CASCI to leave Charleston location
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
FestivFALL returns to Charleston Oct. 7-16, including in-person Taste-of-All event
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — FestivFALL will return to the capital city in October with 10 days of activities, including the first in-person Taste-of-All – when area restaurants showcase their food - since 2018. Scheduled Oct. 7-16, the celebration will highlight music, theater art and dance, according to a...
West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
Resolution to honorarily name Charleston street for KJ Taylor passes city council
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston City Council has passed a resolution to rename a street after a teenager shot and killed last April. According to the council, the 900 block of West 2nd Street in Charleston will be honorarily named for Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, an 18-year-old Capital High School student athlete who was shot […]
Putnam County community cuts ribbon on new Meeks Mountain Trails shelter
People are celebrating this week in Hurricane, WV as a new shelter is dedicated along a popular hiking and biking trail.
Kanawha County Commission steps in to help residents on Paint Creek
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Exactly two weeks after a tractor-trailer crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike and polluted nearby Paint Creek, those who use wells are still left reaching for bottled water and begging for answers. "I'm just asking to take care of the human life that's up...
Pumpkin patches & corn mazes in the Tri-State
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season. Here is a list of places where visitors can pick a pumpkin straight off the vine, navigate a winding corn maze, go on a wagon ride, and do other fun fall festivities in […]
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
RCBI to expand welding program as first tenant of future Huntington manufacturing hub
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Following the major federal grant announcement on Friday, various projects will split almost $63 million. One of those projects is a manufacturing hub in Huntington that will be known as H-BIZ and will be built on the old ACF property. \\. The Robert C. Byrd...
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
Tire collection event to be held in Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tire collection event has been scheduled to take place in Raleigh County next Wednesday. The event is set to take place at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Upper Gravel Lot on September 14, 2022. Tires will be accepted from 8:00am to 4:00pm, and...
Frontier offering reward in copper thefts
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Copper thefts are on the rise in West Virginia, causing serious -- even life-threatening problems for those who need their landlines. Frontier Communications officials say this year compared to last, copper line thefts are up more than 400%. For the first time in West Virginia, Frontier...
Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
2 West Virginia men charged for allegedly setting couch on fire after Backyard Brawl
Two West Virginia men were arrested by City of Morgantown Fire Marshals because they say the men set fire to a couch shortly after the Backyard Brawl.
Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association animal shelter at 'crisis' capacity
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association officials said the Greenbrier Street shelter has reached the maximum number of adult dogs it can hold and is at “crisis” capacity. The shelter currently has 124 adult dogs with only 108 kennels, according to a news release Tuesday...
Last of 19 defendants sentenced in drug trafficking investigation in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The final two defendants in a drug trafficking investigation that saw more than a dozen people convicted were sentenced on Wednesday in Huntington. Brayan Luces, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, and Kimberly Ann Combs, 45, of Huntington were sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in a...
Nitro High School to honor Herbert Hoover student tragically killed in car crash
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County school is planning to honor the life of a student that was tragically killed in a car crash last week. The Nitro High School Pep Club announced Friday’s football matchup against Herbert Hoover will be a “blue out” in honor of Leah Strickland. The 14-year-old Herbert Hoover soccer player tragically passed away following a wreck that occurred during a trip home from an away game in Braxton County.
West Virginia ambulance removed after hanging over side of bridge
Pictures from the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston show a City of Charleston Ambulance over the guardrail of the bridge.
