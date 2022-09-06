ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

CASCI to leave Charleston location

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
WSAZ

West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
WOWK 13 News

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
WOWK 13 News

Pumpkin patches & corn mazes in the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season. Here is a list of places where visitors can pick a pumpkin straight off the vine, navigate a winding corn maze, go on a wagon ride, and do other fun fall festivities in […]
WOWK 13 News

New local business comes to Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
wfxrtv.com

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
Lootpress

Tire collection event to be held in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tire collection event has been scheduled to take place in Raleigh County next Wednesday. The event is set to take place at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Upper Gravel Lot on September 14, 2022. Tires will be accepted from 8:00am to 4:00pm, and...
WSAZ

Frontier offering reward in copper thefts

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Copper thefts are on the rise in West Virginia, causing serious -- even life-threatening problems for those who need their landlines. Frontier Communications officials say this year compared to last, copper line thefts are up more than 400%. For the first time in West Virginia, Frontier...
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
wchstv.com

Nitro High School to honor Herbert Hoover student tragically killed in car crash

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County school is planning to honor the life of a student that was tragically killed in a car crash last week. The Nitro High School Pep Club announced Friday’s football matchup against Herbert Hoover will be a “blue out” in honor of Leah Strickland. The 14-year-old Herbert Hoover soccer player tragically passed away following a wreck that occurred during a trip home from an away game in Braxton County.
