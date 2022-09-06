Stanley prison marks 20 years

The Stanley Correctional Institution accepted its first inmates in 2002. The state purchased the prison, which was privately constructed by an Oklahoma-based company. Staff file photo

STANLEY — Dave Zien said he heard from a lot of naysayers when he was part of the first efforts to bring a prison to Chippewa County.

“When we started it, I was told it was exercise in futility,” said Zien, who served as state senator. “I was told it would go in the southern part of the state.”