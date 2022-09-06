Doctor Strange is in an interesting position. The Marvel superhero has risen in popularity thanks to being a prominent figure in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Originally, the first film came out to mild fanfare as Doctor Strange made $677.8 million worldwide. Not a wrong number by any means since the live-action character was still fairly new in the films. Marvel wisely added Strange to several films following his solo debut in 2016, and it was expected that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be able to cross the billion-dollar mark following the incredible run that Spider-Man: No Way Home had. The sequel got off to a fantastic start, collecting $187.4 domestically. However, the film dropped 68% the following weekend as fans and critics were divided over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. What seemed like a surefire feature that would also join the billion-dollar club ended up making $953.3 million worldwide. That’s still an impressive number, as it’s currently billed as the highest drawing Marvel film of 2022 thus far (Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in 2021), as Thor: Love & Thunder is finishing off at $747.1 worldwide. Does that mean a sequel is in the works?

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO