WLOX
Make-A-Wish Mississippi busy with fundraising campaigns. Here’s how you can help.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Making wishes come true for the children of the Magnolia State. It’s what Make-A-Wish Mississippi does, and they’ve been very busy lately. “Our referrals are increasing daily. We’re granting a wish every three days,” said Rachael Keyes, Senior Development Director for Make-A-Wish Mississippi. “Our Gulf Coast and Jackson Metro area has the highest population of kids waiting for their wish to be granted. We have kids all over the state, but we have about 30 in the Gulf Coast area.”
WLOX
Happening Friday: Good Morning Mississippi is on the road in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good Morning Mississippi is hitting the road, and you’re invited! This Friday, September 9, the GMM team is shining a spotlight on our Mississippi Gulf Coast seafood heritage and the area’s innovative efforts to focus on marine life. Wake up with our live broadcast...
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
wxxv25.com
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport ranked number three hospital in Mississippi
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Mississippi by U.S. News and World Report, ranking first in coastal Mississippi and number three in the state. In addition, Memorial is rated as high performing in eight procedures or conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, diabetes,...
WLOX
Pascagoula feels the blues as it hosts 31st annual Blues and Heritage Festival
The new display showcases the heroism and resilience of the coast after Hurricane Katrina. Developer wants Biloxi to reconsider short-term rental ordinance.
WLOX
Dinosaurs invade Mississippi Coast Coliseum for Jurassic Quest
Developer wants Biloxi to reconsider short-term rental ordinance.
WLOX
Gulfport Museum of History grand opening for Katrina Images Revisited Exhibition
His 1920 Spanish casita-style home on St. Paul Street has been severely trashed and damaged by tenants and strangers who frequently stayed there. Popp's Ferry Bridge...
WTOK-TV
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t come out of the state’s bank account.
TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots
A social media star with more than 9 million followers returned to his Mississippi roots to see family and be recognized by his hometown for his achievements. LaRon Hines, a Brookhaven native who shot to fame with TikTok videos during the 2020 pandemic, returned home Wednesday to visit family. In...
WLOX
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores. Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.
mississippicir.org
Some Mississippi counties ravaged by flooding shut out of federal disaster dollars for buyouts
Eighty-five-year-old Dale Maxwell says the Eagle Lake community in Warren County has always been home. After heavy rainfall in 2019, rising floodwaters led to evacuation of the picturesque community north of Vicksburg. The 2019 flooding came on the heels of major flooding in 2011 and 2008 in the area that catches water from the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers.
WLOX
Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier police officers arrested four people during the Gautier High vs. Pascagoula High game on September 2, 2022. Jordan Irving, a 20-year-old from Gautier, and Joshua Hudson, a 19-year-old from Gautier, were both arrested for possessing a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
WLOX
I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project improvements continue
Pascagoula feels the blues as it hosts 31st annual Blues and Heritage Festival. Get ready to feel the blues this weekend in Pascagoula, as the 31st annual Blues and Heritage Festival will be taking over. Dinosaurs invade Mississippi Coast Coliseum for Jurassic Quest. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. We're ready...
vicksburgnews.com
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Couple Hope to Begin Safe Haven Baby Box
The Pass Christian couple for 17 years; Steve and Caitlin Kelly, have begun a path to create a new organization called The Safe Haven Baby Box in the city. If the city chooses to do so, it would be the first kind of any in the state of Mississippi and not many in the Southeast of the United States.
WLOX
Biloxi city council denies conditional-use request from Fill-up with Billups
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”We’re asking for a medical cannabis dispensary at this location and I hope you will grant us this approval,” said Donovan Scruggs, representative for Fill-up with Billups. The business made a conditional-use request before the Biloxi City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting. It...
‘Fentanyl is in everything’: After Alabama 15-year-old’s overdose death, authorities target deadly opioid
Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said his agency is prioritizing investigations involving the drug fentanyl amid an increase in overdoses and following the death last week of a 15-year-old girl in Semmes. Cochran also said it is likely that Adrianna Taylor, a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, and...
WLOX
Back Bay Mission helps restore Gulfport woman’s house
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Mann had been dealing with a leaking roof for more than a year. When WLOX first reported about her situation in July, there was damage all through the house, and the 84-year-old didn’t have working drainage in her kitchen. However, that now has been...
