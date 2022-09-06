A discussion about the future of Hirsch Coliseum and the Fairgrounds will be held Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. News about improvements to the historic Hirsch will be revealed, and public input on possible future improvements to the State Fairgrounds is being sought. The first 100 attendees will be able to ice skate for free and each person who attends will get a free hot dog and drink, compliments of Shreveport Mudbugs. Sweetport Ice Cream and iArchitecture will be adding a sweet treat, a free scoop of ice cream, the State Fair will give out free fair tickets. There will be a variety of door prizes awarded to those who have registered.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO