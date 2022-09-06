ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apollo Beach, FL

Karla Hernández, Val Demings talk with workers in Apollo Beach

By Niko Clemmons
 3 days ago

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Nominee for Lieutenant Governor Karla Hernández and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Val Demings both joined the West Central Florida Central Labor Council for their Labor Day Picnic in Apollo Beach Monday.

Hernández attended the event in the morning, while Demings stopped by in the afternoon.

Hernández, a former teacher and current Miami Dade County teachers union president says the election is about connecting with working people.

“People are being priced out of their communities and we need to make sure that we’re doing everything we can, everything that’s possible to ensure that not only they have the right working conditions and the working environments, but adequate pay and that we’re we’re fixing these situations,” Hernández said.

Hernández, like Demings, considers Tampa Bay an important area of her campaign.

“Tampa is a community that’s very vibrant, that has a lot of Latinos and a lot of laborers,” Hernández said.

Laborers like Peter Aggor. He’s a teacher and union member and says he wants a people person in office.

“A union member will defend my interest and have my interest at heart,” Aggor said.

Attacks on Hernández and Demings have been fast and furious. On Monday, Sen. Marcio Rubio called them “two peas in a radical pod.”

“They’re lockdown libs who appease socialists rather than advocate for Florida values, and they can’t be trusted to fight for freedom. It’s no surprise that Demings has chosen to align herself with another member of the far-left,” said Elizabeth Gregory, communications director for Marco Rubio for Senate.

Demings fired back at Rubio Monday, saying he doesn’t support labor unions and caters to special interests.

“I will not sacrifice the least of these to play footsies with the richest of these,” Demings said. “That’s exactly what Marco Rubio has built his career doing.”

