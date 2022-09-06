Read full article on original website
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: 50 Mill Road, 4 Fellows Road
Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. inlet to Fellows Road culvert in jurisdictional areas.
thelocalne.ws
Rowley police and fire log August 28 to September 4, 2022
9:33 a.m. Emergency medical services to Summer Street. 9:58 a.m. Emergency medical services to Main Street. 10:07 a.m. A 61-year-old Marlborough man was arrested for OUI drugs on Main Street. 12:10 p.m. Civil complaint on Haverhill Street. Please Support Local Advertisers. 12:56 p.m. Animal complaint on Railroad Avenue. 5:44 p.m....
Haverhill Council’s Denial of Diesel Fuel Storage on Amesbury Road Sparks Lawsuits
A diesel fuel dealer, unhappy with the Haverhill City Council’s recent denial of a fuel storage license on Amesbury Road, is asking both Essex County Superior Court and the state’s Land Court to override the decision. Kayrouz Petroleum of Westborough said in court filings it was to be...
thelocalne.ws
Rotarians from England visit counterparts in Ipswich (and Rowley)
Rotarians from 3,294 miles away ― from a place in the U.K. called “Ipswich” ― are currently visiting their counterparts in America. The British contingent arrived last week and are housed as guests with members of the Ipswich-Rowley Rotary Club. “So far they have enjoyed cookouts,...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Choice is not between Ora and an ugly subdivision
Much ink has been spilled in this paper assailing the character and motives of the Friends of Waldingfield. Yet Ora Inc. has largely escaped similar scrutiny. Yes, others have identified flaws in Ora’s plan to build a corporate office, and disputed whether Ora will be as beneficial for Ipswich as claimed. But have we looked into Ora’s values, its character as an organization?
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Man hospitalized in Marlborough shortly before crews discover ‘hazardous materials’
UPDATE: The residents of the apartment complex have been let back inside the building. After arriving at the scene of a medical emergency in Marlborough Tuesday evening, first responders transported a man in his 30′s to the hospital and labeled the area a hazmat situation that has yet to be cleared at the time of writing.
New Hampshire Seafood Festival Returns to Hampton Beach
In another sign that things are getting back to normal, Hampton Beach will again host its annual Seafood Festival this weekend. This marks the second straight year the festival will take place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did I ever think I’d lean on...
NECN
Will Your Brown Grass Ever Be Green Again? Don't Give Up Hope Just Yet
It was definitely not the year of the picture-perfect lush lawn. Heat waves, a drought and town water bans resulted in acres of dry, brown, dead grass. “I can't remember any other year, like this year,” said Peter Mezitt, president of Weston Nurseries in Massachusetts. "We had droughts in 2020 and in 2016, but this one was definitely worse because it also came with a lot of hot weather."
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
Black bear population booms in Massachusetts
Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday. Sept. 7th – Election Results – Tucker & Coppinger Win in Essex County – Driscoll Wins Lt. Gov. Race – Much More
Weather – National Weather Service – Aside from a few spot showers, most of Wednesday will feature mostly dry, cloudy and unseasonably cool conditions. Temps around 70. Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll – Victory for Dem. Lt. Gov. nomination. Message from Kim Driscoll – THANK YOU. Massachusetts is...
fallriverreporter.com
Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace
This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
WCVB
The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
WMUR.com
Eight people killed in four crashes in four days in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. Members of the Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes...
thelocalne.ws
Police search for missing Hamilton man
HAMILTON — Police are searching for Philip Sears, a 74-year-old man who is missing and may be suffering from a medical condition or may be having a medical emergency, the Town of Hamilton has said. The man has been missing since around noon on Wednesday. On Thursday, extra help...
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
NECN
Labor Day Fire Destroys Medford Home, Several Families Displaced
Several families are without a place to live after an early morning fire tore through their multi-family home in Medford, Massachusetts. Flames started shooting from the back of the Forest Street house just after 6 a.m. on Labor Day. Neighbor Gregg Danilchuk says he was having coffee with his wife...
New Hampshire Brewery is Throwing a Big ‘Ole Beerfest in an Apple Orchard
I know it doesn't feel like it, but fall will be here in New England before we know it. It's almost time to trade out the shorts and Coronas for flannels and pumpkin beer. And you know what I say? BRING IT ON! As a kid, I used to be bummed every year when fall rolled around because it meant the summer was over! But now that I'm an adult (lame) and summer vacation isn't a thing, I fully embrace the seasons changing!
