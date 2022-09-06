ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

People’s Bank Player of the Week: Trenton Huffman

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Our People’s Bank Player of the Week is Doddridge County’s Trenton Huffman. Huffman completed 13 of 18 passes against Tyler Consolidated for 171 yards and one touchdown. The senior transferred from the Silver Knights to the Bulldogs this season, but the adjustment has...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
bellaireathletics.com

Important information for those going to the football game on Friday!

The following was forwarded to us from the Wheeling Central athletic department:. Kick-off is slated for 7:05pm. This game is the WTOV-9 Game of the Week and will be live on one of the NBC sister stations. Pricing. Admission prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Parking is...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Glenville State President Mark Manchin

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University President Mark Manchin joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked the University’s 150th anniversary and the school’s first national title when they won the women’s basketball national championship. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
GLENVILLE, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2023 WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Plans to Visit for Home Opener

The West Virginia football program will have another chance to impress one of their top commits at the home opener. Rodney Gallagher announced that he will be in attendance at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Saturday night. Gallagher won’t be the only recruit or commit at the game, but he will be the biggest name and most important to impress.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
College Sports
Fairmont, WV
Football
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
State
California State
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
City
West Liberty, WV
WDTV

WVU prepares for home opener against Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As WVU prepares for Kansas this week, it’s a pivotal one for the confidence the team has in each other, their coaches and their own abilities this season. The Mountaineers have never lost to the Jayhawks at home, last year winning in Lawrence 34-28, a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Pembroke#College Football#Quincy University#American Football#Wr#Vulcans#Mec#Glenville State And#Wheeling
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Coach Dawn Plitzuweit

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Plitzuweit joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about bringing her winning flavor to the team, helping the team grow, and Mountaineer Camp. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Neal Brown Addresses Dispute with Officials Following Backyard Brawl

A common saying for any football game is that one play can change the entire complexion of the contest. West Virginia’s final offensive snap of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday against Pittsburgh fit this mold perfectly. The Mountaineers had a fourth down pass overturned after replay review, which would’ve given the Mountaineers a chance to tie the game from the 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jimbo Fisher Returning Home to Coach West Virginia is a Dream Worth Dreaming

Morgantown, West Virginia – Over the weekend, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher responds to question of whether he'd ever coach at West Virginia

Jimbo Fisher was born and raised in Clarksburg, W.V., and like many other people in the state, grew up a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers football team. Fisher’s coaching career started at Samford under Terry Bowden, and he eventually became offensive coordinator and head coach-in-waiting for Bowden’s father, Bobby Bowden, at Florida State, who he led to a a national championship in 2013. But after 8 seasons at the reins in Tallahassee, he left for Texas A&M, and is currently in his 5th season in College Station.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Randall “Trigger” Scott Watson

Randall “Trigger” Scott Watson, 56, of Lumberport, went home to be with the Lord after fighting a long battle with cancer on Monday, February 7, 2022 at his home with his loving wife, Doris, by his side. He was born June 12, 1965 in Clarksburg a son of the late Harold Albert Watson Jr. and Sue Ann Ashley Watson. Randy is survived by his wife, Doris Faye Hayhurst Watson whom he married on June 2, 1990. Also surviving are his brother, Craig Alan Watson of Clarksburg; his nephew, Jordan Watson and his mother, Vickie Watson of Flemington; his mother and father-in-law, Charles and Marjorie Hayhurst of Fairmont; sisters-in-law, Donna Tubolino of Morgantown; and Deborah Bouvy of Fairmont; and his brother-in-law, Danny Hayhurst and companion Phyllis Brown of Morgantown; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mason and Mary Ashley; and paternal grandparents, Edith and Harold Albert Watson Sr. Randy was a graduate of Lincoln High School and the Diesel Institute of America. He enjoyed his work as a mechanic and was employed by several trucking companies in the area including Salerno Brothers, Atha Trucking, Nuzum Trucking, and Nuzum Enterprises. Randy went on to retire from the West Virginia Department of Highways District 4 after sixteen years of service. In Randy’s spare time from his mechanical duties, he loved working the family farm on Jones Run Road. Friends will be received at Perine Funeral Home, 1348 S. Pike St. Shinnston, on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held immediately following at 4:00 pm with Don Simmons and Mike Sheets officiating. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.perinefunerals.com Thank you to Hospice and all his friends who helped throughout his battle. The Perine Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watson family.
LUMBERPORT, WV
WDTV

Paul Martin VanGilder II

On Thursday Sept. 1st at 8:01 p.m., Paul Martin VanGilder II (or as most of us knew him, Marty) age 42 of Fairmont, WV passed away unexpectedly after a complication from surgery. Marty was born March 8, 1980, to Paul and Robin VanGilder. He was a 1998 graduate of East...
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy