ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio

The Nasdaq's sharp decline has created an opportunity to buy strong companies. Apple's sales growth should accelerate with the new iPhone release. Costco continues to draw members with its low prices on high-quality goods. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Oil And Gas#Wall Street#Nog#Price Level#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Stock to Buy in September

The membership-based wholesale business earns a high renewal rate from its customers. In addition to passing on the savings of its efficient operating model to customers in the form of low prices, Costco passes on excess cash to shareholders via occasional special dividends. Costco's earnings per share has more than...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Rises 80 Points; Crude Oil Moves Lower

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 80 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 31,795.50 while the NASDAQ rose 0.68% to 11,963.99. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,998.70. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 1.5%...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good For Income Portfolios

The price action in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shed 7% in the wake of the Q4 earnings report but income investors should be cheering the news. Campbell Soup Company is a high-yielding value among consumer staples (NYSEARCA: XLP) stocks, a buy-and-hold name for income investors, and it just went on sale. Yes, the Q4 results were only as-expected and the guidance was tepid, but neither is worth a high-single-digit decline in share prices, especially with risk-off names back in favor. The decline is driven more by the CEO commentary than anything else and even it is not as bad as it may sound. The company says inflationary pressures are still a risk but growth is still expected on the top and bottom lines and there is an opening for outperformance as well.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

The Price of Winning on Wall Street

Today's consensus outstanding stocks were once volatile and sometimes speculative. Volatility is the price you pay for genuinely life-changing investment returns. Tomorrow's megacaps could be among the beaten-down stocks in this bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Axios

Goldman and Morgan Stanley expect new bear market lows

As the summer rally sputters, top Wall Street analysts expect new lows for stocks. Why it matters: The S&P 500 is already on track for its worst year since 2008, but these analysts suggest things may get much worse. The S&P 500 is already down 16.5% in 2022. The Nasdaq...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy