Effective: 2022-09-09 02:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations within the Hermit`s Peak Calf Canyon burn scar. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous slow moving thunderstorms are expected this afternoon with lingering showers and storms into the evening. Rainfall rates up to three quarters of an inch per hour will be possible over the Hermit`s Peak Calf Canyon burn scar. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO