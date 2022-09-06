Read full article on original website
Rapid-Fire Preview for WSU vs. Wisconsin
The Washington State Cougars head to Madison to face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday in Camp Randall Stadium (12:30 pm PT, FOX). Both teams are coming off wins over regional FCS opponents and dipping their toes in FBS waters for the first time this season. Wisconsin’s win over Illinois State...
The CougCenter Hour: Matt Brown on realignment, Wisconsin preview with Bucky’s 5th Quarter
They don’t know how long it takes / Waiting for a love like this / Every time we say goodbye / I wish we had one more kiss / I’ll wait for you, I promise you, I will. It was closer than we expected against the Idaho Vandals but the Washington State Cougars escaped with a win in the Battle of the Palouse. We go over the game that was and why things may not look as bad today as they did on Saturday.
KHQ Right Now
Lewiston man drowns in Salmon River
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho. - A Lewiston man has drowned in the Salmon River, according to a Facebook post by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO). ICSO received a call about a missing kayaker, 68-year-old Kenneth Ledgerwood, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 At 6:20 p.m., ICSO received a call that a body matching Ledgerwood's description was discovered by the Campbell boat ramp.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing...
Man drowns after kayaking accident
A 68-year-old Lewiston man drowned in the Salmon River following a kayaking accident, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday. Kenneth Ledgerwood had been kayaking on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges when he was reported missing about 6 p.m. Saturday. He had been seen earlier in the day wearing a black and gray lifejacket, and his kayak was located upside down, but Ledgerwood was nowhere around it. Searchers looked for 45 minutes but were unable to find him, the report said. About 6:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a body being found at the Campbell boat ramp near milepost 218 on U.S. Highway 95. The body was identified as Ledgerwood. His family was notified, the sheriff’s office said.
Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding
Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public,...
pullmanradio.com
Boyer Marina Below Lower Granite Dam On Snake River Closed For Upgrades-Boat Ramp Still Open
The Boyer Marina below Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River South of Colfax is closed for upgrades. Boat fuel will also not be available during the work to install new docks at the marina. The boat ramp at Boyer will remain open. The Port of Whitman County says that the marina will remain closed until at least the end of April.
pullmanradio.com
Megaloads Return To Moscow-Evening Traffic Closures, Slowdowns & Parking Restrictions Begin Wednesday Night
Megaloads are returning to Moscow for the next two and a half months for overnight trips which will cause traffic closures and slowdowns. Over 80 loads of windmill blades up to 325 feet long and weighing 137,000 pounds will be hauled from the Port of Lewiston to Canada. The loads will travel up U.S. Highway 95 through Moscow to Coeur d’Alene and then head East on I-90 to Montana. Nine loads will depart each week in groups of three leaving every other night. The loads will leave the port in about half hour intervals. Pilot cars will escort each load on the one night journeys. Flaggers will close intersections for the megaloads.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD in search of dog owner
The Moscow PD is trying to find the owner of this pup, that was injured on Sunday near D Street and Mountain View. The pup did not have a collar and was not chipped so officers and code enforcement haven’t been able to identify who its owner is. If...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man injured in machinery accident
WAITSBURG – City of Walla Walla paramedics and personnel from Walla Walla County Fire District Number 8 responded Friday night to the 300 block of Hooper Road in Waitsburg for a report of a man caught in a sawmill. According to authorities, the incident at 6:49 p.m. involved non-commercialized...
