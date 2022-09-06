ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WZZM 13

DEA warns Michiganders of 'rainbow' fentanyl targeting kids and young people

DETROIT — It comes in bright colors and looks like candy, but the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says it's actually rainbow fentanyl pills and powder. With Halloween coming up, the DEA - Detroit Division wanted to get the message out now that drug traffickers are deliberately marketing the drug towards children and young people.
KENT COUNTY, MI

