later. Justin James Jarvy, 33, was being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers found Jarvy in his cell with bedding tied around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarvy was the only person in the cell, and his death is being investigated as a suicide.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Rancho Santa Fe Interchange could exceed budget; Sunbelt has not submitted environmental assessment￼

KINGMAN – Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin has engaged a consulting firm to provide an updated cost estimate for the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange and Parkway Project. Foggin didn’t identify the firm, but indicated during the September 6 council meeting that he felt it necessary to get a better grasp on possible expenditure due to inflation.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

BHC neighborhoods still without power tonight

BULLHEAD CITY – As of 4:30 p.m. several Bullhead City neighborhoods along Bullhead Parkway remain without power. There is no current estimate for when power will be restored. Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) is the official source for information regarding the status of the power service outage in Bullhead City. Residents are encouraged to follow MEC on social media for official updates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Alpacas of the Southwest on display

KINGMAN – Come celebrate Alpaca Farm Days 17th Annual Alpacas of the Southwest on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2. Saturday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and greet the alpacas, kids...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Highway 95 paving projects underway￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ

