City of Royston issues Boil Water Advisory for all customers
A major water line break in Royston has resulted in hthe issuance of an immediate Boil Water Advisory. All City of Royston water customers should bring water to a rolling boil for two minutes and allow to cool before consumption.
Hoyt Street Bridge to close; Stonecypher to be made one way in effort to ease traffic congestion
Cornelia drivers, take note; some traffic changes you need to be aware of are coming later this month. The city commission on Tuesday approved new traffic flows on several sidestreets to help ease congestion. Effective September 27, drivers on South Main will no longer be able to cut through to...
Gainesville garbage & recycling customers may temporarily see slower service
Customers serviced by the City of Gainesville's Solid Waste Division may experience a temporary slowdown in garbage and recycling service due to various factors, including staff vacancies. A social media post from the City of Gainesville said the Solid Waste Division will focus on collecting household garbage first, then prioritize...
Road reopens after school bus crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive. The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Betty Drive onto Highway 178 when it was hit on […]
Don Strength sworn-in as head of White County Emergency Management Agency
Thursday morning, White County Public Safety staff and administration joined together to welcome and swear-in new deputy director and division chief Don Strength. In a ceremony held at the county’s Emergency Command Center, David Murphy, director of public safety, welcomed friends, family, and members of the community. “We are...
Weather Alert: Flood Watch in effect for local area through this evening
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Sept. 5, 2022) – The National Weather service has issued a Flood Watch for many areas in Georgia until 8 p.m. this evening, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Damaged trees around Historic Courthouse to be felled in interest of safety
Monroe, GA – During the week of September 6, 2022, the Walton County Board of Commissioners will remove the remaining damaged trees at the Walton County Historic Courthouse. This decision comes after significant storm damage occurred on July 13, 2022. The County Manager and Facilities Department determined that removal is the safest option to eliminate the risk to pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the area.
‘Rome wasn’t built in a Day’: Baldwin residents speak out against proposed tax increase
“If I knew what I know now when we bought our home, I would not have bought,” Eileen Tate told the Baldwin City Council. Tate and her husband Robert live on Highland Point Drive. She explained to the council they bought the land to build on knowing that when they did their taxes would go up, which they did.
No serious injuries after tree falls in Chattahoochee River Sunday
No serious injuries were reported when a tree fell into the river in Helen Sunday while tubers were in the water. The incident was reported just before noon. Helen Police Chief Aletha Barrett advised there was a tree fall. She said only one tuber was injured with a scratch. A...
Breaking: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Hwy 138 at Michael Etchison Road
MONROE, GA – (SEPT. 7, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Highway 138 at Michael Etchison Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said Units from WCFR were returning from another car and came up on the crash.
Pickens Commissioners approve Gibbs permit, say no to Steve Tate rezone
The Pickens County Board of Commissioners, at the September 1 commissioner meeting, denied a request for a rezoning on Steve Tate Highway near the Big Canoe North Gate. Big Canoe Holdings Group, LLC requested a zoning change from neighborhood commercial (NC) to highway business (HB) for property on Steve Tate Highway. Mike Zeigler, representing Big Canoe Holdings, told commissioners the two-acre parcel (on the North Gate Station side of the road) would likely be used for climate-controlled storage, if approved.
Video shows flames after car explodes near Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County said no one was injured when a vehicle fire caused an explosion on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and originated from a recreational vehicle parked near the home on Mill Ridge Drive. Video from the scene shows...
Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia
The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
Athens restaurant roundup: student nights at Farm Burger, the Culinary Market returns and more
Summer is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Every Wednesday from 4-9 p.m., college students can order a Build Your Own Burger kit starting from $5 at Farm Burger. Students must show a valid student I.D. in order to redeem the offer.
111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission
The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
14-Year-Old David Lake Fuller Killed In A Dirt Bike Crash In Hart County (Hart County, GA)
Authorities responded to a dirt bike crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Beaver Dam Road in Hart county. According to the Georgia State Police, the 14-year-old who [..]
Heads up, drivers: Speed camera citations start today in several Georgia school zones
WINDER, Ga. — Drivers who are caught speeding in school zones in two Georgia cities will receive citations starting Tuesday. The cities of Cedartown and Winder both posted a final warning on their social media accounts warning drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. City...
Three people taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Rabun County
A multi-vehicle accident in Rabun County on Monday left three people injured. A 21-year-old driver was turning left onto GA-15 from File Street around 2:30 p.m. when he hit a second vehicle, a Hyundai Accent traveling northbound on GA-15. That Accent was pushed into oncoming southbound traffic, hitting two more cars, a Kia Sedona and a Toyota Corolla.
Woman rescued, man charged with false imprisonment after app summons help
A personal security app is credited with the safe recovery early Tuesday of a woman being held against her will in a vehicle traveling on Ga. 365. Habersham County Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Wurtz said that about 5:20 a.m. Habersham County Dispatch was notified that a person was in distress and needed help from officers.
