WJLA
Fairfax County family upset man accused of breaking into their home is out of jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County family is living in fear after their house was broken into while they were home. “It was scary,” John English told 7News Reporter Nick Minock on Thursday. On July 6, 2022, English and his family were at their Fairfax County...
Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home
ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home
The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
WJLA
Arrest made in 1971 murder of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Nearly 51 years since Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff, Captain James Tappen Hall was shot, authorities say they have finally arrested the suspect. On Saturday, October 23, 1971, Montgomery County police say Hall was shot at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road in...
NBC Washington
Pedestrian, 25, Killed in Southeast DC Hit-and-Run
A 25-year-old woman died after a driver ran a red light in Southeast D.C., hit her and left, authorities say. Jasmine Butler, of Southeast, was the victim, D.C. police said Tuesday. According to an initial investigation, Butler was crossing Southern Avenue at Wheeler Road at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when...
WTOP
Not all police in Prince George’s Co. will be enforcing curfew
A lot has been made about the curfew that county leaders say Prince George’s County, Maryland, police will begin strictly enforcing again this weekend. But some of the county’s biggest municipal departments won’t be involved in it. “In Bowie we have the city charter that does not...
wfmd.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Howard County Leaves One Dead.
One tractor-trailer rear-ended another on the side of I-95. Laurel, Md. (BW)- A 63-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Howard County. Jonathan David Leiner, from North Carolina, was driving a tractor-trailer which rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I95. The Maryland...
mocoshow.com
23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).
Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
WJLA
A reminder: DC also has a youth curfew, covering anyone under 17
WASHINGTON (7News) — As Prince George’s County prepares to enforce its youth curfew beginning Friday night, D.C. police are reminding the public that a curfew has been on the books in the city since 1995. In D.C., the curfew covers anyone under the age of 17. In February...
WJLA
1 dead after tractor-trailer, RV collide along I-66 in Virginia
LINDEN, Va. (7News) — One person is dead and multiple others were injured after a major crash involving multiple vehicles on I- 66 in Fauquier County, Virginia, officials said Thursday night. The crash caused all lanes of Interstate 66 east to be shut down. According to the Fauquier County...
31 Year-Old Man Dead In Brutal D.C. Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 31 year-old man suffered severe trauma in Northeast D.C. on Sunday...
Gas Leak In Montgomery County Blocks Off Neighborhood After Construction Crews Damage Line
A natural gas leak is being tended to after a construction crew struck a gas line in Montgomery County, authorities say. Officials responded to the leak at 3020 Hewitt Avenue after reports that it had been damaged by the crew the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.
WJLA
Tractor-trailer driver dead after crash on I-95 in Howard County, say police
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A man from North Carolina is dead after the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed into the back of another truck, according to Maryland State Police. Police identified the driver as 63-year-old Jonathon David Leiner of Hampstead, North Carolina. Police were called to the northbound...
WJLA
Prince William County General Registrar indicted on election corruption charges
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — A former Prince William County General Registrar was indicted on three criminal counts related to election corruption. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday that a Grand Jury charged Michele White on two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge as follows:. Between August 1st and...
fox5dc.com
Arrest made in 51-year-old cold case involving Montgomery County law enforcement
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An arrest has been made in a 51-year-old cold case in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall was shot at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road in Rockville on Saturday, Oct. 23, 1971. Montgomery County Special Deputy...
WJLA
Leesburg woman charged in domestic-related homicide, deputies say
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 28-year-old Leesburg woman has been charged in connection with a domestic-related homicide Wednesday night, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. for a...
montgomeryplanning.org
Growing inclusively is possible…if we build enough housing
The conventional story about development and displacement goes something like this: new luxury housing gets built in a neighborhood, driving up rents for existing residents who then must leave to find less expensive housing elsewhere. To be sure, displacement does happen and it can be a serious problem, but our Neighborhood Change research shows that this conventional story of displacement doesn’t correspond to what is happening in Montgomery County. Specifically, the study shows that displacement of lower-income residents is not inevitable, and that where occurs it is not driven by new housing development. In fact, displacement is associated with the failure to build new housing in neighborhoods experiencing an increase in demand. Our study further suggests that building more housing, especially with policies like Montgomery County’s moderately priced dwelling unit (MPDU) program in place, promotes inclusive growth, meaning growth that makes room for people of all incomes.
'I'm blown away' | Widow of US Diplomat and cyclist struck and killed by truck organizes memorial ride in her honor
BETHESDA, Md. — Hundreds of people spent their Labor Day remembering the life of a wife, mother of two and U.S. Diplomat who was killed while riding her bicycle. Sarah Langenkamp, 42, was struck by a flat-bed truck on River Road in Bethesda when police said the driver made a right turn. She was traveling in the bike lane.
WTOP
4 Montgomery County cities make national top 10 for diversity
The nation’s melting pot is bubbling vigorously in Montgomery County, Maryland. A Wallet Hub study of the U.S. cities with the most diversity finds Germantown, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring come in at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, and Rockville rounds out the top 10. Jersey City, New Jersey, tops...
WJLA
Final batch of rescued beagles from Envigo facility head to Fairfax County Animal Shelter
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Animal Shelter is welcoming 10 more rescued beagles from the Envigo facility in Cumberland, Va. on Thursday. The Humane Society of the United States announced on Sept. 1 the completion of a historic rescue mission: the last of nearly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility.
