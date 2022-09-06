ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

9th annual Kennewick Labor Day Picnic takes place after two years

By Rylee Fitzgerald
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Labor Day kicks off the end of summer. How else do people celebrate other than with hotdogs, hamburgers and celebrating community?

Monday morning, the 9th annual Labor Day Picnic at Columbia Park took place. This happened after two years of having to cancel it due to COVID-19.

“2020, we shut down. Didn’t even think about it. 2021, we had all of our stuff bought except for the food,” said David Hickman, the President of the Labor Day Picnic Tri-Cities Committee.

“We had everything purchased and at the end, when the event was getting ready to go, there was a spike.” Hickman said the committee decided together to cancel it. “We decided we didn’t want to be one of those events that was a super spreader.”

He said the biggest difference between their last event in 2019, and this year’s event, was not knowing what to expect when it came to attendance.

“This is our first year back. We don’t know how many folks we reached. When you do it year after year after year, I kind of get the feeling. But this year was different,” Hickman said.

He said they expected to serve 2,000 people who came out this year. He said he wasn’t sure if that many would make it. The leftover food, Hickman said, they would drop off at the Union Gospel Mission for people who needed it.

Hickman said he’s been with the picnic committee since its inception in 2012.

Three years later, the event comes together on a beautiful Monday afternoon

He said, “When you get out and you see all these folks come out, and just enjoy a good picnic on Labor Day to support the American worker.”

To at last see the event take place after years of waiting, he was happy to see it come to life.

“When you get here and you see all the cars and the folks and the kids and yeah, that’s pretty cool,” said Hickman. There was free lunch, a car and motorcycle show, cotton candy, rolled ice cream trucks, face painting and a live band.

With all of that, comes the need for volunteers.

Hickman said, “We had a volunteer meeting a week ago to try and get an idea of where we need folks out, and there was not very many people. So it was a little nerve racking for myself. But they always come through.”

The event ran successfully with the people who came out to support the 2022 Labor Day Picnic.

Hickman concluded with, “Just want to thank everybody out there that does what they do for America; that makes America great.”

