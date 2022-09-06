ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cougcenter.com

Rapid-Fire Preview for WSU vs. Wisconsin

The Washington State Cougars head to Madison to face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday in Camp Randall Stadium (12:30 pm PT, FOX). Both teams are coming off wins over regional FCS opponents and dipping their toes in FBS waters for the first time this season. Wisconsin’s win over Illinois State...
PULLMAN, WA
cougcenter.com

The CougCenter Hour: Matt Brown on realignment, Wisconsin preview with Bucky’s 5th Quarter

They don’t know how long it takes / Waiting for a love like this / Every time we say goodbye / I wish we had one more kiss / I’ll wait for you, I promise you, I will. It was closer than we expected against the Idaho Vandals but the Washington State Cougars escaped with a win in the Battle of the Palouse. We go over the game that was and why things may not look as bad today as they did on Saturday.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
State
Idaho State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
Pullman, WA
Football
nbc15.com

Hilldale to welcome new store this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Senior who still wears L&S t-shirt getting laid constantly

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Bright-eyed freshmen wearing Letters and Science t-shirts are a classic September sight on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It almost seems as though wearing the free piece of clothing is a sign that someone is leaving independently for the first time, proud of their new college and excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underdogs#Cougs#American Football#College Football#The Wisconsin Badgers#Fcs#Wsu#Cougars
Daily Cardinal

The student-ticket offer: buy one, use none

Madison, like other cities or towns home to a large public university, welcomed students to the campus and surrounding metropolitan area. Young adults have poured in from Wisconsin, the surrounding states and countries across the globe. After a quick unpacking, the dye games will start up, bars will see an...
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’

Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nbc15.com

Experts explain why expired at-home COVID tests are still usable

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Experts say the demand for at-home COVID tests remains high, but some of the tests arriving at homes in the Madison area are showing up very near or already passed their expiration dates. Experts say the tests are still fine to use, despite the date on the box.
MADISON, WI
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

Judy Faulkner Net Worth, Family, Salary, Sibling, Tattoos!

Judy Faulkner is a lady who has built a successful career for herself and is accountable for his fortune. She came into this world in 1943 in the city of Madison, which is located in the state of Wisconsin, United States. They estimated that she was 73 years old. She...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin sheriffs working with ICE push immigrants from jail to deportation

This story has been updated to reflect a change in Dane County Sheriff’s Office policy in August of 2021. The department no longer informs ICE when it has an undocumented immigrant in custody.  Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for […] The post Wisconsin sheriffs working with ICE push immigrants from jail to deportation appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

All westbound lanes of I-90 back open after being closed for 8+ hours at Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 have reopened following a crash between two semi-trucks at U.S. Highway 12 Wednesday night. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol,  the crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said there were minor injuries from the crash. The interstate opened up again at 4 a.m....
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation revoked the licenses from more than 100 wholesale car dealers – all of which are based out of a single location in Arlington. The 129 companies (listed below) made up only about an eighth of the nearly 1,000 wholesale dealers...
ARLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: Dane County sheriff on ICE information sharing policies; MMSD superintendent on staff shortages

FTR: Madison schools superintendent on crisis in staffing Across the nation, schools are in crisis amid a shortage of teachers not seen in decades. The U.S. Department of Education earlier this summer said there were 280,000 teacher vacancies nationwide. In Madison, that storyline is similar: The Madison Metropolitan School District had nearly 600 vacancies at the beginning of the summer,...
DANE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy