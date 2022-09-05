Read full article on original website
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Natural Gas Dividend Stocks to Grab Right Now as Russia Halts Supply to Europe
These seven natural gas producers pay strong and reliable dividends. Their stocks offer outstanding growth potential and reasonable entry points, and the closer we get to winter weather, the more attractive they become.
US gas prices have fallen below $4 a gallon - but Americans should brace for another rally this winter, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices in the US have fallen to $3.90 a gallon in the past week, according to AAA data. But gas prices will soon find a floor before spiking later this year, Bank of America warned. Inelastic gas demand means that any tightness in supply will cause prices to surge,...
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Schlumberger sees North American oil activity growing faster than expected
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services company Schlumberger (SLB.N) on Wednesday said North American oil and gas activity was growing at a faster pace than expected, as customers have largely shrugged off concerns about a looming recession.
AOL Corp
Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader
Gas prices in the U.S. have fallen for 70 days straight to a national average of $3.89 a gallon, according to AAA. But consumers shouldn’t be lulled into thinking this streak will last through the end of the year. And one energy trader says prices at the pump are set move higher again – especially into the fall and winter months.
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
Oil prices will surge to $125 a barrel next year despite the G7's cap on Russian crude, Goldman Sachs says
Oil prices are likely to soar to $125 a barrel in 2023, despite the G7's latest agreement to set a price cap on Russian crude, Goldman Sachs said. Any price cap will be "bearish in theory, bullish in practice" for oil prices, due to Moscow potentially responding by slashing exports to G7 countries, the bank warned on Friday.
OPEC agrees to cut production after oil price slump
OPEC said Monday it would reduce oil production next month, the cartel's first output cut since the depths of the pandemic, as it braces for a global economic slowdown to hit demand.
rigzone.com
EQT In $5.2B Appalachia Bolt on Deal
EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) has revealed that it has entered into a purchase agreement with THQ Appalachia I, LLC (Tug Hill) and THQ-XcL Holdings I, LLC to acquire Tug Hill’s upstream assets and XcL Midstream’s gathering and processing assets for a total consideration of $5.2 billion. The transaction...
investing.com
Oil Survives Epic U.S. Stockpile Build to Rise on Technicals
Investing.com -- The oil market has had its biggest U.S. stockpile build in nearly five months but crude prices rose Thursday instead of plunging, as traders compensated for this week’s brutal selloff by sending the market up — albeit, modestly, given the inventory data. U.S. fuel products gasoline...
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Shell Plc (SHEL.L) on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers.
rigzone.com
Guyana To Earn $1.1B From Selling Oil Lifted From Exxon FPSOs
Guyana projects over $1.1 billion from the sale of the country's share of profit oil lifted from two ExxonMobil-operated FPSOs in the Stabroek block. During the first six months of the year, the government of Guyana had five lifts of profit oil from the two ExxonMobil-operated producing FPSOs. The country received $307 million in revenue from their share of profit oil, along with royalties to the tune of $37.1 million, in the first half.
investing.com
Oil Rises as EIA Sees Higher Demand, But Prices Pinned Below $90
Investing.com-- Oil prices rose on Thursday as the U.S. energy watchdog forecast slightly higher demand and tighter supply going into 2023, although concerns over weakening economic growth kept prices pinned near eight-month lows. Prices also took some relief from weakness in the dollar, which retreated from 20-year highs ahead of...
investing.com
FIVE at FIVE AU: GDP grows by 0.9%; energy stocks get smashed and Emperor Energy talks East Coast gas dilemma
The ASX closed lower today. The S&P/ASX200 dropped 97.70 points or 1.43% to 6,728.80, setting a new 20-day low. Over the last five days, the index has lost 3.69% and 10.64% over the last 52 weeks. The bottom-performing stocks were Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) down 12.59% and Insignia Financial...
FTSE 100 dips as investors brace for costly energy bills freeze
London’s top index slumped on Wednesday as the new Chancellor warned banks that the Government would need to borrow more money in the short-term to fund an energy bills freeze.Newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to announce a plan on Thursday to cap energy bills in England, Scotland and Wales at around £2,500, with investors waiting to find out exactly how many billions of pounds it will cost the Government to fund.And recession fears have not subsided, with oil prices crashing further during the day – which dragged down natural resources stocks on the FTSE 100.London’s top index closed...
investing.com
Oil edges up from seven-month low as Russia threatens export halt
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Crude prices edged up about 1% on Thursday after dropping to a seven-month low in the prior session as some technical traders bought the dip and Russia threatened to halt oil and gas exports to some buyers. That price increase came despite a surprise build in U.S....
rigzone.com
Island Drilling Scores New Deal For One Of Its Rigs
Island Drilling has won a contract with Trident Energy for the provision of the Island Innovator drilling rig for a drilling campaign off Equatorial Guinea. — Norwegian offshore driller Island Drilling has won a contract with Trident Energy for the provision of the Island Innovator drilling rig and associated services for a drilling campaign offshore Equatorial Guinea.
Big Oil: The Green and the Black
A new report indicates that the world's five largest oil and gas producers spend more heavily on talking about climate change than they do on investing in taking steps to slow it down.
