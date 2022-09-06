Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
I'm A Dad Who Just Went To Disney World With My Family For The First Time. Here's What I'd Change If We Went Again
Disney World was a blast, but if I had a chance to do it again with my family, I'd make some changes.
disneytips.com
Child Climbs Pole at Disney Parks With Parents Unbothered By Reckless Behavior
Guests have been getting into all kinds of trouble this year at Disney Parks and Resorts. From dress code violations to physical altercations, there has been an increase in bad behavior at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort lately. It seems that Disneyland Paris is no exception. A TikTok...
WDW News Today
Light-Up Graveyard Ghosts Haunted Mansion Statues Arrive at Disneyland Resort
Two new light-up Haunted Mansion statues have arrived in Disneyland Resort. We found these statues at Off the Page in Disney California Adventure Park. Not only can you bring home the ghoulish glow, but these statues also sing “Grim Grinning Ghosts.”. ‘Singing Busts’ Haunted Mansion Statue — $125...
disneytips.com
Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?
Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
Ahead Of Splash Mountain's Re-Theme, The Classic Disney Ride Isn't Exactly In The Best Shape
Disneyland and Walt Disney World are both on the verge of a major update to a key E-ticket attraction. Splash Mountain is soon going to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and while exactly when the closure of Splash Mountain will take place is unknown, I would expect it to be soon based exclusively on the state of Splash Mountain at Disneyland. The ride is not in the greatest of shape.
Yosemite's Ahwahnee Hotel inspired one of a Disneyland’s most beautiful places
"If the background were different, I could just as easily be in Disneyland's California Adventure."
disneydining.com
What Disneyland Paris Got Right!
If the land of fairytales, castles, and macarons are as enchanting to you as they are to me, this article is for you! That’s right, today we are talking about Park details at Disneyland Paris. This Disney Park, located in Paris, France, was originally named Euro Disneyland and opened to the public on April 12, 1992. Since then, some major updates have been made to this Disney Park location- including the addition of Walt Disney Studios Park and Disney Village and a name change to Disneyland Paris in 1994!
WDW News Today
Guest Jumps Into Space Mountain Show Scene, Enchanté Disappoints on Disney Wish, More Mickey’s Not-So Scary Halloween Party Dates Sell Out, and More: Daily Recap (8/30/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
disneydining.com
How to Score the Best Disney Dining Reservations
We’ve all been there; we’ve got the perfect Walt Disney World Resort vacation planned out with a Disney Resort room reserved, a to-do list of the best attractions and experiences in the Disney Parks, and a list of characters to meet, but something is missing- a Disney dining reservation.
WDW News Today
Disney Admonishes Lawsuit Over Deadly Fall Allegedly at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney is defending itself against a lawsuit stemming from a lethal fall that allegedly happened at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, currently in Orange Circuit Court, was filed by the family of Jessica Straub, a travel agent who died on December...
disneydining.com
D23: Check Out Incredible Sneak Peeks at 3 Exciting Additions to EPCOT and Beyond!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! That’s right, my friend D23 is upon us, and news is already starting to drop! Twitter has blessed us tonight with some sneak peeks of what to expect from the Expo. These are announcements that have already been made, but they are giving us much more detail, and we are absolutely here for it.
disneydining.com
Is Disney’s Reservation System Here to Stay? D’Amaro’s Statments Sound That Way
Fans waiting on Disney’s reservation system to go away may be in for a big disappointment. At the Bank of America Securities conference call on Wednesday with Disney’s Josh D’Amaro and Christine McCarthy, hints were given about the program’s future. Disney executives sound like they intend to keep the system in place.
disneydining.com
Sorry Disney! Attractions We Always Skip on a Short Trip
Throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there are dozens of attractions for Guests to enjoy that include everything from family-friendly experiences to thrilling adventures. With so many attractions to enjoy, it can be hard to see everything on a lengthy vacation, let alone a shorter one. Guests who are visiting...
WDW News Today
New Lock, Shock, and Barrel Straw Clip and Candy Glow Cube at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s time to collect all our Halloween souvenirs at Disneyland. In addition to new popcorn buckets, Disneyland also has a candy-shaped glow cube and a Lock, Shock, and Barrel straw clip. Candy Glow Cube – $6.19...
WDW News Today
Free Buttons, Ear Hats, and Balloons Distributed to Guests at the Disneyland Resort for Disney+ Day
Disney+ Day has arrived, and to celebrate, free buttons and ear hats are being distributed to guests visiting the Disneyland Resort!. Both the ears and the button show off the Disney+ logo in its dark blue and white color scheme. The button specifically notes the date of Disney+ Day, September...
