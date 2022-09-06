ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

PHOTOS: J'Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade return after two-year COVID hiatus

By Reece T. Williams
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cu4Br_0hjL1UKa00
Revelers in costume at the West Indian Day Parade on September 5 in Brooklyn.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both J’Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade returned to Brooklyn on Monday. The events are the local iteration of Carnival, which is celebrated in similar ways throughout the Caribbean.

Brooklyn-based, Antiguan-born photographer Rashida Zagon captured the return of the festivities for Gothamist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3hK1_0hjL1UKa00

Steel pan players at J'Ouvert in Brooklyn. The early-morning celebration of Carnival returned on September 5, after a two-year hiatus.

Revelers welcomed the return of in-person celebrations.

“It gives you a full memory of being back in your homeland,” said Rochelle Brown at J’Ouvert in Brooklyn. Brown is originally from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “Each Caribbean island has Carnival. And being away from your homeland, and getting this one opportunity — this one to celebrate, hang with friends, and people you don’t even know. It’s all about the fun day. It’s all about the celebration.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGo5o_0hjL1UKa00

J'Ouvert participants in costume at the Brooklyn celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhbkn_0hjL1UKa00

A J'Ouvert goer leans on a NYPD vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TdqbS_0hjL1UKa00

Revelers dance at Brooklyn J'Ouvert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbfH3_0hjL1UKa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KDnd_0hjL1UKa00

A West Indian Day Parade participant takes a rest on beside the Eastern Parkway procession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqdR1_0hjL1UKa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gwtb_0hjL1UKa00

Revelers in costume at the West Indian Day Parade on September 5 in Brooklyn. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05K7po_0hjL1UKa00
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, Sept. 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPsfe_0hjL1UKa00
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a52b1_0hjL1UKa00
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXzfb_0hjL1UKa00
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09S2Vt_0hjL1UKa00
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoxbv_0hjL1UKa00
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWwdV_0hjL1UKa00
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGFku_0hjL1UKa00
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTOPd_0hjL1UKa00
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303eKr_0hjL1UKa00
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41OtpW_0hjL1UKa00
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ki7p_0hjL1UKa00
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KcuRh_0hjL1UKa00
The West Indian Day Parade returned to Eastern Parkway on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
The West Indian Day Parade returned to Eastern Parkway on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
Revelers dance at the West Indian Day Parade on September 5 in Brooklyn. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ervGm_0hjL1UKa00
A reveler displays a large flag of Antigua and Barbuda at the West Indian Day Parade on September 5 in Brooklyn. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
A parade-goer douses their body in water at the West Indian Day Parade on September 5 in Brooklyn. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpUQT_0hjL1UKa00
Glitter on a reveler's body at the West Indian Day Parade on September 5 in Brooklyn. Rashida Zagon for Gothamist

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 8-14

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Shooting at park in Brooklyn

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Health
City
Brooklyn, NY
TravelNoire

After Two Years Away, The West Indian Day Parade Returned To Brooklyn In Full Force

There was talk of possible rain on Labor Day, but Mother Nature smiled on the Caribbean community instead. Thank goodness! We only waited two years to party in the streets again. It was almost too perfect. What started off as an overcast morning gave way to blue skies and sunshine. Only when the procession was over did the clouds move in and rain fell. But after hours of dancing up a sweat, it was refreshing.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales

Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit. Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Indian#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Nypd#Hiatus#Carnival#Antiguan#Brooklyn J Ouvert A#Pand
PIX11

Brooklyn bishop robbed mid-sermon suing social media critics for $20 million

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The blinged-out Brooklyn bishop who was robbed mid-sermon is suing two social media personalities for allegedly attacking the flashy preacher on their platforms. Lamor Whitehead, 44, pastor of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry in Canarsie, is accusing Larry Reid and DeMario Q. Jives of spreading lies that have cost him business deals, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fashionista.com

Telfar's Taking Over a Rainbow Store in Brooklyn With Shopping Bags

Amid the brand-studded New York Fashion Week schedule this week, Telfar is doing what it does best: switching things up yet again. The Brooklyn-based label announced on Instagram on Wednesday that it's opening the doors to its very own pop-up location on Sunday, Sept. 11, where customers can shop its highly sought-after Shopping Bag in all of its available colors and sizes. And by all of them, we seriously mean all of them: Telfar is known for releasing the coveted handbags through limited drops and its Bag Security Program, but this marks the first time they'll be sold at a physical retail location.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
amny.com

Two deadly shootings in four hours in same Brooklyn precinct: NYPD

Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct saw two separate, fatal shootings in four hours’ time on Wednesday night, leaving a pair of men deceased. Wednesday’s murders occurred following an August that saw murders and shootings drop citywide, according to the NYPD. The 75th Precinct had also recorded declines in homicides (from 6 to 2) and shooting incidents (from 7 to 4) during the 28-day period that concluded on Sept. 4.
BROOKLYN, NY
brownstoner.com

Celebration and Dance Fill Crown Heights Streets for Return of West Indian Day Parade (Photos)

The West Indian American Day Parade came thundering back Labor Day with the resounding beat of drums and dancing in Brooklyn on Monday to celebrate Caribbean culture. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the festivities returned to full capacity from Flatbush Avenue and Grand Army Plaza to Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue, closing the streets until 6 p.m. on September 5.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man falls asleep waiting for Uber; wallet, phone, chain stolen: NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two robbers stole a man’s wallet and iPhone, even taking a gold chain from around the man’s neck when he fell asleep while waiting for an Uber, police said Monday. The 23-year-old man was in front of 189 Bowery Street in Lower Manhattan, waiting for an Uber around midnight on […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
564
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy