Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
People’s Bank Player of the Week: Trenton Huffman
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Our People’s Bank Player of the Week is Doddridge County’s Trenton Huffman. Huffman completed 13 of 18 passes against Tyler Consolidated for 171 yards and one touchdown. The senior transferred from the Silver Knights to the Bulldogs this season, but the adjustment has...
bellaireathletics.com
Important information for those going to the football game on Friday!
The following was forwarded to us from the Wheeling Central athletic department:. Kick-off is slated for 7:05pm. This game is the WTOV-9 Game of the Week and will be live on one of the NBC sister stations. Pricing. Admission prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Parking is...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Glenville State President Mark Manchin
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University President Mark Manchin joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked the University’s 150th anniversary and the school’s first national title when they won the women’s basketball national championship. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
wvsportsnow.com
2023 WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Plans to Visit for Home Opener
The West Virginia football program will have another chance to impress one of their top commits at the home opener. Rodney Gallagher announced that he will be in attendance at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Saturday night. Gallagher won’t be the only recruit or commit at the game, but he will be the biggest name and most important to impress.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
Bob Huggins to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame this Saturday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bob Huggins is set to bee inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame this Saturday. Throughout decades of coaching, Huggins has lead teams to a to 25 NCAA tournaments, nine sweet 16s, and two final four appearances. Holding 916 victories, there’s no one more deserving...
WDTV
WVU prepares for home opener against Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As WVU prepares for Kansas this week, it’s a pivotal one for the confidence the team has in each other, their coaches and their own abilities this season. The Mountaineers have never lost to the Jayhawks at home, last year winning in Lawrence 34-28, a...
WDTV
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Fairmont Senior’s Kaelen Armstrong
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Soccer is all about scoring right? Well, not necessarily. Kaelen Armstrong, a captain in the midfield for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, looks for any chance he can to support his teammates. In Tuesday’s match with Philip Barbour, he did just that. The stats speak for themselves.
WDTV
Arrington Sparks shines as Philip Barbour defeats Fairmont Senior 4-1
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philip Barbour Lady Colts took on the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears in girl’s soccer in a defensive showdown in the early runnings. With 12:20 left in the first half, Braylyn Sparks scored on an assist from her sister Arrington Sparks, making the score 1-0.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Coach Dawn Plitzuweit
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Plitzuweit joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about bringing her winning flavor to the team, helping the team grow, and Mountaineer Camp. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Addresses Dispute with Officials Following Backyard Brawl
A common saying for any football game is that one play can change the entire complexion of the contest. West Virginia’s final offensive snap of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday against Pittsburgh fit this mold perfectly. The Mountaineers had a fourth down pass overturned after replay review, which would’ve given the Mountaineers a chance to tie the game from the 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go.
voiceofmotown.com
Jimbo Fisher Returning Home to Coach West Virginia is a Dream Worth Dreaming
Morgantown, West Virginia – Over the weekend, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
WDTV
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
JT Daniel’s mental game, trust of WR core a factor ahead of Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - When asked how JT Daniels looked against Pitt, the common thread seemed to be the way that he was able to shake off bad moments. For coach Brown, this was something he saw coming. “One thing about it that I really felt like going in,” said...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher responds to question of whether he'd ever coach at West Virginia
Jimbo Fisher was born and raised in Clarksburg, W.V., and like many other people in the state, grew up a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers football team. Fisher’s coaching career started at Samford under Terry Bowden, and he eventually became offensive coordinator and head coach-in-waiting for Bowden’s father, Bobby Bowden, at Florida State, who he led to a a national championship in 2013. But after 8 seasons at the reins in Tallahassee, he left for Texas A&M, and is currently in his 5th season in College Station.
Mountaineer GNCC to fall on 9/11 anniversary
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series is returning from its summer break hiatus this weekend, GNCC Racing announced in a press release Wednesday.
WDTV
Randall “Trigger” Scott Watson
Randall “Trigger” Scott Watson, 56, of Lumberport, went home to be with the Lord after fighting a long battle with cancer on Monday, February 7, 2022 at his home with his loving wife, Doris, by his side. He was born June 12, 1965 in Clarksburg a son of the late Harold Albert Watson Jr. and Sue Ann Ashley Watson. Randy is survived by his wife, Doris Faye Hayhurst Watson whom he married on June 2, 1990. Also surviving are his brother, Craig Alan Watson of Clarksburg; his nephew, Jordan Watson and his mother, Vickie Watson of Flemington; his mother and father-in-law, Charles and Marjorie Hayhurst of Fairmont; sisters-in-law, Donna Tubolino of Morgantown; and Deborah Bouvy of Fairmont; and his brother-in-law, Danny Hayhurst and companion Phyllis Brown of Morgantown; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mason and Mary Ashley; and paternal grandparents, Edith and Harold Albert Watson Sr. Randy was a graduate of Lincoln High School and the Diesel Institute of America. He enjoyed his work as a mechanic and was employed by several trucking companies in the area including Salerno Brothers, Atha Trucking, Nuzum Trucking, and Nuzum Enterprises. Randy went on to retire from the West Virginia Department of Highways District 4 after sixteen years of service. In Randy’s spare time from his mechanical duties, he loved working the family farm on Jones Run Road. Friends will be received at Perine Funeral Home, 1348 S. Pike St. Shinnston, on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held immediately following at 4:00 pm with Don Simmons and Mike Sheets officiating. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.perinefunerals.com Thank you to Hospice and all his friends who helped throughout his battle. The Perine Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watson family.
WDTV
Paul Martin VanGilder II
On Thursday Sept. 1st at 8:01 p.m., Paul Martin VanGilder II (or as most of us knew him, Marty) age 42 of Fairmont, WV passed away unexpectedly after a complication from surgery. Marty was born March 8, 1980, to Paul and Robin VanGilder. He was a 1998 graduate of East...
WDTV
Glenville State students, faculty clean up section of road in Lewis, Gilmer Counties
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University students and faculty recently met to clean up a section of U.S. Route 33 in Lewis and Gilmer Counties. The highway cleanup was held in partnership with the Lewis/Gilmer County Solid Waste Authority on Saturday, Aug. 27. Volunteers gathered at Leading Creek Elementary,...
WDTV
Preston vs. Fairmont game to be featured as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Attorney General’s office will feature the Preston High School vs. Fairmont Senior High School gridiron matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West Virginia....
2 West Virginia men charged for allegedly setting couch on fire after Backyard Brawl
Two West Virginia men were arrested by City of Morgantown Fire Marshals because they say the men set fire to a couch shortly after the Backyard Brawl.
Comments / 0