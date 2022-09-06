ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, ME

nbcboston.com

Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Maine

The York County Sheriff's office announced that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a suspect in North Waterboro, Maine. The incident, which occurred around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro, resulted in the death of 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn, a resident of Newmarket, New Hampshire, police said.
NEWMARKET, NH
WMTW

Man accused in 'targeted' shooting attack of woman in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A man is accused of shooting a woman after firing several rounds into a car in Portland over the weekend. The Portland Police Department arrested Abdihamit Ali in connection with the shooting at the Riverton Housing Complex Saturday. Officials say the woman was standing outside when...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Person shot at Deering Oaks Park has died

PORTLAND, Maine — The victim of a shooting Wednesday night at Deering Oaks Park in Portland has died from his injuries at Maine Medical Center. Police responded to report of a shooting at the park shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Man shot, killed by York County Sheriff’s Deputy, officials say

A New Hampshire man is dead after being shot by a York County Sheriff’s Deputy in North Waterboro, officials say. Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue near Lake Arrowhead. Deputies tried to take 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn of Newmarket, NH into...
YORK COUNTY, ME
nbcboston.com

Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union

Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
SHIRLEY, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man shot in Gardiner, police say

GARDINER, Maine — One man was injured after an incident in Gardiner on Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a man "bleeding from his facial area" around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the area of Water Street and Cherry Street, according to a news release from Gardiner Police Department.
GARDINER, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Newmarket, NH, Man Shot Dead by York County Sheriff’s Deputy

A Newmarket man was fatally shot by a York County Sheriff's Office Deputy during a "disturbance" in a home on Wednesday evening. York County Sheriff William King said officers responded to a "disturbance" at a home on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro around 6:50 p.m. and got into a struggle with Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, as they tried to take him into custody.
NEWMARKET, NH
WMTW

Man arrested, accused of firing gun on Portland street, confronting person

PORTLAND, Maine — A man accused of firing a handgun in Portland and then confronting a person has been arrested. Emergency responders received a report that a man fired a gun on Brighton Avenue near Bolton Street on Sunday. The person who reported the incident continued to say the man then held the gun to his own head.
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

New Maine commission begins probe of attorney-client jail recordings

A special commission is reviewing whether residents in state prisons, county jails and other correctional facilities in Maine can confidentially communicate with their attorneys as the constitution requires. Communication between a defendant and his or her attorney is supposed to be confidential. The panel was created by the legislature after...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Police: Large amount of fentanyl set to be distributed throughout Maine seized

CAMBRIDGE, Maine — A large amount of drugs brought into Maine has been seized following a month-long investigation by the state's drug enforcement agency. State police say the approximately 3.75 pounds of suspected fentanyl was set to be distributed throughout Somerset, Penobscot, Hancock and Washington counties. On Thursday, Sept....
CAMBRIDGE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Unity woman dies in Albion crash

ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
ALBION, ME
wabi.tv

Portland man dies after being shot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man has died after being shot Wednesday night. Portland Police were called to Deering Oaks Park around 6:30 p.m. They say when they got there, 31-year-old Walter Omal was suffering from a gunshot wound. Omal was taken hospital where he died Thursday morning. An...
PORTLAND, ME
Q 96.1

Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Here are the latest incidents reported by Troop F of the Maine State Police, covering the last few days of August and the first few days of September. Items may be minimally edited. Driver using cell phone led to three-vehicle crash in Saint Agatha. On Sunday, September 4th, Trooper Desrosier...
MAINE STATE

