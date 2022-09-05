Read full article on original website
Wausau PFAS study extended
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Wausau will continue to test for forever chemicals in its water supply. The Water Works Commission approved extending their pilot study Tuesday. The city is also putting a limit on how much the extension will cost: it cannot exceed $15,000. Should the cost go over...
Some Marshfield residents call for speed bumps on West 17th Street
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Some Marshfield residents called for speed humps to be placed in their neighborhood after multiple complaints of excessive speeding in the area were made. West 17th Street is already a high-traffic area, and it gets worse as speedy drivers enter the scene. “It’s almost like...
Charges filed in a homicide from 37 years ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Murder charges have been filed in killing from 37 years ago in Wisconsin Rapids. Donald Maier, 60, is charged with the 1985 stabbing death of Benny Scruggs. The stabbing happened in a trailer park. The suspect and the victim were next-door neighbors. Maier is...
Wausau Hires Liason Officer For Homeless Issues
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The City of Wausau has hired a liason officer, a non sworn position under the police department, that will deal with issues revolving around the unhoused population of the city. The Wausau Pilot & Review is reporting that the city has hired Tracy Rieger, former...
Suspect ID’ed in ‘shots fired’ incident
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who fired a handgun at his girlfriend on Saturday night has been identified. Pao Vang, 32, will appear in Marathon County Court on Tuesday. He’s charged with first degree attempted homicide, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, operating a vehicle under the influence, and child neglect.
Sentence announced in armed apartment break-in
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A man who broke into an apartment while armed with a rifle was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Justin L. Salazar, 31, was in Portage County Court on Tuesday. During the break-in last September Salazar threatened a resident, and fired twice. No one...
Murder accomplice sentenced
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Rhinelander man who knew for weeks about the plot to kill Hannah Miller last year was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for his role in her murder. Seth Wakefield, 26, cased the victim’s house and provided information on Miller’s comings-and-goings to Christopher...
No serious injuries in three-vehicle crash
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) There were no serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Schofield on Wednesday morning. Everest Metro PD reports that one of the vehicles failed to yield while turning left from Grand Avenue onto Skelly Street. The turning vehicle crashed into another vehicle. That vehicle was pushed on top of a third car that was stopped at a red right.
