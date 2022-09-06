ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WUSA9

Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home

ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home

The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Pedestrian, 25, Killed in Southeast DC Hit-and-Run

A 25-year-old woman died after a driver ran a red light in Southeast D.C., hit her and left, authorities say. Jasmine Butler, of Southeast, was the victim, D.C. police said Tuesday. According to an initial investigation, Butler was crossing Southern Avenue at Wheeler Road at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when...
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in Howard County Leaves One Dead.

One tractor-trailer rear-ended another on the side of I-95. Laurel, Md. (BW)- A 63-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Howard County. Jonathan David Leiner, from North Carolina, was driving a tractor-trailer which rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I95. The Maryland...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).

Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Leesburg woman charged in domestic-related homicide, deputies say

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 28-year-old Leesburg woman has been charged in connection with a domestic-related homicide Wednesday night, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. for a...
LEESBURG, VA
montgomeryplanning.org

Growing inclusively is possible…if we build enough housing

The conventional story about development and displacement goes something like this: new luxury housing gets built in a neighborhood, driving up rents for existing residents who then must leave to find less expensive housing elsewhere. To be sure, displacement does happen and it can be a serious problem, but our Neighborhood Change research shows that this conventional story of displacement doesn’t correspond to what is happening in Montgomery County. Specifically, the study shows that displacement of lower-income residents is not inevitable, and that where occurs it is not driven by new housing development. In fact, displacement is associated with the failure to build new housing in neighborhoods experiencing an increase in demand. Our study further suggests that building more housing, especially with policies like Montgomery County’s moderately priced dwelling unit (MPDU) program in place, promotes inclusive growth, meaning growth that makes room for people of all incomes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

