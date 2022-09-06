Cubs Prospect Kevin Alcantara Homers in Second Game Since Injury Scare

Chicago Cubs top prospect Kevin Alcantara further alleviated any fears of a potential injury after a fantastic game Sunday.

Chicago Cubs outfielder prospect Kevin Alcantara is making everyone forget his injury scare from Friday. The outfielder had a phenomenal day in his second start since taking a line drive to the face, going 2-for-4 with 4 RBI and a walk with his 14th home run.

The 20 year old hasn't seemed to suffer any ill effects from the scary incident on Friday, a lucky break for one of the most talented players in the system. Alcantara has blossomed into a consensus top-100 prospect in baseball, and will surely be added to the 40-man roster this offseason as protection from the Rule 5 Draft.

Triple-A Game one: Iowa Cubs (59-69) at Columbus Clippers (73-53): W 5-3

Matt Mervis went 2-for-3 with two RBI and his 9th home run in Iowa. The first baseman had an OPS of 1.011 following the game.

Caleb Kilian had a solid outing, giving up one unearned run over five innings while striking out and walking three batters.

Brennen Davis went 1-for-4 with a double. The righty has an OPS of 1.100 since his return to Iowa.

Ben Leeper pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with a strikeout to pick up his eighth save.

Triple-A Game one: Iowa Cubs (59-70) at Columbus Clippers (74-53): L 1-0

Wyatt Short had another nice outing, allowing one run over four innings. The left-hander has allowed one run over his last 14 innings pitched.

Nicholas Padilla had a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh. The reliever has a 1.23 Triple-A ERA.

Double-A: Tennessee Smokies (67-58) at Mississippi Braves (57-67): W 5-2

Ben Brown struck out six batters over five innings while allowing one run. The righty acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for David Robertson has held his own in Double-A, sporting a 4.50 ERA.

The top six hitters in the Smokies lineup had at least one hit, with Jake Slaughter and Nelson Maldonado leading the way with two hits each.

Miguel Amaya hit his second home run of the year. Amaya is batting .421 since Aug. 17.

The game was called after six innings due to weather.

High-A: South Bend Cubs (71-55) at Lansing Lugnuts (52-74): L 2-1

South Bend was no-hit but got its lone run on a pickoff throwing error that scored Jordan Nwogu.

The South Bend bullpen pitched five innings, allowing one run and striking out five.

Single-A: Myrtle Beach Pelicans (74-51) at Charleston RiverDogs (83-42): W 9-6

James Triantos went 2-for-2 with three walks. The former second-round pick has a hit in twelve straight games.

Moises Ballesteros went 1-for-4 with a walk, raising the lefty's OPS to .791.

Brody McCullough gave up one run in his lone inning of work, but the Cubs 2022 10th-round pick picked up his first win in Single-A.

Transactions:

The Tennessee Smokies made a pair of moves, placing right-handed Walker Powell on the 7-day injured list while getting right-handed pitcher Jarod Wright in a promotion from High-A South Bend.

