Clarkesville, GA

Gainesville garbage & recycling customers may temporarily see slower service

Customers serviced by the City of Gainesville's Solid Waste Division may experience a temporary slowdown in garbage and recycling service due to various factors, including staff vacancies. A social media post from the City of Gainesville said the Solid Waste Division will focus on collecting household garbage first, then prioritize...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Road reopens after school bus crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive. The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Betty Drive onto Highway 178 when it was hit on […]
LIBERTY, SC
Clarkesville, GA
Georgia Government
Don Strength sworn-in as head of White County Emergency Management Agency

Thursday morning, White County Public Safety staff and administration joined together to welcome and swear-in new deputy director and division chief Don Strength. In a ceremony held at the county’s Emergency Command Center, David Murphy, director of public safety, welcomed friends, family, and members of the community. “We are...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Weather Alert: Flood Watch in effect for local area through this evening

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Sept. 5, 2022) – The National Weather service has issued a Flood Watch for many areas in Georgia until 8 p.m. this evening, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Damaged trees around Historic Courthouse to be felled in interest of safety

Monroe, GA – During the week of September 6, 2022, the Walton County Board of Commissioners will remove the remaining damaged trees at the Walton County Historic Courthouse. This decision comes after significant storm damage occurred on July 13, 2022. The County Manager and Facilities Department determined that removal is the safest option to eliminate the risk to pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the area.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
No serious injuries after tree falls in Chattahoochee River Sunday

No serious injuries were reported when a tree fell into the river in Helen Sunday while tubers were in the water. The incident was reported just before noon. Helen Police Chief Aletha Barrett advised there was a tree fall. She said only one tuber was injured with a scratch. A...
HELEN, GA
Pickens Commissioners approve Gibbs permit, say no to Steve Tate rezone

The Pickens County Board of Commissioners, at the September 1 commissioner meeting, denied a request for a rezoning on Steve Tate Highway near the Big Canoe North Gate. Big Canoe Holdings Group, LLC requested a zoning change from neighborhood commercial (NC) to highway business (HB) for property on Steve Tate Highway. Mike Zeigler, representing Big Canoe Holdings, told commissioners the two-acre parcel (on the North Gate Station side of the road) would likely be used for climate-controlled storage, if approved.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
Video shows flames after car explodes near Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County said no one was injured when a vehicle fire caused an explosion on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and originated from a recreational vehicle parked near the home on Mill Ridge Drive. Video from the scene shows...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia

The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission

The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Three people taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Rabun County

A multi-vehicle accident in Rabun County on Monday left three people injured. A 21-year-old driver was turning left onto GA-15 from File Street around 2:30 p.m. when he hit a second vehicle, a Hyundai Accent traveling northbound on GA-15. That Accent was pushed into oncoming southbound traffic, hitting two more cars, a Kia Sedona and a Toyota Corolla.
RABUN COUNTY, GA

