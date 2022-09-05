ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader

Gas prices in the U.S. have fallen for 70 days straight to a national average of $3.89 a gallon, according to AAA. But consumers shouldn’t be lulled into thinking this streak will last through the end of the year. And one energy trader says prices at the pump are set move higher again – especially into the fall and winter months.
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
EQT In $5.2B Appalachia Bolt on Deal

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) has revealed that it has entered into a purchase agreement with THQ Appalachia I, LLC (Tug Hill) and THQ-XcL Holdings I, LLC to acquire Tug Hill’s upstream assets and XcL Midstream’s gathering and processing assets for a total consideration of $5.2 billion. The transaction...
Oil Survives Epic U.S. Stockpile Build to Rise on Technicals

Investing.com -- The oil market has had its biggest U.S. stockpile build in nearly five months but crude prices rose Thursday instead of plunging, as traders compensated for this week’s brutal selloff by sending the market up — albeit, modestly, given the inventory data. U.S. fuel products gasoline...
Guyana To Earn $1.1B From Selling Oil Lifted From Exxon FPSOs

Guyana projects over $1.1 billion from the sale of the country's share of profit oil lifted from two ExxonMobil-operated FPSOs in the Stabroek block. During the first six months of the year, the government of Guyana had five lifts of profit oil from the two ExxonMobil-operated producing FPSOs. The country received $307 million in revenue from their share of profit oil, along with royalties to the tune of $37.1 million, in the first half.
Oil Rises as EIA Sees Higher Demand, But Prices Pinned Below $90

Investing.com-- Oil prices rose on Thursday as the U.S. energy watchdog forecast slightly higher demand and tighter supply going into 2023, although concerns over weakening economic growth kept prices pinned near eight-month lows. Prices also took some relief from weakness in the dollar, which retreated from 20-year highs ahead of...
FTSE 100 dips as investors brace for costly energy bills freeze

London’s top index slumped on Wednesday as the new Chancellor warned banks that the Government would need to borrow more money in the short-term to fund an energy bills freeze.Newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to announce a plan on Thursday to cap energy bills in England, Scotland and Wales at around £2,500, with investors waiting to find out exactly how many billions of pounds it will cost the Government to fund.And recession fears have not subsided, with oil prices crashing further during the day – which dragged down natural resources stocks on the FTSE 100.London’s top index closed...
Oil edges up from seven-month low as Russia threatens export halt

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Crude prices edged up about 1% on Thursday after dropping to a seven-month low in the prior session as some technical traders bought the dip and Russia threatened to halt oil and gas exports to some buyers. That price increase came despite a surprise build in U.S....
Island Drilling Scores New Deal For One Of Its Rigs

Island Drilling has won a contract with Trident Energy for the provision of the Island Innovator drilling rig for a drilling campaign off Equatorial Guinea. — Norwegian offshore driller Island Drilling has won a contract with Trident Energy for the provision of the Island Innovator drilling rig and associated services for a drilling campaign offshore Equatorial Guinea.
