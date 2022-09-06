Read full article on original website
Things Reportedly Going in the Direction of CM Punk Not Returning to AEW
Wade Keller provided a recap of what happened in the last few days following the aftermath of the backstage brawl involving The Elite, Ace Steel, and CM Punk, among others, during a recent PWTorch.com audio show. Keller acknowledged that Tony Khan is in a difficult situation due to the fact...
CM Punk’s Locker Room Door Reportedly Kicked Down By Young Bucks, Backstage Latest
As PWMania.com previously reported, following AEW All Out on Sunday night, there was a fight that took place backstage, and more details are starting to emerge about it. Sources close to CM Punk and Ace Steel have provided some new details. The Young Bucks are said to have gone to...
Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium
Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product. Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and Others Being Suspended by AEW, CM Punk Update
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. An update on the situation was provided...
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air, Garcia Sends Message to Fans Following All Out Incident
Daniel Garcia won the ROH Pure Title from Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite from Buffalo, NY. The fight was judged by Jerry Lynn, Matt Sydal, and BJ Whitmer, and Garcia was given a special introduction by the rapper and local star Westside Gunn. William Regal and Caprice Coleman joined in the commentary. Following the conclusion of the bout, Garcia and Yuta embraced one another while Bryan Danielson looked on as confetti began to fall. Danielson then took the title belt from Garcia and wrapped it around his waist while Chris Jericho raged on the ramp.
Former AEW Star Calls Out CM Punk to a Fight
The brawl that took place during the AEW All Out media scrum between CM Punk, producer Ace Steel, and The Elite is continuing to have new information revealed about it (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson). Click here for the very latest backstage news on the situation. During the latest...
WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover
Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
Details on Jon Moxley’s Plans Being Changed Due to CM Punk’s Incident With the Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, following his defeat by CM Punk at AEW All Out 2022 for the world title, Jon Moxley was not initially slated to appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had to say about Moxley’s plans being...
Tony Chimel Discusses His WWE Release, Says Kevin Dunn Didn’t Like Him, Vince McMahon
Former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel recently spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. His reaction to being let go by WWE after 38 years with the company:. “I was shocked. I went through all...
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 9/9/22
Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the September 9 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. – Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sloane Jacobs and Erica Yan. – Duke Hudson defeated Bronco Metzin. – Indi...
Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (9/5/22) – Episode 79
The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:. * Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Jordan Kross and Renny D. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Madison Rayne and Queen Aminata. * Serena Deeb vs. Nikki...
CM Punk Expected to Be Out of Action for 6 to 8 Months
CM Punk is said to have had a “serious” injury when competing against Jon Moxley in the AEW All Out 2022 main event, as PWMania.com previously reported. During this week’s AEW Dynamite, the AEW world title was announced to be vacant. Even if his altercation with The Young Bucks hadn’t taken place due to the injury, many people believe that CM Punk still would have been stripped from holding the AEW world title. The following was said by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio in regard to Punk’s injury:
Ken Kennedy Reveals What Eddie Guerrero Said to Him After His Last Match
Mr. Kennedy Chris Jericho recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kennedy commented on his last WWE match with Eddie Guerrero. He said:. “I don’t know how to answer that question. Honestly, like, it just sucks that...
Tony Khan’s First Comments Since Backstage Fight, New Segments Set for AEW Dynamite
For tonight’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, two major segments with Chris Jericho and AEW President Tony Khan have been announced. Khan has announced that he will address the AEW World and AEW World Trios Championships tonight. “Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV! Tonight LIVE on...
Latest News on the AEW All Out Backstage Fight and Investigation
The fallout from the backstage melee that occurred following Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view continues. The full details of the incident, which pitted CM Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson, can be found by clicking here. The AEW World Title, which Punk won from Jon Moxley at All Out, and the AEW World Trios Titles, which The Elite won at All Out by defeating Adam Page, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver, were vacated by AEW President Tony Khan at this week’s Dynamite. A tournament is underway to determine a new World Champion, and Death Triangle defeated Best Friends on Dynamite to become the new Trios Champions. According to reports, a third-party investigation is underway to determine exactly what occurred on Sunday night at the NOW Arena. Punk and Steel were rumored to be fired or suspended, and it was also reported that “everyone involved,” including Omega, Nick, Matt, AEW Producer Pat Buck, Talent Relations Head Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler, were suspended. According to one of the earlier reports, Cutler, Buck, and Daniels were among those attempting to calm the situation, and it’s unclear why they were reportedly suspended.
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/7/22
The ratings for WWE NXT 2.0 have been released. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 684,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the previous week’s 676,000 viewers. For the 18-49 age demographic, it received a 0.16 rating. Last week, the show received a...
CM Punk and Ace Steel Finished with AEW?, Update on Potential Legal Issues & More
Backstage at AEW All Out on Sunday, AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a heated tirade against “Hangman” Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and the AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out, the same night Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion.
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: AEW Backstage Chaos, All Out & WWE Castle
Just when you think 2022 in pro wrestling can’t get any crazier, this weekend happened! And the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here to talk about it! Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent talk about it all!. The guys give their thoughts on all...
