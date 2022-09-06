Read full article on original website
WMTW
Former bus driver from Maine indicted on accusations of stalking, threatening 8-year-old
GREENLAND, N.H. — The former Maine school bus driver accused of cyberstalking a child has been indicted by a federal grand jury. A former bus driver at a New Hampshire school, 39-year-old Michael Chick, allegedly stalked and threatened an 8-year-old boy. He was arrested following a criminal complaint in August.
nbcboston.com
Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Maine
The York County Sheriff's office announced that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a suspect in North Waterboro, Maine. The incident, which occurred around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro, resulted in the death of 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn, a resident of Newmarket, New Hampshire, police said.
WMTW
Man accused in 'targeted' shooting attack of woman in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man is accused of shooting a woman after firing several rounds into a car in Portland over the weekend. The Portland Police Department arrested Abdihamit Ali in connection with the shooting at the Riverton Housing Complex Saturday. Officials say the woman was standing outside when...
wabi.tv
NH man shot, killed by deputy following struggle in Waterboro, authorities say
WATERBORO, Maine (WMTW) -The Maine Attorney General’s Office is leading an investigation following the shooting death of a New Hampshire man by a deputy. York County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Rosemont Avenue around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday for disturbance. Authorities say they tried to take...
WMTW
US Marshals are removing prisoners from Cumberland County Jail
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — U.S. Marshals are removing federal prisoners from the Cumberland County Jail. The Marshal’s service cites a lack of staffing at the jail as the reason for the removal of the prisoners. Cumberland County Jail has been dealing with staffing shortages for a while now....
New Hampshire man dies after being shot by deputy in North Waterboro
WATERBORO, Maine — A New Hampshire man died Wednesday night after being shot by a York County sheriff's deputy in North Waterboro. Deputies responded to a home on Rosemont Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. for a "reported disturbance," York County Sheriff William King said in a release. NEWS CENTER...
Person shot at Deering Oaks Park has died
PORTLAND, Maine — The victim of a shooting Wednesday night at Deering Oaks Park in Portland has died from his injuries at Maine Medical Center. Police responded to report of a shooting at the park shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Portland Police Department.
wgan.com
Man shot, killed by York County Sheriff’s Deputy, officials say
A New Hampshire man is dead after being shot by a York County Sheriff’s Deputy in North Waterboro, officials say. Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue near Lake Arrowhead. Deputies tried to take 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn of Newmarket, NH into...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union
Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
Man shot in Gardiner, police say
GARDINER, Maine — One man was injured after an incident in Gardiner on Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a man "bleeding from his facial area" around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the area of Water Street and Cherry Street, according to a news release from Gardiner Police Department.
Newmarket, NH, Man Shot Dead by York County Sheriff’s Deputy
A Newmarket man was fatally shot by a York County Sheriff's Office Deputy during a "disturbance" in a home on Wednesday evening. York County Sheriff William King said officers responded to a "disturbance" at a home on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro around 6:50 p.m. and got into a struggle with Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, as they tried to take him into custody.
REPORTS: Man Found Shot in The Face in Gardiner, Maine, Rushed to Maine Med
According to a Facebook Post from the Gardiner Maine Police Department, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the face on Wednesday. Gardiner Police are reporting that on Wednesday morning at about 11:40 am, police officers responded to the area of Cherry and Water Streets for reports of a man that was apparently bleeding from the face.
WMTW
Man arrested, accused of firing gun on Portland street, confronting person
PORTLAND, Maine — A man accused of firing a handgun in Portland and then confronting a person has been arrested. Emergency responders received a report that a man fired a gun on Brighton Avenue near Bolton Street on Sunday. The person who reported the incident continued to say the man then held the gun to his own head.
mainepublic.org
New Maine commission begins probe of attorney-client jail recordings
A special commission is reviewing whether residents in state prisons, county jails and other correctional facilities in Maine can confidentially communicate with their attorneys as the constitution requires. Communication between a defendant and his or her attorney is supposed to be confidential. The panel was created by the legislature after...
WPFO
Brunswick woman accused of using cell phone before crash on I-295 in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine State Police have summonsed a Brunswick woman for allegedly using her cell phone before causing a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 in Portland. Police say the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday southbound on Tukey's Bridge. Troopers were already on scene from a crash earlier in the...
WMTW
Police: Large amount of fentanyl set to be distributed throughout Maine seized
CAMBRIDGE, Maine — A large amount of drugs brought into Maine has been seized following a month-long investigation by the state's drug enforcement agency. State police say the approximately 3.75 pounds of suspected fentanyl was set to be distributed throughout Somerset, Penobscot, Hancock and Washington counties. On Thursday, Sept....
Massachusetts Corrections Officer Suspended After Arrested For Drug Charges
A Massachusetts corrections officer is suspended after he was arrested on drug-related charges, authorities said. Vito Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested while arriving to work at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday, Sept. 1, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said. He was later arraigned on three counts of possession of a class...
Unity woman dies in Albion crash
ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
wabi.tv
Portland man dies after being shot
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man has died after being shot Wednesday night. Portland Police were called to Deering Oaks Park around 6:30 p.m. They say when they got there, 31-year-old Walter Omal was suffering from a gunshot wound. Omal was taken hospital where he died Thursday morning. An...
Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Here are the latest incidents reported by Troop F of the Maine State Police, covering the last few days of August and the first few days of September. Items may be minimally edited. Driver using cell phone led to three-vehicle crash in Saint Agatha. On Sunday, September 4th, Trooper Desrosier...
