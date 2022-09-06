ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco State University lifts indoor masking policy

By Sophia Villalba
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAQTL_0hjL65lx00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – San Francisco State University has lifted its indoor masking policy for the first time since the pandemic began.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control classified the City and County of San Francisco’s COVID-19 transmission levels as “low” for the third week in a row. The new masking protocol will go into effect Tuesday, according to the university .

‘Ugly heat today’: Brutal Bay Area heat wave is only getting worse

The university stated it will bring back mandated indoor masking if San Francisco returns to “medium” or “high” transmission levels. This updated masking policy was made in part by students, staff, faculty, administrators and the university’s pandemic planning group.

KRON On is streaming news live now

SF State still strongly recommends masking indoors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
48hills.org

The state’s local housing goals are nothing more than a farce

In March, the Office of the State Auditor released a report on the implementation of the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, the massive planning process that seeks to add 2.5 million housing units to the state over the next eight years. Most of the major news media in the state ignored...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

New COVID Booster Shot Becomes Available in the Bay Area

An updated version of the COVID-19 booster shot, retooled to target the new and more contagious omicron variants, is arriving to the Bay Area. At the vaccine clinic set up at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, San Jose resident Chris Lee said he may have already been sick with one of the first omicron variants, but he wants to be protected against any others. So, he became one of the first in the Bay Area to get the updated vaccine Wednesday.
SAN JOSE, CA
Vice

San Francisco Just Decriminalized Shrooms

San Francisco has become the latest U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics like magic mushrooms and ayahuasca. A resolution passed unanimously by the city’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday says arresting people for using, growing, and distributing federally banned plant-based psychedelics like shrooms, ayahuasca, and peyote shall be “the lowest law enforcement priority” and that no city resources should be used for investigations tied to the use of psychedelics. The resolution also calls for the state and federal government to decriminalize psychedelics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco decriminalizes psychedelics, entheogens

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to decriminalize entheogenic plants and fungi on Wednesday, according to a joint press release from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office and Decrim SF. The new resolution decriminalizes hallucinogenic drugs like psilocybin mushrooms and ayahuasca. Preston introduced the resolution that was approved Wednesday, and Supervisor […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Health
Local
California Education
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Education
PLANetizen

Evictions on the Rise Among San Francisco Supportive Housing Residents

Residents of San Francisco’s single-room occupancy hotels (SROs), many of whom depend on the city-funded housing to stay out of homelessness, are getting evicted at higher rates as pandemic-era assistance programs lapse, report Joaquin Palomino and Trisha Thadani of the San Francisco Chronicle. According to the article, at least 114 people were evicted in the last fiscal year, compared to 40 in the previous years. “The Chronicle found that more than half of all evictions were in nine residential hotels, which housed 16% of all supportive housing SRO residents.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
offmetro.com

7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love

San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Officials ‘San Francisco Recovers' Strategy to Intervene Street Drug Market

A group of San Francisco supervisors released an ambitious strategy to confront the city's rise in fatal drug overdoses on Tuesday. Labeled "San Francisco Recovers," the resolution plans to use some of the $100 million the city earned in opioid litigation settlements over the past few years in a three-pronged approach -- incentivizing and supporting those with substance-use disorders to seek recovery, ending street-level using and dealing and calling on 21 city departments to analyze their resources and obstacles to progress.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#College#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
KRON4 News

Flex Alert extended to Friday for 10th-straight day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As an unprecedented September heat wave that’s engulfed the Bay Area in record heat persists for at least another day, the California Independent Operator has issued a Flex Alert for Friday. The Flex Alert for Friday takes effect at 4 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m. It is the 10th […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Thousands lose power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy