SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) There were no serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Schofield on Wednesday morning. Everest Metro PD reports that one of the vehicles failed to yield while turning left from Grand Avenue onto Skelly Street. The turning vehicle crashed into another vehicle. That vehicle was pushed on top of a third car that was stopped at a red right.

SCHOFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO