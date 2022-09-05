Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio
The Nasdaq's sharp decline has created an opportunity to buy strong companies. Apple's sales growth should accelerate with the new iPhone release. Costco continues to draw members with its low prices on high-quality goods. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
1 Top Growth Stock to Buy for the Inevitable Bull Market
With over a billion dollars of cash, no debt, and rapid top-line growth, imagine what this company can do in a healthy economy.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock. You’re reading a free...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, adding to recent losses
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, adding to their recent losses as the Federal Reserve stays focused on raising interest rates to fight historically hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:23 a.m. Eastern. Around 70% of stocks in...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Stock to Buy in September
The membership-based wholesale business earns a high renewal rate from its customers. In addition to passing on the savings of its efficient operating model to customers in the form of low prices, Costco passes on excess cash to shareholders via occasional special dividends. Costco's earnings per share has more than...
Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises
Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
3 reasons Goldman Sachs thinks the U.S. is likely to avoid a recession
The U.S. economy is showing signs of decline, with many consumers cutting back on spending amid high inflation and shrinking growth. But despite mounting fears of a recession, Goldman Sachs think the country may just avoid a downturn. The U.S. appears likelier to experience a "soft landing" — where the...
tipranks.com
‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment
In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness...
2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.
Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Today
The electric vehicle maker's losses are mounting, but investors still see opportunity.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
18% Higher From Here? This Analyst Sees More Upside For Beauty Stock That Has Outperformed The Market In 2022
Ulta Beatuy Inc ULTA gave shareholders a reason to cheer this quarter. The cosmetics company issued earnings that exceeded expectations and provided a positive outlook, continuing a recent pattern among businesses involved in the beauty industry. In fiscal year 2022, it booked over $985 million in profits and over $8.6 billion in sales.
The Odds of Recession & Bear Market
How do you feel about the stock market (SPY) when I tell you that 45% of economists see a recession forming in the next 12 months? And now how does...
OPEC Cuts Production: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks to Grab With Big Dividends
OPEC has cut oil production, and what makes sense for investors now is to grab shares of the big-divided energy giants that are on sale. These seven stocks offer dependable income, a degree of safety and some of the best entry points in months.
Benzinga
Nasdaq Rises 80 Points; Crude Oil Moves Lower
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 80 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 31,795.50 while the NASDAQ rose 0.68% to 11,963.99. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,998.70. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 1.5%...
Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good For Income Portfolios
The price action in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shed 7% in the wake of the Q4 earnings report but income investors should be cheering the news. Campbell Soup Company is a high-yielding value among consumer staples (NYSEARCA: XLP) stocks, a buy-and-hold name for income investors, and it just went on sale. Yes, the Q4 results were only as-expected and the guidance was tepid, but neither is worth a high-single-digit decline in share prices, especially with risk-off names back in favor. The decline is driven more by the CEO commentary than anything else and even it is not as bad as it may sound. The company says inflationary pressures are still a risk but growth is still expected on the top and bottom lines and there is an opening for outperformance as well.
Motley Fool
The Price of Winning on Wall Street
Today's consensus outstanding stocks were once volatile and sometimes speculative. Volatility is the price you pay for genuinely life-changing investment returns. Tomorrow's megacaps could be among the beaten-down stocks in this bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Goldman and Morgan Stanley expect new bear market lows
As the summer rally sputters, top Wall Street analysts expect new lows for stocks. Why it matters: The S&P 500 is already on track for its worst year since 2008, but these analysts suggest things may get much worse. The S&P 500 is already down 16.5% in 2022. The Nasdaq...
