PHOTOS: J'Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade return after two-year COVID hiatus
By Reece T. Williams
Gothamist
3 days ago
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both J’Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade returned to Brooklyn on Monday. The events are the local iteration of Carnival, which is celebrated in similar ways throughout the Caribbean.
Brooklyn-based, Antiguan-born photographer Rashida Zagon captured the return of the festivities for Gothamist.
Steel pan players at J'Ouvert in Brooklyn. The early-morning celebration of Carnival returned on September 5, after a two-year hiatus.
Revelers welcomed the return of in-person celebrations.
“It gives you a full memory of being back in your homeland,” said Rochelle Brown at J’Ouvert in Brooklyn. Brown is originally from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “Each Caribbean island has Carnival. And being away from your homeland, and getting this one opportunity — this one to celebrate, hang with friends, and people you don’t even know. It’s all about the fun day. It’s all about the celebration.”
J'Ouvert participants in costume at the Brooklyn celebration.
A J'Ouvert goer leans on a NYPD vehicle.
Revelers dance at Brooklyn J'Ouvert
A West Indian Day Parade participant takes a rest on beside the Eastern Parkway procession.
There was talk of possible rain on Labor Day, but Mother Nature smiled on the Caribbean community instead. Thank goodness! We only waited two years to party in the streets again. It was almost too perfect. What started off as an overcast morning gave way to blue skies and sunshine. Only when the procession was over did the clouds move in and rain fell. But after hours of dancing up a sweat, it was refreshing.
The West Indian American Day Parade came thundering back Labor Day with the resounding beat of drums and dancing in Brooklyn on Monday to celebrate Caribbean culture. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the festivities returned to full capacity from Flatbush Avenue and Grand Army Plaza to Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue, closing the streets until 6 p.m. on September 5.
