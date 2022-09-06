ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, CT

Route 138 in Lisbon reopens after flooding

By Ellie Stamp
 3 days ago

CONN. (WTNH) — Route 138 in Lisbon was closed in both directions between Route 169 and Ross Road due to flooding conditions Monday night, according to the Department of Transportation.

Both directions of 138 have re-opened following the closure.

Stay with News 8 for the latest on traffic conditions in the state.

View our live traffic map below:

