Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
What’s The Future For The Fantastic Beasts Franchise?
When the spinoff to the Harry Potter saga was introduced in 2016, the feature got off to a good start by garnering nearly $900 million worldwide. Though that isn’t on par with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – which made $965 million worldwide – it was still a strong start for the spinoff. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them introduced audiences to Newt Scamander and several core characters from the Harry Potter installments that serve as a prequel to that series. The following film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, received the first rotten tomato of the franchise, garnering a poor score of 36% from over 300 critics. The audience was a bit kinder, but not by much, based on the 54% score. More importantly (at least to executives), the box office severely diminished from the previous entry, collecting $654.9 million worldwide.
TVOvermind
Benedict Cumberbatch Speaks About The Possibility Of Doctor Strange 3
Doctor Strange is in an interesting position. The Marvel superhero has risen in popularity thanks to being a prominent figure in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Originally, the first film came out to mild fanfare as Doctor Strange made $677.8 million worldwide. Not a wrong number by any means since the live-action character was still fairly new in the films. Marvel wisely added Strange to several films following his solo debut in 2016, and it was expected that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be able to cross the billion-dollar mark following the incredible run that Spider-Man: No Way Home had. The sequel got off to a fantastic start, collecting $187.4 domestically. However, the film dropped 68% the following weekend as fans and critics were divided over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. What seemed like a surefire feature that would also join the billion-dollar club ended up making $953.3 million worldwide. That’s still an impressive number, as it’s currently billed as the highest drawing Marvel film of 2022 thus far (Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in 2021), as Thor: Love & Thunder is finishing off at $747.1 worldwide. Does that mean a sequel is in the works?
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Lives Her ‘Dream’ Of Recording Classic Songs With Favorite Male Singers As She Bounces Back From Cancer
Actress, Singer And Breast Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Touts New Album of Classics. Actress, singer and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson is living her “dream” of recording an album of classic songs with some of her favorite male vocalists. On Instagram, she posted, ““I am elated to have...
TVOvermind
Everything You Need to Know About American Horror Story Season 11
Since the show first graced our screens in 2011, American Horror Story has become one of the biggest yearly released shows. It is about to begin its eleventh season following a recent acquisition by Disney. As with previous seasons, we can expect an outlandish story told by an incredibly gifted cast and plenty of gore and excitement to keep fans hooked. Here is everything you need to know ahead of American Horror Story Season 11.
RELATED PEOPLE
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Me Time
Some movies make a person laugh, others cry, and then some try to make people do both simultaneously or at different moments. Me Time is one of those movies that many people will simply laugh at while not worrying too much about the emotional side of things. On the one hand, it is fun to identify as a stay-at-home father and watch Kevin Hart try to handle the chaos of running a home and taking care of his kids. On the other, a few moments make it appear less than appealing since Hollywood loves to exaggerate and build things up in ways that might make them funnier and far more dramatic. But hey, it makes for an amusing movie since there is plenty of laughter to be had, even if it’s a little cringe-worthy and not always the type of material that makes a lot of sense. However, that makes this movie a little more entertaining since life is sometimes a bit chaotic.
TVOvermind
Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation
The world was fascinated with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard situation in May. To recall, this whole thing started when Amber Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their marriage. For a while, it appeared that the public was on her side following the shocking judgment of the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom against News Group Newspapers, which was the company publishing The Sun. The newspaper claimed that Depp was a “wife beater'” in an April 2018 article. Depp’s career took a massive downturn following that disappointing loss, with the most notable being that he had to re-sign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
TVOvermind
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Xena: Warrior Princess”
It’s been more than 20 years since the final episode of Xena: Warrior Princess aired, but it’s still gaining fans, especially among younger generations. Xena: Warrior Princess was a popular television series from 1995 to 2001. The show follows the adventures of Xena, a fierce and skilled warrior who fights against evil. Xena is joined by her trusty sidekick Gabrielle, and together they travel across Greece, battling hordes of villains and winning the hearts of those they meet along the way. The series is known for its strong female lead, epic action scenes, and humor. Critics praised the show for its positive portrayal of women, and it remains a cult favorite.
TVOvermind
The Four Richest Cast Members Of 2017’s “Baywatch”
Baywatch premiered in 2017 to mixed reviews, but fans of the original series thoroughly enjoyed the action. Directed by Seth Gordon and written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, the movie raked in negative reviews and even Golden Raspberry Awards, with Film Frenzy writing: “A movie based on a show about brain-baked lifeguards isn’t going to stir memories of, say, A Man for All Seasons or The King’s Speech or even Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but within its own parameters, Baywatch knows the territory.” Rotten Tomatoes even has it at a measly 17 percent. Nevertheless, the movie raked in major bucks, earning a worldwide total of $117 million against a production budget of $69 million. It certainly made some of its already-rich cast members even more prosperous.
WWE・
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVOvermind
5 Reasons Why We Do Not Like Mike Wheeler in Season 4
When the first season of Stranger Things rolled out, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) was presented as the show’s anchor. His character came off as the hero around which the story evolves. After all, he was the one to help Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) when things looked desperate for her. Things evolved very nicely for the first three seasons as the story progressed. But in the latest edition of the ongoing series, the Duffer brothers, the show’s creators, have given a spin-off to the teenage boy’s whole sweet, caring, and understanding nature. Mike’s character in season four was a hard pill to swallow. All the character attributes seen in the first three stories were absent. Mike’s personality came across as constantly complaining, making it only challenging to sit through the series in one go.
TVOvermind
Meet The Cast Of “City On A Hill”
City on a Hill is an award-winning crime drama that has captivated audiences since it premiered in 2019. The show’s second season aired last month, and fans are anxiously awaiting the next episode to air this coming Friday!. City on a Hill has been one of the most successful...
TVOvermind
Kevin Costner Speaks About Ray Liotta’s Battin Practice As Shoeless Joe In Field of Dreams
Unfortunately, the Goodfellas and Black Bird actor passed away during his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters. Liotta left a legacy of incredible acting behind that all started thanks to his memorable turn as Henry Hill in Goodfellas. Next, however, Liotta starred in Field of Dreams with Kevin Coster before his iconic role in the Martin Scorsese feature. The film follows Iowa farmer Ray, who builds a baseball field on his land after hearing a mysterious voice in his cornfield saying, “If you build, he will come.” Liotta played Shoeless Joe Jackson, a White Sox player; however, a big scandal surrounding Jackson and seven teammates stemmed from them accepting money to lose their 1919 World Series game against Cincinnati Reds intentionally.
Comments / 0