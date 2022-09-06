Read full article on original website
WZZM 13
A recap of Michigan football's week 1 win over Colorado State | Locked On Wolverines
UofM won 51-7 in the season opener against Colorado State. Cade McNamara is off to a rough start in the QB battle vs. J.J. McCarthy. Plus: why OSU failed to impress.
WZZM 13
13 ON YOUR SIDElines Game of the Week: East Kentwood vs. Grand Haven
This week's Game of the Week is two OK Red conference teams: East Kentwood and Grand Haven Buccaneers. Here from EK's head coach Tony Kimbrough.
WZZM 13
DEA warns Michiganders of 'rainbow' fentanyl targeting kids and young people
DETROIT — It comes in bright colors and looks like candy, but the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says it's actually rainbow fentanyl pills and powder. With Halloween coming up, the DEA - Detroit Division wanted to get the message out now that drug traffickers are deliberately marketing the drug towards children and young people.
