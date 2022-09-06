ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thelocalne.ws

Rowley police and fire log August 28 to September 4, 2022

9:33 a.m. Emergency medical services to Summer Street. 9:58 a.m. Emergency medical services to Main Street. 10:07 a.m. A 61-year-old Marlborough man was arrested for OUI drugs on Main Street. 12:10 p.m. Civil complaint on Haverhill Street. Please Support Local Advertisers. 12:56 p.m. Animal complaint on Railroad Avenue. 5:44 p.m....
ROWLEY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Rotarians from England visit counterparts in Ipswich (and Rowley)

Rotarians from 3,294 miles away ― from a place in the U.K. called “Ipswich” ― are currently visiting their counterparts in America. The British contingent arrived last week and are housed as guests with members of the Ipswich-Rowley Rotary Club. “So far they have enjoyed cookouts,...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Letter: Choice is not between Ora and an ugly subdivision

Much ink has been spilled in this paper assailing the character and motives of the Friends of Waldingfield. Yet Ora Inc. has largely escaped similar scrutiny. Yes, others have identified flaws in Ora’s plan to build a corporate office, and disputed whether Ora will be as beneficial for Ipswich as claimed. But have we looked into Ora’s values, its character as an organization?
IPSWICH, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
ALTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Seafood Festival Returns to Hampton Beach

In another sign that things are getting back to normal, Hampton Beach will again host its annual Seafood Festival this weekend. This marks the second straight year the festival will take place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did I ever think I’d lean on...
HAMPTON, NH
NECN

Will Your Brown Grass Ever Be Green Again? Don't Give Up Hope Just Yet

It was definitely not the year of the picture-perfect lush lawn. Heat waves, a drought and town water bans resulted in acres of dry, brown, dead grass. “I can't remember any other year, like this year,” said Peter Mezitt, president of Weston Nurseries in Massachusetts. "We had droughts in 2020 and in 2016, but this one was definitely worse because it also came with a lot of hot weather."
WESTON, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace

This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
TAUNTON, MA
WCVB

The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
BRIMFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Eight people killed in four crashes in four days in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. Members of the Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
thelocalne.ws

Police search for missing Hamilton man

HAMILTON — Police are searching for Philip Sears, a 74-year-old man who is missing and may be suffering from a medical condition or may be having a medical emergency, the Town of Hamilton has said. The man has been missing since around noon on Wednesday. On Thursday, extra help...
HAMILTON, MA
NECN

Labor Day Fire Destroys Medford Home, Several Families Displaced

Several families are without a place to live after an early morning fire tore through their multi-family home in Medford, Massachusetts. Flames started shooting from the back of the Forest Street house just after 6 a.m. on Labor Day. Neighbor Gregg Danilchuk says he was having coffee with his wife...
MEDFORD, MA
Q97.9

New Hampshire Brewery is Throwing a Big ‘Ole Beerfest in an Apple Orchard

I know it doesn't feel like it, but fall will be here in New England before we know it. It's almost time to trade out the shorts and Coronas for flannels and pumpkin beer. And you know what I say? BRING IT ON! As a kid, I used to be bummed every year when fall rolled around because it meant the summer was over! But now that I'm an adult (lame) and summer vacation isn't a thing, I fully embrace the seasons changing!
LEE, NH

