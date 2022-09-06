ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs Prospect Kevin Alcantara Homers in Second Game Since Injury Scare

By Payton Havermann
Inside The Cubs
Inside The Cubs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aanKm_0hjL23rf00

Chicago Cubs top prospect Kevin Alcantara further alleviated any fears of a potential injury after a fantastic game Sunday.

Chicago Cubs outfielder prospect Kevin Alcantara is making everyone forget his injury scare from Friday. The outfielder had a phenomenal day in his second start since taking a line drive to the face, going 2-for-4 with 4 RBI and a walk with his 14th home run.

The 20 year old hasn't seemed to suffer any ill effects from the scary incident on Friday, a lucky break for one of the most talented players in the system. Alcantara has blossomed into a consensus top-100 prospect in baseball, and will surely be added to the 40-man roster this offseason as protection from the Rule 5 Draft.

Triple-A Game one: Iowa Cubs (59-69) at Columbus Clippers (73-53): W 5-3

  • Matt Mervis went 2-for-3 with two RBI and his 9th home run in Iowa. The first baseman had an OPS of 1.011 following the game.
  • Caleb Kilian had a solid outing, giving up one unearned run over five innings while striking out and walking three batters.
  • Brennen Davis went 1-for-4 with a double. The righty has an OPS of 1.100 since his return to Iowa.
  • Ben Leeper pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with a strikeout to pick up his eighth save.

Triple-A Game one: Iowa Cubs (59-70) at Columbus Clippers (74-53): L 1-0

  • Wyatt Short had another nice outing, allowing one run over four innings. The left-hander has allowed one run over his last 14 innings pitched.
  • Nicholas Padilla had a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh. The reliever has a 1.23 Triple-A ERA.

Double-A: Tennessee Smokies (67-58) at Mississippi Braves (57-67): W 5-2

  • Ben Brown struck out six batters over five innings while allowing one run. The righty acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for David Robertson has held his own in Double-A, sporting a 4.50 ERA.
  • The top six hitters in the Smokies lineup had at least one hit, with Jake Slaughter and Nelson Maldonado leading the way with two hits each.
  • Miguel Amaya hit his second home run of the year. Amaya is batting .421 since Aug. 17.
  • The game was called after six innings due to weather.

High-A: South Bend Cubs (71-55) at Lansing Lugnuts (52-74): L 2-1

  • South Bend was no-hit but got its lone run on a pickoff throwing error that scored Jordan Nwogu.
  • The South Bend bullpen pitched five innings, allowing one run and striking out five.

Single-A: Myrtle Beach Pelicans (74-51) at Charleston RiverDogs (83-42): W 9-6

  • James Triantos went 2-for-2 with three walks. The former second-round pick has a hit in twelve straight games.
  • Moises Ballesteros went 1-for-4 with a walk, raising the lefty's OPS to .791.
  • Brody McCullough gave up one run in his lone inning of work, but the Cubs 2022 10th-round pick picked up his first win in Single-A.

Transactions:

  • The Tennessee Smokies made a pair of moves, placing right-handed Walker Powell on the 7-day injured list while getting right-handed pitcher Jarod Wright in a promotion from High-A South Bend.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Washington Nationals Apologize to Young Girl and Her Mom After a 'Grown Man' Steals Her Baseball

Video shared by a young softball player's mother went viral on social media after an adult man intercepted a ball meant for a group of young girls. The trending clip was filmed ahead of the Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 2. Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is seen tossing a ball to the group of young girls as they cheered for him from their seats at Nationals Park. But as the girls are about to collect the ball, a man is seen stepping in to intercept the catch.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Tennessee, IL
Outsider.com

WATCH: John Daly Throws Gas in Ceremonial First Pitch for St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals Game

Grip it and rip it. John Daly is accustomed to grippin’ and rippin’ it out on the golf course, but tried his hand at doing so on the diamond Wednesday. And wouldn’t you know it, the 56-year-old has quite the arm on him. Daly threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game and looked as if he was ready to give an inning of relief in a high-leverage situation. Daly didn’t take the easy way out — because of course he didn’t. He took to the actual rubber and fired one in letter-high across the strike zone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Trout
FanSided

Alex Rodriguez shouts out Aaron Judge for tying one of his Yankee records

Aaron Judge passed Alex Rodriguez in the New York Yankees record books on Monday, and A-Rod was quick to shout the slugger out on Twitter. It’s tough to see your once-glorious records go broken, but when they’re broken by a player blistering toward the record for most home runs in a single American League batter’s season, it’s hard not to tip your cap.
MLB
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player

View the original article to see embedded media. Malcolm Hill played his rookie season in the NBA this past year for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old began the season with Atlanta, and in three games he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. After...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Cubs#Rbi
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
BRONX, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Chicago Bulls Land Pascal Siakam In Major Trade Scenario

Often, you’ll hear fans and analysts refer to an NBA team’s timeline. What they’re referring to is the team’s proximity to serious contention for the NBA championship. Some teams are on a contending timeline. That means they only care about the present. They ought to move first-round picks without hesitation if it improves their team.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Latest Lonzo Ball News Should Concern Chicago Bulls

One of the bigger splashes that the Chicago Bulls made during the 2021 NBA offseason was signing point guard Lonzo Ball. He was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, and a second-round pick. That deal cost the Bulls another second-round pick as part of the league’s investigation into tampering allegations.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside The Cubs

Inside The Cubs

Chicago, IL
159
Followers
90
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheCubs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Chicago Cubs.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/cubs

Comments / 0

Community Policy