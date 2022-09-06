ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Body found in burning car in DC; police investigating

By Makea Luzader
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a body was recovered from a burning vehicle in Northwest Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to an alleyway near Nicholson Street NW around 4:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire. It took them around 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

DC police were called to the scene after firefighters discovered something suspicious.

The investigation is still ongoing. No more details are available at this time.

