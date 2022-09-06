If the land of fairytales, castles, and macarons are as enchanting to you as they are to me, this article is for you! That’s right, today we are talking about Park details at Disneyland Paris. This Disney Park, located in Paris, France, was originally named Euro Disneyland and opened to the public on April 12, 1992. Since then, some major updates have been made to this Disney Park location- including the addition of Walt Disney Studios Park and Disney Village and a name change to Disneyland Paris in 1994!

