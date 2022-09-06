Read full article on original website
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTAL
Dad in need, Cares Krewe is there to help
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Imagine running out of gas and being lucky enough to cross paths with the Cares Krewe just a few minutes later! It happened for this young father, Austin. 28-year-old Austin said this is a “huge blessing” for his family. His wife, Grace, stays at home with...
arklatexweekend.com
9 great things for this weekend: Sept. 9-11
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - We’ve included as many events surrounding the anniversary of September 11 in this list as well. Have a great weekend everyone!. 10:00am - 10:00pm (Also on Saturday) This year they will have more events and more fun. Don’t miss the Hay Bale Decorating Contest!...
KPLC TV
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
Natchitoches Times
Mayor floats water and electric rate hikes
Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. is leading the charge to increase residential water and electricity rates in the City of Natchitoches with a series of town hall meetings discussing the topic. In the first meeting Aug. 18, Williams’ administration was joined by members of the city council and consulting engineer and former Parish President Rick Nowlin in making the case for the rate hikes. Councilperson-at-large Betty Sawyer-Smith concluded the first town hall meeting with an explanation for the push to raise utility rates. “There are a lot of things that we’ve got to do in Natchitoches, and we just don’t have the money,” she said.
KTBS
Developer pleads for pause in demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Seemingly down to its last strike, there's a late rally to save Fair Grounds Field just as the wrecking crew is prepared to tear it down. "One of the things that brings everybody together is combination of kids and sports," says Linc Coleman, President of U.L. Coleman Companies, a longtime, local real estate developer. "We're trying to reach out to future generations so they can be leaders, so they can be have pride in our community, so they can stay here in our community."
Legendary New Orleans Restaurant Opening Location in Bossier City
Soon, you'll be able to get a taste of New Orleans right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!. I'll never forget my one and only time dining at Drago's in New Orleans. Before setting sail on a cruise from the Port of New Orleans back in 2016, some friends of ours insisted we had to try Drago's if we hadn't had it before. That's how I found myself at the famous eatery, Drago's Hilton New Orleans. Drago's specialty is charbroiled oysters and now their bringing them to Margaritaville in Bossier City.
sbmag.net
Louisiana Downs : Across the Board / by Scott “Scooter” Anderson
Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack might replace “First Call” with “Everything Old is New Again” as its call to post. That’s because the new ownership and management team at Bossier City’s horse racing venue is preserving its history while looking to a bigger, brighter future. Louisiana Downs operates as a racino -a combination of a racetrack and a casino. It opened in 1974 with approximately 15,000 fans in attendance for the first day of its inaugural meet. In its glory days throughout the 1970s and ’80s, it set numerous national records for handle and attendance.
bizmagsb.com
Discussion on future of the Hirsch Coliseum to be held Wednesday, Sept. 7
A discussion about the future of Hirsch Coliseum and the Fairgrounds will be held Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. News about improvements to the historic Hirsch will be revealed, and public input on possible future improvements to the State Fairgrounds is being sought. The first 100 attendees will be able to ice skate for free and each person who attends will get a free hot dog and drink, compliments of Shreveport Mudbugs. Sweetport Ice Cream and iArchitecture will be adding a sweet treat, a free scoop of ice cream, the State Fair will give out free fair tickets. There will be a variety of door prizes awarded to those who have registered.
KSLA
VR medical training coming to Shreveport
CenterPoint officials say they made the donation with struggling families in mind. A water main break at Shallowhorne and Willard is the cause of the issue, the city says. City leaders started the War Room Initiative back in December of 2021 to help provide affordable housing in the city.
KTAL
Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office & Youth Challenge Program address recent riot at Camp Minden: ‘What’s done is done’
CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program responded Wednesday to concerns of violence involving their cadets after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office was called there multiple times. The most recent disturbance at the YCP on Saturday led to two arrests and ten...
KTAL
Demolition underway at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Demolition is underway at Fair Grounds Field, but that is not stopping a new push to halt the destruction of the iconic Shreveport baseball stadium. Work began this week to gut the inside of the stadium, and heavy equipment arrived Tuesday in preparation for the...
KSLA
Dozens gather for special meeting regarding Shreveport’s healthcare insurance for 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Dozens of people gathered Wednesday afternoon for a meeting about the latest healthcare plans for active and retired employees of the City of Shreveport. The Healthcare Trust Fund Board has approved the three-tier plan. The pharmacy savings plan passed on a 7-1 vote. Below is...
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
KTBS
Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case
GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
KTAL
1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
KSLA
Special meeting regarding healthcare, city retiree benefits set for Sept. 7
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year, the City of Shreveport has a meeting to build healthcare plans for active and retired employees. This time around, several current and former employees have spoken out against the city’s decision to change their insurance provider for 2023. “The City of Shreveport has...
q973radio.com
Bossier City Burger Restaurant Closes For Good
When it comes to burgers in Shreveport-Bossier, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better burger than those found at Five Guys. For my money, I’ll go there all day, every day. I love those burgers. Sadly, Five Guys-lovers in Shreveport-Bossier we’ll have to stay in Shreveport to get the Five Guys fix.
KSLA
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — These are the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch" — is the best of...
KTBS
Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
KTAL
When a loved one commits suicide, what’s left behind?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carla Nation, a local mother and suicide awareness advocate, knows how difficult it can be to heal after losing a loved one to suicide. Her oldest son, Bobby, lost his battle with depression in 2015. It is a sudden and painful loss that leaves feelings of guilt, blame, and isolation. It often creates complicated grief conditions and trauma in situations many find difficult to discuss. Those left behind are commonly referred to as “suicide survivors.” So how does a survivor navigate these feelings, and how do others support them?
